Nursing is a very noble profession
Dear Editor:
I find the current nursing situation to be very disturbing. Nurses are working long hours, short staffed, exhausted and under stressful conditions.
To add to that, they are now confronting harassment from protesters.
This is totally unacceptable behaviour when staff and patients are feeling unsafe when entering or leaving hospitals. I have concerns regarding the image of nursing this is presenting to young people who are making future career choices.
Nursing is a wonderful choice for both women and men. It gives you an understanding of your physical, mental and emotional well being, and the anomalies to look for this not only gives you the ability to help others, but gives you an understanding of yourself and the tools for a healthy living.
I am a retired nurse. I worked for almost 40 years in acute care, long-term care, teaching and community. Nursing gives you the ability to continue learning and advancing in your career.
I took my initial training with the hospital-based apprenticeship program. This training was intensive with an emphasis on studies and practice within one facility.
We lived in residence with our fellow students. This gave us the opportunity to be with people who were having similar experiences and to support each other. This concept was very effective financially, socially and practically, as we also helped to staff the hospital, especially in our senior years of training.
This method of training would be a solution to our current nursing shortage as it is affordable, effective and practical. Offering nurses higher wages won’t be an incentive to our shortage. We must restore the pride and respect this nobel professional deserves.
Joyce Husch, RNBSN
Summerland
Andrew Weaver endorsed Liberal climate plan
Dear Editor:
Facts matter in this election, including facts about climate change. B.C. has seen firsthand this summer that climate change is real.
Leading climate experts call the Liberal plan the most effective plan of all the major parties. The David Suzuki Foundation recently listed 10 reasons to be hopeful about climate action. The Liberal climate plan, released in December 2020, was on that list. The Foundation cited it as an implementable plan, with a budget in place to carry out emissions reductions, reflecting optimism in our ability to reduce emissions. No other political party received mention.
The Liberal climate plan has also been roundly endorsed by climate scientist and recent BC Green Party leader Andrew Weaver, who referred to it as “the only plan that reflects the urgency and scale of the crisis.”
Weaver also stated that “…it is the only credible, science-aligned climate plan put forward by any political party”.
Dr. Mark Jaccard, Distinguished Professor and Director of the School of Resource and Environmental Management at Simon Fraser University, conducted an in depth analysis of climate plans of all four major parties. The Liberal plan was ranked highest, with a score of 8/10; the Conservative Party Plan received 5/10; Green 4/10; and the NDP plan was ranked at the bottom, with a score of 2/10.
In this election, scores of plastic signs from the campaigns of Richard Cannings NDP, Helena Konanz Conservative, and Sean Taylor Peoples Party compete for voters’ attention in the South Okanagan West Kootenay riding.
Respecting the Liberal Party’s climate plan and specific goals to reduce the use of plastic, candidate Ken Robertson opted for a minimal number of signs, and has run a virtual, low-emission campaign.
54% of members of Canada’s Conservative Party voted against a 2021 national convention resolution which stated that climate change is real and that the Conservative Party was willing to act.
Electing Conservatives will not help climate action. At the ballot box on Monday, I won’t forget the ordeal of a week of mid-40s temperatures this summer. Or the 500 people who died in B.C. as a result of that period extreme heat.
Please vote for properly researched, science-based climate action on Sept. 20.
Loraine Stephanson
Penticton
Watch out for the wounded lion
Dear Editor:
Yasmin John-Thorpe’s letter attacking me for describing Helena Konanz’s credentials is a classic example of shooting the messenger because you don’t like the message (Herald, Sept. 16).
First, let’s be clear. There is no race or gender bias in being a tennis player or a city councillor, or in saying that someone fills those roles. They are both gender neutral and racially diverse.
But then Yasmin goes on to berate me for what I didn’t say and describes me as racist and misogynistic for not saying it without a whiff of evidence. Now she is not just shooting the messenger, she is diverting attention away from the real issue, which is Helena’s capacity specific to the job she seeks, and re-directing it with vitriol to defame Helena’s critic.
That’s called gaslighting, folks. It’s intent is to confuse readers when you know you’ve taken a real hit. It’s a tactic often deployed by extreme right conservatives in the United States, and I’m sorry to see it being used here. Watch out for the wounded lion.
The world of politics can be tough. It’s one thing when the fight is tough on issues, but it’s another when it gets just plain dirty and personal. People who know me know the terms Yasmin has levelled at me are not justified. I will leave it at that, and let readers decide who should be ashamed.
Gerry Karr
Penticton
Total ignorance on opioid crisis
Dear Editor:
Re: “If supplying drugs, why not craft beer,” by R. Scott (Herald, Sept. 14).
Your inane letter regarding the serious drug situation is only exceeded by your total ignorance of it all.
P. Howard
Penticton
Other parties grabbing from Liberal platform
Dear Editor:
Have you noticed that in this election every other party is tacitly endorsing the Liberal platform?
The NDP (who can promise absolutely anything because they’ll never have to deliver) and the Greens (same story) both offer a climate change plan with a robust carbon tax, a national housing strategy, more health care money and they love the $10-a-day child care. All in the Liberal platform. Even the Conservatives find themselves offering a half-hearted climate plan and their own silly version of child care.
The other parties want this election to be a personality contest where they can say all kinds of mean-girl things about Justin Trudeau.
Well I like Trudeau’s policies and I like Trudeau’s record of major accomplishments (including leading us through the pandemic). That’s why I am voting Liberal.
Bob Nicholson
Penticton
Don’t vote the party if candidate is weak
Dear Editor:
I take exception to Peter Benson’s letter to the editor wherein he claims I have a Conservative bias and make unsubstantiated claims against Richard Cannings (Herald, Sept. 16).
I have only written one letter on this election. I spoke from personal knowledge about Cannings and his inability to understand or accept the responsibility he has serve the interests and solve the problems of the constituents in his riding.
Recently, a lady wrote in about the substandard treatment she received on her issue of Cystic Fibrosis with Cannings.
This case, in particular, was inexcusable.
There was another letter published Sept. 16 speaking of the rude behaviour a grief-stricken constituent received from Cannings’ local constituency staff. The buck stops with Cannings. He has had lots of time to get his ducks in order.
Yes, I am a Conservative. However in my letter criticizing Cannings, I refrained from supporting Helena Konanz because I have enough respect for people that I think they are capable of deciding which candidates reflect their values and how that best serves the country.
One of the many problems we have with our elected officials today is that too many people support a certain candidate of a
certain party regardless of whether that candidate is worth supporting.
I do not support the Conservatives regardless of what candidate they run in this riding.
A couple of elections ago, I took a stand against a Conservative candidate in this riding because after I vetted him, I was convinced he was unsuitable and would be a serious detriment to serving the needs of the people of this riding.
So I will now say what I truly think.
I have known Helena Konanz for many years. I first met her when she was running for Penticton city council. I can tell you unequivocally that she is a hard worker and will work hard to serve the constituents in this far-flung riding.
This is not an easy riding to serve and the lackadaisical efforts of Richard Cannings are not in the best interests of people in this riding that have real problems that need real solutions.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
Cannings: empathy, sincerity, commitment, expertise
Dear Editor:
I have known Dick Cannings for many years, and I would describe his personal qualities this way: empathy, sincerity, commitment and expertise.
I wish more of our federal politicians shared those qualities. No matter how Monday’s election turns out, you can be sure that Dick and his NDP colleagues will hold the governing party’s feet to the fire on COVID, on climate change, affordable housing and the environment.
Dick has done an admirable job representing the South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding. By an accident of geography I live just outside the riding and can’t vote for him, but I urge residents of SO-WK to support him with their votes.
Don Gayton, M.Sc, P.Ag(ret.)
Summerland
Cannings: nice man, but unresponsive
Dear Editor:
I had an occasion to seek information and direction from our MP Richard Cannings. My experience was very frustrating. All I really got was lip service to my inquiries.
Eventually, I reached out to another MP’s office. His office arranged for him to contact me. He provided the material and guidance I required.
I believe that dealing with the constituents of the riding is the most important responsibility of an MP. Dick is very likable and a nice man, but we require an MP who is hard working, dedicated and responsive to the needs of their constituents.
Jim Dunlop
Penticton
Kelowna’s Liberal candidate is not local
Dear Editor:
In regards to the argument that Kelowna-Lake Country Liberal candidate Tim Krupka is a local from Kelowna.
Had he moved back here a year ago I’d buy in that he wasn’t specifically parachuted in to run for the Liberals, but it would seem like he moved back here a week before Trudeau called for this needless snap election, suspiciously convenient.
I for one see the benefit in having a resident of our area represent us in Ottawa versus a candidate parachuted in even if he was raised here but chose to move away six years ago.
Guy Bissonnette
Lake Country
Inappropriate choice for letter of the day
Dear Editor:
I am curious about the criteria the editorial staff of the Herald follow when selecting “Letter of the Day.” In the past, featured letters were non-political and of interest to the general reader.
Thursday’s featured letter was nothing more than a thinly disguised free advertisement for the Liberals. I can only assume that in the interest of fair play, the editors will be using the remaining three days of the election to feature platforms of the other parties.
To that end, I am submitting what will surely be tomorrow’s Letter of the Day to note Conservative candidate Helena Konanz’s platform. From the beginning Helena has focused on issues of importance to the people of the South Okanagan West Kootenay.
How has she determined what’s important? By knocking on thousands of doors throughout the entire district to actually listen to what matters to the people of the SOWK. Helena stands for fighting crime, helping seniors, increased health care funding to hire more doctors, new funding for local mental health supports, creating incentives to combat climate change and she has committed to upgrading 201 Forest Service Road
to provide a safe alternate route to Kelowna for everyone in the SOWK. In other words, the issues that matter to the people of the SOWK.
Lisa Martin
Penticton