For those reading this from outside of Penticton, there was quite the stink when the Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce awarded its Business Leader of the Year to someone who was a vocal opponent of vaccine cards.
The Chamber is standing by its selection committee, noting the winner quickly apologized and reversed his position.
And we’re not to forget about the many great things he’s done for the community.
The majority believe it was not the right year to bestow this honour because almost every other business in the city followed provincial health orders.
I’m probably not the one to ask about winning awards because, with the exception of the now-defunct Okanagan Life top writer category (South Okanagan), my trophy case is pretty empty.
But, maybe the Chamber should consider a new format.
Instead of making it like the Oscars and sending 20 nominees home disappointed, maybe they should just drop the present format.
There’s been no debate since the David Kampe Legacy Award was introduced in 2019. Bruce Johnson, Neil Jamieson and now LeAnne Jakubeit were all exceptional decisions. It’s my understanding selection for this award was taken out of the hands of the Chamber by the sponsor.
With the Kampe Award, there are no nominees. The winner is announced on the night of the ceremony (I’m sure family gets a head’s up) and a nice video presentation follows.
Why not have three or four similar accolades determined in advance? An Oldtimer Award, community service and youth? No nominees, just winners.
As a footnote, I previously stated four of the major winners were not present to accept. I got a call from a friend of the team from Slackwaters. Their recipient was fully vaxxed, but was unable to attend due to a medical emergency, which resolved itself.
—
Fifty years ago this week, what’s described as one of the greatest mysteries of all-time occurred, not far from here.
Highjacker D.B. (“Dan”) Cooper disappeared after parachuting out of a plane somewhere between Portland and Seattle.
He’s never been found since that fateful day in 1971.
A long-standing theory is the man identified as Cooper was Canadian. Evidence to support this theory includes a comic book from Quebec and his oddly-worded ransom note demanding, “negotiable American currency.”
Sorry to ruin a great conspiracy theory but all evidence points to his parachute not opening and his body being eaten by bears.
—-
Chilliwack-based Petcurean has donated 18,431 dog and cat food meals to various deserving animal shelters across the province, including 7,000 meals to the Kelowna Pet Food Bank to support pets in the communities of Merritt, Kamloops, Kelowna, Cache Creek, Penticton, Boston Bar and Lytton.
James Miller is managing editor of The Penticton Herald. Email: james.miller@ok.bc.ca