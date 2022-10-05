Some style advice for election candidates
Dear editor:
If I were a campaign manager….
I would focus on my candidate’s headwear.
For example, if my candidate had military experience, he would wear a Canadian military beret for his campaign photograph. The Maru Poll shows that people respect the profession of armed forces members much more than, say, retail business owners.
Voters, especially seniors, of which there are many in Penticton, associate military members with courage, honour, and public service. Even if my candidate only had a little military experience, say, as a technician in the office of a defence facility, he could still ride the positive publicity of those career military personnel who served in war-torn countries like Afghanistan, away from their children and families, some returning with missing limbs, PTSD, or in a box.
Military members are heroes and our candidate should look like one too. I think if our candidate posed with a beret, he would be a shoo-in at the election.
Alternatively, I would meet with my campaign strategy team and convince them, by means of depriving them of their supper until they concede my point, that we should have our middle-aged candidate wear a baseball cap. But get this, we would have him wear it backwards! It’s a brilliant idea.
A recent Uzbekistan poll indicates that a lot of seniors, fully 2% of them, associate men who wear their baseball caps backwards as having superior intellect, excellent character, and political prowess. Penticton has a lot of seniors who surely would feel the same.
And if our candidate is, in fact, one of those people who wears his baseball cap backwards, all the better.
Imagine, if you will, fires surrounding our fair community, the evacuation begun, and the reporter asking, “Will you be able to save everyone?” And our candidate turning to the camera, a smile on his face. “You can tell your viewers not to worry,” he says, as he slowly turns his baseball cap backwards, striking the hero’s pose, his confidence bringing calm to the terrified Pentictonites watching.
Sadly, however, I am not a campaign manager, so if anyone else wants to use these ideas, please go ahead. You don’t even have to give me credit.
Dave Gutscher
Penticton
Vassilaki has proven himself
Dear editor:
I support John Vassilaki for a second run at the mayor’s chair for several reasons. John arrived in Penticton with his parents when he was a child of nine. The Vassilaki family were immigrants from Greece; his father had less than $700 in his pocket when they arrived in Penticton.
By the time John reached his 13th birthday he was helping his father dig ditches as a construction labourer. When John turned 14, he began his long career in the café and restaurant business; starting at the bottom, he became a dishwasher and a vegetable preparer.
John attended business college in Vancouver and got into the ground floor of the boom when businesses in Vancouver were transitioning into computers. He became a very successful entrepreneur supplying needed services.
But his heart lay with Barb in Penticton so back he came to become a general contractor in the home and apartment building business. He worked hard towards the goal of building many homes annually.
The Vassilaki family would go on to build several houses, and own several businesses; restaurants, a night club and numerous apartment buildings
John did what every immigrant family expects to do: Come to Canada and go to work. Canada was built on the backs of the hard work of immigrant families.
John Vassilaki believes in the principle of giving back to the community where he lives. The Vassilaki family has provided good paying jobs for more than 125 local people for many years. Many skilled trades people owe their start in this community to the jobs the Vassilakis provided.
Ernie Slump
Penticton
Hard facts help make the hard decisions
Dear editor:
Election day is still more than a week away. Personally, I would like to see a progressive, forward-thinking mayor and council come into office. As citizens, we deserve to know what they think lies ahead. This should cover some key “issues” locally:
1. Homeless situation: Stop wringing our hands. What are the facts? Every year the city takes an inventory, locally. How many homeless people did we have in March 2020 before the Pandemic? How many do we have now? How many housing units have been built and assigned for the homeless during the interim?
2. Climate Change: Every year we live in fear that we’ll see more wildfires in the Okanagan than last year. Last week after 39 years of service, we learned that the three Conair air tankers were being removed from service in Penticton. They are being replaced by the Dash 8-400 air tankers. How many will we get? What is their capacity? An update from the BC Wildfire Service or their plans would be appreciated to reassure our citizens.
3. Economic Development. What is the outlook for Penticton? Check with the top five employers locally and see how many employees they had in March 2020? How many employees will they have in March 2023?
4. Restaurants: How many did we have open in March 2020 pre-pandemic? How many do we have now?
5. Festivals: We used to proudly call ourselves “The City of Festivals” with Peachfest, Beach Cruise, Elvis, Ironman, Jazzfest, Meadowlark, etc. How many do we plan to have in 2023? Do we need more volunteers?
6. Crime rate: Maybe the RCMP can provide some facts. How many property crimes or violent crimes did we have locally for the year ended March 31, 2020? How many are projected for the year ended March 31, 2023? How much of the RCMP budget was spent on overtime last year? What impact will a new “prolific offender” program have?
7. Property taxes: We seem to take for granted that politicians think that we should hold the line and not raise taxes. We know that we need to invest some dollars in renewing our infrastructure. Why not put aside 2% each year for three years to cover the cost of this “re-investment?”
8. City staff wages: From published reports, the city seems to be paying some pretty high salaries and benefits to their top managers. Perhaps its time to conduct another independent revie.
Kevin Ritcey
Penticton
Herald proofreader asleep at the wheel?
Dear editor:
Have you ever heard of Which Rock, mentioned on page 6 of Okanagan Valley Entertainment Now (Herald, Sept. 30)?
I believe the correct birthplace for Canadian and White Rock-born Jewel Staite is White Rock and she is probably not a native of Vancouver, which doesn't border White Rock but Richmond.
Come on, do you expect me to subscribe to a newspaper with such poor attention to detail?
Patrick Longworth
Penticton
Brits prefer walking and it’s easy to see why
Dear editor:
I recently returned from a 3 week trip to UK. I was staying in a B&B in Wimbledon in South London.
From my room, in the front of the house, I watched people going by, and saw so many people walking (this is a place with lots of buses).
There were two schools fairly near and lot of children walking there. Every one walks. And I did the same! On return to Canada I noted in my credit card the cost of bus and train travel and was glad I did more walking. (Seniors in UK get free travel on buses and trains and yet they still walk.)
I don't know if I lost any weight, but I
certainly found that it cured my sciatica!
Pixie Marriott
Summerland
Things are looking up in downtown core
Dear editor:
Congratulations to City Centre Pharmacy on the new store it looks really good. It would be nice if Landmark and the Herald could tidy their garden areas to make a neat couple of blocks on Winnipeg Street.
It would make it so nice for pedestrians to enjoy the walk to the lake.
Joan Bloss
Penticton