Council needs to limit the number of Airbnbs
Dear Editor:
With regards to the popularity of Airbnb in Penticton, it seems this trend is affecting many of the people who are just trying to get by. Those are the people who we all need to work our entry-level jobs.
The people who are now getting renovicted or forced out of their homes to provide one more short-term rental. I would like the city council to enact a bylaw to govern short- term rentals in Penticton. I would like to see a balance between short-term housing (Airbnb) and long-term housing. If one has a vacation rental (Airbnb) on your property then make it mandatory to have a long- term accommodation occupied by the home owner or a long-term renter on the property as well.
Apparently, Summerland and Revelstoke are finding this balance. This would help solve the rental shortage, help solve the labour shortage, and prevent workers we need in Penticton from leaving.
I look forward to seeing which of our city councillors will take this issue on. I also would like to hear from other Pentictonites on this issue.
Ted Shumaker
Penticton
In age of information, we get less and less
Dear Editor:
More people have never had more ways to get information, yet all that “information” tells us less and less about what’s actually happening.
A major bridge is closed; the reason is “a vehicle incident” — whatever that means. Knowing exactly what happened would give commuters some idea of the duration of their inconvenience.
A neighbourhood is blocked off — cops, ambulances, etc. It’s called a “police incident;” could be a car hitting a pole, or a murderer on the loose; each requiring a different response from the residents.
Weather “events” — a tornado or a rainstorm?
Someone is killed by a vehicle. This is called an “incident.” What would constitute an “accident?”
Also, pregnant “people” — as opposed to pregnant men/children/animals? Could this be political correctness again?
Joy Lang
Penticton
Local supermarkets need to buy Canadian
Dear Editor:
I have been a loyal customer of a local supermarket for 15 years. I believe this is a Canadian-owned company. I particularly like their deli items and bakery.
But I am more than disappointed that I can only purchase beans and peas produced (grown) in China. Certainly with all the greenhouses in Canada, U.S. and Mexico, as well as good growing weather in these countries, that we should be able to buy local, or at least U.S. or Mexican foods and not from China. Not only produce, but canned items as well, like canned fruit. I’m sure the boats take a fair amount of time to travel from China to Canada, and then be trucked to the store. This means the produce isn’t “fresh.”
With all that’s happening in the world, why can’t we access local foods, stimulating our economy, patronizing our farmers and growers? I have read where dog food and even some baby food is laced with ingredients that shouldn’t be part of the product (exported from China).
Hopefully store owners will read this letter, and maybe others should be asking their store managers why we can’t obtain produce and other items from our country. If we are loyal customers, the supermarkets should be loyal to their customers and local growers. It’s time to buy Canadian products.
Barbara Smallwood
Naramata
Suburbanites shop, attend events in city
Dear Editor:
Re: “RDOS co-operation is a one-way street,” by Elvena Slump (Herald letters, May 24).
I think I’m not the only reader who is tired of reading Elvena Slump’s constant gum flapping on how hard done by Penticton has become on account of the mistakes made by previous elected officials in Penticton.
Close everything you wish Elvena and perhaps all suburbanites will quit shopping for all — such as food, appliances, thrift shops, vehicles, newspapers — not to mention attending all of the charitable events.
I agree with user fees, Elvena, but when you keep nattering about the samo-samo, its failure tells and it’s time to put the subject where the sun doesn’t shine as you are wrong, wrong and wrong again ?
Ride your bicycle to Olalla and back to view a peaceful frontier, but please don’t consider moving here as you may have to help pump out my septic tank. Get real and move Elvena if your unhappy life in Penticton gets you down. I may consider donating to a GoFundMe to help you leave as valium is not the answer — neither is your constant nagging in the letters page of The Herald.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Poilievre would bring Republican policies here
Dear Editor:
I have heard/read comments that Pierre Poilievre is making people “nervous.”
What an understatement. Pierre Poilievre is terrifying — and not only because of his introduction to Canada the Republican U.S. style of politics. No, it goes much further than that.
During a Conservative leadership debate, Poilievre revealed that the current book he was reading was Jordan Peterson’s “12 Rules For Life.” Anyone familiar with this faux-intellectual is aware that he is a far-right Conservative who espouses what most learned people recognize as just stating the obvious — but with his own interpretations of reality. He has little credibility amongst educated people.
One of Peterson’s recent podcasts was about why he was adamant about free speech — even if that free speech was racist and inflammatory. He thinks that all thoughts, no matter how demeaning, must be openly stated. Yet he resigned from Twitter when he was criticized and admonished for his beliefs. So much for supporting free speech.
Shortly after Poilievre’s disclosure of his reading preference, he was invited to appear on Peterson’s podcast. Hatred is a destructive force and it has never been known to solve anything. On this podcast both Poilievre’s and Peterson’s hatred for Trudeau is astonishing and based on distorted “facts.”
Both these people believe in “freedom” — that is, freedom to control all aspects of your life, notwithstanding societal requirements. The wants of the individual supersedes the needs of society. There should be no allowance for social safety nets. This is an established, well-documented policy of Conservative governments. (Note all historic cuts to social nets by both federal and provincial Conservative governments –—while decreasing corporation taxes)
I understand Peterson’s angst towards Trudeau somewhat: Trudeau created a new tax bracket for the wealthy and of course this impacted Peterson’s net income, and he probably thinks more increases to the wealthy are to come, because of NDP support. I hope he is correct.
Please watch the Poilievre/Peterson podcast, you may get a glimpse of what Poilievre truly is about.
Patrick MacDonald
Kelowna