Museum is good, location is poor
Dear Editor:
Our B.C. government is planning to build a new B.C Museum in Parksville at a cost of $900 million.
I, personally, have no problem with the cost as all building -related expenses have skyrocketed. Plus there are many special environmental and public requirements necessary for such a building, besides plenty of atmospherically-controlled space to store and preserve future items.
Presumably, it will be built to last for many generations into the future. Preserving our history is important — lest we forget — and maybe even help remind us to not repeat our failures and mistakes.
What I have a problem with is the location on an island requiring, for the majority of B.C. citizens, the frustration, expense and time consuming need for ferries to visit it. Why is it not being built in central B.C. where it could be visited so much easier by so many more people in our province?
Joanne Grimaldi
Penticton
The stupidity of America’s gun lobby
Dear Editor:
Heck, I admire Americans who feel that unfettered access to war like assault rifles is necessary.
Like hell I do.
What in heaven’s name is wrong with Americans? Another school shooting. Kids will not be able to get an education with resultant outcomes that will make Americans even stupider.
And the grotesque NRA goes ahead with their convention in Texas anyway and the two biggest fools in American politics (Donald Trump and Ted Cruz) slink over to proclaim that it’s not a gun problem, but a mental illness problem.
Gawd, one can only hope that the security teams for these two pinheads just walk away.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Putting an end to guns requires tough action
Dear Editor:
Sadly, the new Liberal laws regarding gun control don’t hold a pinch of salt.
It’s not only wishful thinking that they can eliminate bang bangs to a five-bullet clip — it’s laughable. It takes no time to inject another loaded clip in modern guns today.
Sherriff Andy Taylor of Mayberry allowed his deputy Barney Fyfe one bullet in his service gun.
Ukraine is crying out for more firepower and guess who’s supporting the tearful.
Like illegal drugs, homeless and poverty, guns will alway be readily available with only one deterrent in my opinion.
It's impossible to put fear into the unknown head of a crazy person even once they’re caught.
True justice could be immediate and with no lawyers reciting what a terrible, miserable upbringing the shooter had.
I must add that highlighting gun violence in TV news coverage can affect a sick mind.
Politicians need to quit cuddling and wasting money by making the obvious choice they would like if one of their own family members was murdered.
A political brain tune-up is past
deadline.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Horgan has the power to resolve the issue
Dear Editor:
The ongoing issue of West Bench tax avoidance is not going away.
To be helpful, it is important to point out what Pentictonites can conclude as being true.
The City of Penticton has no power to tax the West Bench for infrastructure or anything else.
Having only four seats on the RDOS is of no help when one considers there are 15 other directors.
Also according to Coun. Katie Robinson, “There’s absolutely no appetite whatsoever over there to contribute” (Herald, May 20).
The focus must shift to B.C. premier John Horgan and his provincial cabinet. There should be no doubt that he has the power to resolve this issue.
Two people stand out who would be helpful (considering their relationship with the premier.) Dan Ashton, our MLA and Richard Cannings, our MP who also belongs to the same party as Horgan.
My focus is to put both under the spotlight to see if they stand for West Bench tax avoidance or fair taxation for Penticton. Let us see how they respond.
Ron Johnson
Penticton
Council still ignores infrastructure funding
Dear Editor:
Shape your City was involved in the increase in utility rates back in 2016. Justification for the increases was lack of necessary infrastructure funds.
The intro states: “Like other communities across Canada, Penticton is facing the challenge of funding the rising costs of aging infrastructure. The amount of money Penticton needs to fix or replace our roads, parks, buildings and storm system is estimated to be $175 million and growing.”
Some comments were:
Wayne: With regard to the Oct. 4, 2016 council presentation why is the infrastructure funding gap only expressed on a per household basis? From the presentation I got the impression that residential taxpayers were being conditioned to accept even more responsibility than they should. Aren't businesses a part of the solution too? My understanding is there are about 15,500 residences and about 1,500 business.
Craigdusel: Can you provide more detailed data on the costs presented at the Chamber session? Penticton Infrastructure Challenge 1.: Water $44,000,000; 2.: Sewer $45,000,000; 3.: Electrical $11,000,000; 4.: General 4.1: Parks $18,000,000; 4.2 Roads $32,000,000; 4.3: Buildings $27,000,000, $77,000,000, $177,000,000. You may recall that I am a fan of ‘Local Area Levies,’ but also a fan of the general tax base paying for community wide benefits. I would like to analyze the projects and see what $ fit into each category. Thanks.
(Note: According to the above, the infrastructure shortage totals 175 million; payment needed from 17,000 residences and businesses.)
Wayne: What assurances do Penticton’s residential utility customers have that the shift in utility charges from commercial to residential will not be used as a cash grab to fund infrastructure?
(Note: I saw no mention in this document of bike lanes or the millions of dollars that has been subsequently diverted to that project.)
It is not good enough for council to squeeze taxpayers via utility bills to fund needed upgrades and repairs to sewers, water, electrical and roads and then use funds for a controversial project like bike lanes without going to a referendum to see whether taxpayers’ agree to such a change in direction.
As I stated before, Council can’t “borrow’ money from the electrical fund: Unless Council is planning to repay those funds personally. The taxpayer cannot be both the lender and the payee. It is a cash grab; pure and simple.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
Overall, Liberals have a record of success
Dear Editor:
I wonder how many people have bothered to read Jordan Peterson’s “12 Rules for Life” and how many agree with Rule 5 that “children are born with original sin and are evil. They are not innocent.”
Rule 5 is, as are all the others, crap and a complete con job. Pierre Poilievre is impressed as are, apparently, some of your readers.
It has been stated that I’m star struck with Justin Trudeau. Not so. I just admire his and the Liberal party’s platform. With the advent of Stephen Harper, the Conservative party’s platform has been mainly to reduce taxes for the well-to-do and slash social programs. This is true at both federal and provincial levels. This has been well-documented.
Think about the great improvements the federal Liberal party has made to all aspects of this country. And the only ones who saw a tax increase were the wealthy — earnings over $200,000 saw a 4% tax increase. The wealthy certainly didn’t like that… and there is more to come.
Consider the Liberals’ change to Canada Pension Plan which will significantly improve future pensions; improvements to the OAS and the GIS; significant improvements to veterans’ benefits; expungement of criminal records for simple possession; 850,000 children have been lifted out of poverty; child daycare is about to be reasonable; and many others too numerous to list here.
I don’t think anyone believes that the Conservatives could have handled the COVID crisis better than the Liberals any I understand that this is hard to sell in the Okanagan Conservative fortress.
All parties have kicked the can down the road on infrastructure repairs and maintenance. The Liberals have tackled this now, when interest rates are low and costs are lower. Future generations will appreciate what the Liberals are doing.
Trudeau is not perfect, and he has made some silly blunders in his personal life, but nothing criminal. The Conservatives will continue to harp on these meaningless follies and will forever look over the field of roses and see only the thorns.
Patrick MacDonald
Kelowna