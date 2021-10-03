Underneath my stairs, we have a storage area filled with plastic storage boxes from Walmart.
These boxes hold our paperwork, memory boxes, journals, documents and photos. My wife looked at me with her cheeky smile and said, “I’ve found your school report from England.”
My heart instantly started beating faster; I was not the best student. With fear and trepidation, I began to read about my 15-year-old self. I had a problem with listening, constantly distracted, and this affected my ability to learn and reflect. “Philip could do better if he listened more and learned to think about the subject,” wrote one teacher. I had ants in my pants as the rhyme goes. I could not sit still with my excess energy and a high level of impatience.
Thursday was the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. I noticed that the Metro Community was holding a service.
They expected a small intimate group, yet a much larger crowd gathered in their spacious courtyard. On that wet and grey day, the young students, the Metro community and many more sat still in their hoodies under mobile marquees.
On Metro’s Facebook page, I read these words explaining why this gathering was happening.
“With a desire to hold space for the people Metro serves, and in the interest of furthering the depth of conversation, Metro will be gathering as a community on Thursday… this time together is meant for listening, learning, and reflecting, Metro desires to listen well to the indigenous people we serve and to respond with humility.”
Individuals from the Indigenous community stepped forward and spoke into Metro’s now-legendary open mic. People shared their experiences, the trauma, the need to re-discover their cultural traditions, the extraordinary resilience of families and how the truth calls us to action. People came to this damp courtyard in the centre of Kelowna to listen and to quiet themselves in remembrance.
One young lady shared how her grandmother was in a residential school and the importance of looking for healing from one generation, and how it will take generations to find healing.
Mount Boucherie School brought 215 orange squares to the gathering, representing the children. Staff from the Kelowna Gospel Mission naturally attended.
As a young teenager, I did not sit, listen, learn, or reflect. But I had to learn, and I had to grow. I had to mature. If this past week teaches anything, the Christian community and Canadian society should take the same posture as the Metro community.
I can do better; I can stop talking, being distracted, and listen to the Indigenous community. I believe it is of eternal importance.
One day when I receive my heavenly report, it will read better than my teenage one. Thank you, Metro Community, for teaching the wider church how to respond.
Phil Collins is pastor at Willow Park Church in Kelowna.