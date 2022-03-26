May I tell you why it’s never too late to change your life and live differently?
I am writing this week’s column perched on a stony hill overlooking the majestic Lake Victoria. Located just outside the colourful urban jigsaw that is City of Mwanza in Tanzania.
Small, wooden fishing boats scatter the waters, gathering the morning catch of tilapia to be cooked on open charcoal, ready for the sundown meal.
The Living Waters site has two schools and five small children's homes, caring for the defenseless, while educating, bringing hope and relief.
We arrived after 30 hours of travel and four international terminals. We were greeted by the founder who, 24 years ago at the age of 60, moved to a snake-infested hill, with water delivered by donkeys, where scorpions regularly made their presence known with a bitter hot sting.
On this hill, my good friend Carolyn began to build a new life serving God and serving the people of Tanzania.
It is only now that life is starting to slow down, but the commitment and passion is doesn’t waver. C. S. Lewis, the author of the Narnia Chronicles, once wrote, “You are never too old to set another new goal or to dream a new dream.”
That’s the heart behind this fantastic work.
Some mindsets stop us from embarking on new journeys, even telling ourselves, “I’m too old to start.”
You are never too old to be used by God — if you are willing. If the founder of this site had believed that she was too old, then over 400 children would not be in school and thousands more over the last two decades.
I can hear the children’s beautiful singing, a Swahili symphony reverberating from the elementary school. Time is a moving arrow, but age is only a number. We are all in danger of allowing age to define us.
I need my education by 25, a business by 30, a house by 35, etc. Life should not become a narrow winding road as the grey hairs appear. let us believe that our wisdom and experience can make a profound difference.
I think of Sarah, the wife of Patriarch Abraham in her old age; imagine if she had said no to God about bearing their child, Isaac. Or Moses with his long flowing grey-beard.
(I always picture Moses as Charlton Heston in The Ten Commandments), if Moses twisted around and said, “not for me,” and heads away back to his bewildered goats, leaving the burning bush smoldering like the rest of his life.
Let me encourage you to believe that God can use you. As the ancient prophet wrote, “Even to your old age and gray hairs I am he, I am he who will sustain you. I have made you and I will carry you; I will sustain you, and I will rescue you” (Isaiah 46:4). This verse is true; I’ve seen it in action this week on the continent of Africa.
Phil Collins is pastor at Willow Park Church in Kelowna.