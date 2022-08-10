On recycling, Peachfest can learn from Ribfest
Dear Editor:
I attended Peachfest but I did not see a recycling centre. I saw one bin for cans but also saw cans and bottles mixed in with garbage. Pizza boxes can be recycled.
Ribfest did an outstanding job on recycling. For all events we should be encouraged to recycle and send less go to landfill.
For cans and bottles, all you have to do is fill up bags and take it to the recycle center and they will credit your bank account. We can all do better and should do better.
Alf Norrish
Penticton
West Bench taxpayers still getting amazing deal
Dear Editor:
Re: “West Bench still paying,” special report by Joe Fries (Herald, July 29).
Should Penticton residents be laughing of crying after reading this front page story in the Herald?
Let us do the math with the data supplied in this article. We can see the West Bench pays $20,000 from about 1,000 homes. (Note that there are only between 400 and 500 homes on the West Bench-Sage Mesa-Westwood-Husula Highland area. )
So regardless, if one uses the data from the article, $20,000 divided by “1,000 homes” equals $20 per year per home. This works out to $1.67 per month per home for Penticton infrastructure. ($1.67 can’t even buy a Penticton Herald from the newsstand.)
Does the West Bench contribute to the new $300,000 turf at the indoor soccer facility? Does the West Bench pay for Penticton beach maintenance ? Does the West Bench pay for Penticton park maintenance? Does West Bench pay for Penticton road maintenance? Does West Bench pay for Penticton’s museum and library? Does the West Bench pay for Penticton transit?
We can easily look for West Bench residents using this infrastructure and paying nothing other than $1.67 per month.
From this year’s Penticton property tax information sheet, we can see an average home in Penticton pays $721 per year for the before-mentioned things which leaves the West Bench about $700 short or $700,000 short per year.
Penticton residents can now get a true picture of West Bench tax avoidance from yours truly and not Dan Ashton, Richard Cannings, Penticton City Council who remain silent on this issue.
It is time to end the West Bench property tax shelter by annexing the West Bench into Penticton and taxing them fairly.
Ron Johnson
Penticton
Instead of limiting guns, try limiting ammunition
Dear Editor:
Government trade data shows Canada imported $26.4 million worth of pistols and revolvers between January and June making that a projection of more than $50 million in gun imports, and that not mentioning larger guns in this trade.
Is there a war going on in Canada? So Canada will be limiting the number of guns entering Canada, what about limiting ammunition? Wouldn’t that help to control the use of illegal guns that are already here?
A side observation while I was cruising the aisles of Canadian Tire: In the toy section I counted 13 different models of large plastic uzzi-style guns.
In my younger years I studied that childrens’ play was a way to rehearse readiness for adult life. When my children were under the age of 10, I did not allow them to play with toy guns for that very reason.
Something to think about parents and grandparents.
Patricia Kristie
Penticton
We’ll never get rid of the Monarchy
Dear Editor:
Re: “It’s time Canada ditches the Royal Family,” by John Dorn (Herald, Aug. 5).
While I share John Dorn’s dislike for the monarchy, he is wrong in his assertion that Australia is a republic. Like Canada, Australia is a constitutional monarchy with the Queen as its head of state.
In 1999, Australia held a referendum on abolishing the monarchy, but the initiative failed because voters were unable to agree on a system for choosing their own head of state. At least they tried.
In Canada there is no point in trying. When Pierre Trudeau patriated the Constitution some 40 years ago, he embedded the monarchy so deeply that we’ll never get rid of it.
So when the Queen shuffles off this mortal coil, our new head of state will be King Jughead the First (Charles) and there’s nothing we can do about it, although a national day of mourning would be appropriate.
Peter Maser
Penticton
Wildfire BC using old tactics to fight new fires
Dear Editor:
It is obvious that the B.C. Wildfire Service has no intention of going beyond their decades old 94% success rate on initial attack. They are content with 6% of fires turning into sustained action fires; the ones that cause all the destruction.
Every time a wildfire escapes initial attack, the B.C. Wildfire Service decision makers are ready with their excuses. Year after year, same old, same old. The service needs to rise above the challenges of climate change, multiple fires, aggressive fire behaviour, steep terrain, poor access, fuel loading, and strong wind. Perhaps the decision makers should revisit aerial attack.
Recent and past years clearly shows that the current air fleet cannot keep up with climate change. The new normal demands quick and aggressive aerial attack!. Day and night. And with sufficient rotary and fixed wing aircraft that are also capable of getting the job done on initial attack. It is doable.
The government and the service can make it happen if they want to. Sure, it is expensive putting money upfront for aircraft preparedness but the service has no problem spending endless cash on sustained action fires. If there is no significant change to initial air attack the public can expect more of the same: evacuations, smoke and loss.
Clarence Friesen
Kelowna