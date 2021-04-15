More love, support for Pathways Centre
Dear Editor:
There was a recent letter to the editor encouraging people to donate to Pathways Addiction Resource Centre (Herald, March 31). The letter also said they had a GoFundMe account.
I hope people know that those donating to a GoFundMe account do not receive a charitable receipt. But if one visits Pathways office or mails a cheque to them, they will receive a charitable receipt.
All the positive remarks in The Herald about the important work that Pathways has done over many years just back up my experience in working with them.
I hope you will consider donating to the important work that they do.
Cheques should be payable to “Pathways.” Mail or drop off: Pathways Addictions Resource Centre, 996 Main Street, Penticton, B.C., V2A 5E4.
Harvie Barker
Penticton
System for booking needs improvement
Dear Editor:
I registered for the COVID injection, at the prescribed week, for the 65-plus age group.
Almost a week later, I received a text letting me know I could now book an appointment, which I gladly did. I was given an appointment for May 3... in Kelowna!
Apparently, there were no appointments available here in Penticton in the foreseeable future.
Then, Dr. Bonnie Henry announced there should be no travel outside of an individual’s community. She even specifically mentioned no travel between Penticton, Oliver and Kelowna or among other areas and communities. So now what?
I called back to the booking number and explained the dilemma between the out-of- town appointment and Dr. Henry’s announcement. I asked if I could possibly get an appointment here in Pentiction, whenever. I could cancel Kelowna and lose that opportunity, but again, I was told, there was nothing available here (Penticton) in the near future, and the individual didn’t know when there would be.
And apparently there is no wait list for my age group. How does this happen?
What if I didn’t have a vehicle? Why am I, as a senior, forced to travel an hour outside of my city when I can take a bus just across town? There’s something terribly wrong with this system.
Shirley Faye
Penticton
Canada closed the border too late
Dear Editor:
Our government closed our borders closed to limit COVID-19 on March 16, 2020, but they were six weeks behind other countries. The borders were never really closed because we’ve had millions of arrivals after that.
Now we have “serious” border restrictions and quarantines and severe lock-downs because of COVID variants. But the variants got here first.
Contrary to Justin Trudeau’s predictions, this isn’t a once-in-a-lifetime event. He hasn’t learned any more about viral pandemics than he has about ethics and finances. Evolving COVID variants and the risk of new pandemics means continued uncertainty and economic devastation.
We must anticipate more viral pandemics from Asia. There’s a pattern for this. Even if we don’t travel to the pandemics, they still travel to us.
Everyone is mesmerized with vaccinations and surviving COVID, but we need effective plans for future pandemics. COVID put this country on its knees, and we can’t afford another episode.
Painful lessons from our COVID experience must be acted upon. Our government was initially in denial and failed to act effectively. While COVID was ravaging Europe and the U.S., our pre-occupation was indigenous economic blockades.
Why did we wait for the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic when it was obvious? Never, ever, rely on the WHO or other countries to protect our interests. We must react to health alerts immediately, and damn the political consequences.
Why did our government decide that co-operation with China on vaccines was the best solution? It was a blind alley that put us at the end of the queue with proven vaccine suppliers. This is our biggest failure on COVID, and it’s why we are lagging behind so many other countries on vaccinations. It’s also why the government keeps stonewalling on details of their vaccine contracts.
Vaccine delays and rampaging COVID counts have caused the desperation strategy of exceeding manufacturer’s recommended vaccine dose intervals by up to three months. We’re even contradicting the advice of the WHO on dose intervals after diligently complying with everything else they’ve said. This isn’t a poker game and we’re not chips.
We’ve seen uncertainty, deception, sincerity and hubris on the faces of politicians and doctors like we’ve never seen before. We’ve got to get better at distinguishing between politics and science and identifying underlying agendas.
Why hasn’t anybody in government been fired for their miserable performance on COVID? This has to be an election issue.
John Thompson
Penticton
Comparing Philip with George Floyd
Dear Editor:
Prince Philip, born into privilege and authority, passed away peacefully and honoured. He was 99.
Mr. George Floyd was born poor, black and the misfortune into a racist, violent, gun- obsessed America. A twisted authority granted 29-year-old George Floyd a tortuous death.
Both Prince Philip and Mr. Floyd attracted world attention.
We are all members of the human family on a pilgrimage to our final destination. It is written, “The first shall be last and the last shall be first.”
Perhaps when we see the spring breeze stir up a wisp of dust we are witnessing a family reunion.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Unknown number? Hang up, press delete
Dear Editor:
As becomes a new age, the age of computers comes with its own predators, ones that are determined to invade our very homes and lives: hackers and scammers.
No one seems to be immune, be it you at home, all the way up to the biggest corporations and the mightiest countries. The first scammers I remember appeared over 20 years ago and offered as bait, and tried to convince me that I had inherited a fortune in Nigeria.
Now the hackers and scammers are on the phone or the computer attacking you or your business. They have a whole bag of new tricks, no longer just luring, instead either scaring or maybe just getting you to click so you become connected to their systempPretending to be the police, your bank, your minister, your credit card, your grandchild, company, etc.
They hope to get you to connect, giving them access to your whole system, or to milk money out of you.
A separate group are to me the vandals of the whole lot, just enjoying infecting your system with a nasty virus, not even trying to make money. They are the arsonists of the hackers.
Unless a call or email is from someone you know, or have dealt with before: hang up or press delete. If in doubt, then phone or email your appropriate contact to confirm. If it had been genuine, then you can go back and reconnect. If it had been a scam you have saved yourself grief or money or both.
Bradley Houston
Penticton
Incorrect spelling is poor recognition
Dear Editor:
Recently in Heritage Hills, there has been some controversy with the proposed Garnett Family Park. Summerland has its own Garnett controversy.
Two of Summerland first pioneers were William Garnett (1828-1907) and Edgar Garnett (1839-1922). The brothers were first land owners when they pre-empted property in Garnett Valley on April 13, 1889. The Garnett brother were listed on the 1891 provincial census. Provincial maps in 1906 used the name Garnett.
Also in 1906, the Garnett Valley Land Company was created. But in 1920, a provincial map misspelled the name Garnett. For the next 100 years, the Garnett name has been spelled incorrectly as ‘Garnet.’
The Museum, the Heritage Commission and the Okanagan Historical Society have each attempted to correct the error, unsuccessfully. Naming a valley or a lake after a pioneer and then misspelling the name does not honour these pioneers.
David E. Gregory
Summerland
Marina should be operated by the City
Dear Editor:
A review is being done by Penticton Council regarding options for the future of the marina at Skaha Lake Park.
The option of a long-term lease to a private business operator will not be accepted by most people in Penticton.
The marina needs extensive and expensive work to bring it up to standard. We seem to be heading down a path where taxpayers will be on the hook for these costs, only to see the marina turned over to a private operator.
Any private operator will ensure that they can make a profit before paying concession fees to the City.
The arrangement will not benefit City taxpayers, who are unlikely to see a return on their investment. Meanwhile, we will have given an exclusive right to use, to a private operator and will effectively lose the marina as part of a public park.
If the City of Penticton can operate publicly-owned facilities such as the library, aquatic centre, arena, and parks; why is it not feasible for the City to operate a marina? Most citizens would be happier seeing tax funds invested in a facility such as the marina if it were to remain as a publicly-owned and operated part of Skaha Lake Park.
John McLeod
Penticton
Warm weather may cause flood issues
Dear Editor:
It’s that time of year again when Okanagan residents get ready to start blaming poor old Mother Nature for the prospects of flooding. An expected warm spell will kick off the spring melt across the province, according to the B.C. River Forecast Centre.
Climate change often takes all the “heat” for seasonal flooding, while the effects of the massive clear cuts peppering the valleys are ignored by forecasters.
The Okanagan basin is at 109% of normal. “Since mid-March, temperatures have remained seasonable to slightly below normal through the province, resulting in a slight delay in snow melt,” said the River Forecast Centre on April 1.
“An upcoming warm spell beginning the week of April 12 will kick start snow melt at low and mid elevations throughout the province.”
The centre says warm weather may create “challenges” for smaller creeks and lower elevation areas. By early April, nearly 95% of the annual B.C. snowpack has typically accumulated. Peak provincial snowpack usually occurs in mid-April.
What no one ever mentions is clear-cut logging in Peachland’s watersheds exacerbates the risk and reality of flooding and brown water. We know when too much clear-cut logging occurs on lands higher up watershed slopes where deep snow packs can build and release torrents of water in the spring, it can affect annual water quality, quantity and timing of flow.
Without tree cover, snow builds deeper and melts faster under sunny, warm weather. This set of circumstances set the stage for the devastating floods the Okanagan experienced June 2017, May 2018 and May 2020.
The overharvesting of “timber resources” (trees) has significantly increased the rate of sedimentation from the land, increased the stream flow into the Okanagan watersheds and increased the frequency, duration and magnitude of major flooding events.
It’s time to give Mother Nature a break and call out those responsible — the licensing authority, the provincial government — that allows commercial and industrial interests to have their way with our watersheds.
Jack Gerow, chairman
Peachland Watershed Protection Alliance
Defining the word “transparency”
Dear Editor:
The word “transparency” means many things to different people.
Some synonyms for this word are: clarity, truth, clear, openness, communication and accountability to name but a few.
It would seem that anywhere in our
travels have we heard the word used more than in reference to politics. Politically, in some cases, it is a word that seems to be nothing more than token lip service or the like.
Maybe the following will shed more light and make understanding easier:
T: Truth. Nothing is left out so as to mislead or confuse people
R: Referential. Refers to specified issues
A: Accurate. Not loosely worded
N: Non-clouded. Clearly spelled out
S: Stated in no uncertain terms. Specific
P: Principled No room for doubt
A: Accountable. Dealing with issues in a realistic and truthful fashion
R: Reality. Nothing left to chance or nothing misleading
E: Exactitude. Truthfully telling things as they are and not as they could be
N: Non-Confusing. Presented in such a way so as remove any doubt
C: Consistency. If this is truly followed there can be little room for doubt
Y: Yay! The way of showing approval of an idea clearly presented without subterfuge
Lately, it appears that the City is having some difficulty in fulfilling its promise of transparency. An illustration of this is seen in the upcoming ballot with reference to Shaka Lake Park. It’s all in the wording that could appear on the ballot.
There are references that are vague. Such terms as: lease, license. lease operator, manager that have not been openly explained. The “up to” reference to 25 years appears to be somewhat misleading as time frame could make a huge difference.
With the way that the question might be worded on the ballot, how can we as voter/taxpayers feel confident that we aren’t “being sold a pig in a poke,” so to speak? The answer is, “We can’t!”
How you vote on this park issue should be based on truth, openness and accountability i.e transparency, otherwise, vote no!
Ron Barillaro
Penticton