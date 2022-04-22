Unwanted noise caused by hockey, motorcycles
Dear Editor:
Recent letters have offered solutions to a noise-free city.
Perhaps it’s another impact of declining years that brings forth many intolerances. Needless noise is one facet of aging one wrestles with, at least for me anyway.
Had to forgo attending hockey games here in our fair city because I cannot endure the meaningless cacophony. The constant blast of music and the air horn makes it difficult to enjoy games and regulates me to watching hockey on TV, where I can control proceedings with the mute button.
Another way to reduce harsh noise would be to outright ban unmuffled motorcycles in our city. Having to put up with the “look- at-me” barbarians riding our streets ruins any possibility of an idealized
Utopian state and gives way to thoughts of getting off the grid.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Father Barry’s words from On the Waterfront
Dear Editor:
Re: “Today’s evil Angel of Death” (Herald letters, April 16)
Joe Schwarz writes: “The crucifixion of an innocent Ukraine nation and complete obliteration of the Ukraine family unit.”
Film buffs will know the 1954 crime drama, “On the Waterfront.” There’s a famous scene known as the “sermon on the docks,” where Father Barry (Karl Malden) tells the longshoremen: “Some people think the crucifixion only took place on Calvary. They better wise up! Taking Joey Doyle’s life to stop him from testifying is a crucifixion... And every time the mob puts the pressure on a good man, tries to stop him from doing his duty as a citizen, it's a crucifixion.”
On April 15, more than 900 civilian bodies were discovered in the region surrounding Kyiv, following the withdrawal of Russian forces. According to police, most of the civilians were fatally shot, an indication people were “simply executed.”
The body of Karina Yershova, a 23-year-old Ukrainian woman, was among those discovered in a mass grave. She was raped, tortured and shot in the head, according to her grieving loved ones.
So I would add to Father Barry’s words: “And every time a Russian soldier shoots a Ukrainian civilian, or open fires on a bus killing civilians, or fires off a bomb on a school, hospital, apartment building or railway station, it's a crucifixion.”
U.S. President Joe Biden told reporters April 12: “Yes, I call it genocide because it’s become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of even being Ukrainian, and the evidence is mounting.”
Two days later, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters it was “quite right” for Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to use the word genocide to describe events in Ukraine, since thousands of Ukrainian civilians have been brutalized and killed. Freeland pointed to a “chilling document” on an official Russian news website “that effectively laid out a plan for genocide in Ukraine, that called for the suffering, the punishment of people who chose, in the view of this document, wrongly and mistakenly to describe themselves as Ukrainian. That called for the word Ukraine to be erased.”
Schwarz: “That this seems to be climaxing during the Easter season, is there a glimmer, a message of hope here? And yet a possibility for the perpetrators to be forgiven?”
Go to YouTube and watch the official video for the 1995 song “Liquid” by the rock group Jars of Clay.
The lyrics include:
“Blood stained brow
He wasn’t broken for nothing
Arm nailed down
He didn't die for nothing
He didn't die for nothing”
David Buckna
Kelowna
Religion has caused most of world’s misery
Dear Editor:
Easter is supposed to be a time of celebration of peace, but if all religions preach peace, none of them seem to practise it.
Pope Francis cannot lead the world to peace; no one leader or religion can. Look at the turmoil in Jerusalem; at the very time when the three major religions should celebrate their holy days, they fight each other.
Religion has been the cause of most of the world’s misery, that and the quest for power, which two are often inextricably linked.
Joy Lang
Penticton
Germany needs Canada’s oil and gas
Dear Editor:
I was disheartened to recently learn that both German businesses and unions are opposed to further cuts in Germany’s import of Russian natural gas. I appreciate that this is point of view is, in part, likely a consequence of the mistaken policy that Germany introduced some time ago to denuclearize their electricity production.
It is sad that any advanced democracy would be put in the horrible situation of opposing Russian aggression while at the same time, financially supporting the Russian war effort in Ukraine by buying Russian natural gas.
But this is not a holier-than-thou letter-to-the-editor. Far from it. Liberal democracies have a moral obligation to each other to eliminate their dependence on oil and gas produced by, shall we say, illiberal regimes, as they nevertheless steadily but realistically de-fossilize energy production.
To that end, and in the context of that transition, Canada can and must show genuine international leadership and immediately ramp up its ability to export more oil and gas and, in particular, the production and export of LNG product, specifically to the European Union.
Gordon Swaters
West Kelowna
Is America really a racist country?
Dear Editor:
If so many far-left activists keep insisting that the United States is such a racist country, why do 5,000-plus white people follow Tiger Woods around the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Georgia; cheering on his every move. Just thinking.
Dave Smith
Penticton
Help save the planet, let kids walk to school
Dear Editor:
Ever been near a school in the morning? You can’t, the roads are plugged with parents in vehicles, idling and inching ever so slowly forward while dropping their kids off to school. Think of all that wasted energy, gas or electric.
Most of the kids live nearby in the catchment area so most could easily walk or bike there.
But parents are worried that their precious little things will be abducted on the way to or from school.
Maybe by UFOs.
Stop driving your kids to school and help save our planet. They can walk or bike there. They can create their own walking school bus systems to ward off abducting UFOs.
You can even walk with them and get some exercise; dread the thought. But bring your cell phone along in case the UFOs attack. They may want a rare selfie with you. A parent near a school that’s not in a vehicle.
A rare selfie indeed.
Steve Burke
West Kelowna
