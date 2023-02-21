Atkinson bike lane major safety concern
Dear Editor:
Bike lanes, no I am not against the bike lanes. What I am against is the concrete barriers. I sent my concerns to our illustrious mayor more than a month ago, no answer.
Atkinson Street is my concern. If an emergency vehicle uses Atkinson (which I might add is where Cherry Lane Towers is) there is no place to move over to let the vehicle pass!
This happened to me last week, traffic going north and south, fire truck coming, no place to move over, so we are all stuck, does anyone at City Hall have a brain? Why is this not being addressed?
This is a huge safety issue that is being ignored. Someone is going to die because the emergency vehicles are not able to safely navigate. I sure hope I won’t have to say, “I told you so.”
P.S. At least the previous mayor answered emails and phone calls.
Mary Ferrier
Penticton
Emergency rooms often the only option
Dear Editor:
Re: “Emergency room is for emergencies,” (Herald letters, Feb. 17).
I do agree that people misuse both doctors and emergency rooms, as will always happen when a service is free. However, in our present health crisis where does one turn when you do not have a family doctor?
Walk-in clinics are full and you can’t really get in unless you have a previous appointment or get in line by 7 a.m. or earlier. Nurse helplines are a guide, but not an answer.
In Penticton we have an urgent care centre but that is almost entirely for mental illness and addiction crisis. So frequently, the only alternative is to go to the emergency room. Don’t blame the public for this health care crisis.
Patricia DesBrisay
Penticton
Having a lower view on highrises
Dear Editor:
I recently received an email from someone called a Block Connector, apparently a role for residents of Kelowna designed by the city employees operating a program called Strong Neighbourhoods.
Under the umbrella of Strong Neighbourhoods, Block Connectors are volunteers who connect with 10-20 neighbours with the aim of befriending them, animating the block and bringing neighbours together. Years ago we called them busybodies.
Is this another money-wasting program at city hall? Is it some psychological balm for the former mayor and council (five of whom are still there) for allowing the development of high rises anywhere in town, destroying neighbourhoods and any sense of community?
Why is this department not vehemently protesting when these buildings are being approved at city hall? If one department can support them all, surely one can input the obvious reasons how the buildings negatively impact the social and psychological lives, including safety, of their residents and neighbours.
How does putting people on rooftops and not on front lawns develop contact and friendship?
What about putting families with children on the 15th floor instead of the third or fourth of a small building, where the parents can sit on the balcony and watch their kids and talk to neighbours? And then there is the so-called UBCO 43-storey downtown building that does not provide the on-campus residence benefits more and more universities are providing for their undergraduates. The list goes on.
Until we have an OCP that considers neighbourhoods, residents and community first and foremost, ahead of developer profits, one which is not amended by rezoning every second week, we will continue to see high rises and strangers in our backyards. A block connector is not going to overcome this long-term dysfunctional growth.
Don Henderson
Kelowna
Deaths avoided if warnings heeded
Dear Editor:
As a retired Air Force fighter pilot who for 37 years walked the knife edge of risk taking and decision making on a daily basis, I have been watching the ever-increasing number of avalanche deaths since the mid-1990s. With few exceptions, the majority of these sad events have an all too familiar ring. Conditions in the back country were forecast to be at a level that warranted a “not today” or “not this week” decision but the person or persons went anyway.
The results were the same .. the husband, father, son, daughter, or friend won’t be coming home ever again, and the surviving wife, mother, son, daughter, or friend will have to pick up the pieces and carry on as best they can ... often without the sole source of family income. Not a pretty picture.
I attended more that 30 military funerals in my career, and as a squadron commander and a base commander, far too often was the person, who along with a padre had to break the bad news to the survivors, and then along with others help them to try to recover, as they asked, “How did it happen, and why did it happen?”
In most back country situations, the loss of life or lives could easily have been prevented.
The majority of the casualties were the result of bad decisions, or those responsible made bad decisions without serious thought given to those who depended upon them back at home. They made their decision to go anyway, thinking only about themselves.
All this, even though forecast conditions were flashing with red lights and indicated a risk level that warranted a sober second thought to go another time.
Surely our number one core value is our loved ones and family. Can we not at least summon the self discipline to say “no,” not today while louder voices are trying to convince us to do otherwise.
Do we really expect a surviving family and children to be consoled by someone saying “at least he died doing what he loved to do.”
The Canadian Avalanche Centre does a highly professional job of disseminating current and forecast snow/avalanche conditions in the back country.
Everyone has a cell phone. If a person or persons who are heading out really wants to get the information available, there is no excuse as to why they can’t.
This information is critical and key to your trip planning.
Col. (Ret’d) Phil Engstad
Kelowna
War vs earthquakes: many holes to plug
Dear Editor:
Just a simple afterthought from the Isherwood Think Tank in Olalla.
Could it be possible the big, bad balloons that were shot down were sent up as a test to see what kind of reaction NORAD and company would take and how soon our illustrious Bahama-travelling man tourist Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wonders if there’s a connection between all the balloons?
Duh.
With all the other horrific tragedies around the world, there aren’t enough fingers left to plug the holes.
War versus earthquakes?
War can be stopped before it starts earthquakes... climate change floods and landslides, likely not.
Me thinks, much too late for a fresh start on Planet Earth as man has bitten off more than we can chew.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Small minority lives without cellphones
Dear Editor:
Increasingly those of us — I suspect a significant minority — are being penalized for choosing not to own, or being able/wanting to afford, a cellphone.
“Secondary authentication” is becoming the order of the day for access to many services, most recently the Canada Revenue Agency, which now wants to either phone or text me to confirm my identity.
To add to the difficulties, since along with many other seniors and other snowbirds I’m thousands of miles away in Mexico, thus of course beyond access to my landline at home, this is becoming a serious impediment to accessing bank accounts, CRA, etc., etc.
I’m now unable to file my income tax return as I’ve regularly done in past years online from Mexico.
To avoid this hassle, I’d suggest expanding the now apparently old-fashioned authentication by asking for a personal detail that only the “real” user could know: Grandmother’s maiden name, number of first house, name of first school etc.
There’s a gazillion ideas there, all of which can be established online.
Living on a pension, travelling overland as cheaply as possible, enjoying the declining years in sunshine as much as possible, practising the now-dying art of being “present” instead of being glued to a pocket screen, however wonderful and convenient they clearly are, are my goals.
Clearly I’m more and more hampered by the yin and yang of “progress.”
Roger Berrett
Shawnigan Lake