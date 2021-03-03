Mother shares the loss of her son, says time to legalize street drugs
Dear Editor:
In March 2020, the B.C. government declared a public health emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to implement “any provincial emergency measures required to prevent, respond to or alleviate the effects of an emergency.”
Since then, 1,355 British Columbians have tragically lost their lives to pandemic, however, the recent development of a vaccine gives us hope that the end is near.
In April 2016, the B.C. government declared a public health emergency in response to the significant rise in overdose deaths. Since then, there have been over 5,000 overdose deaths in British Columbia, and in 2020, a record 1,716 lost their lives to the opioid crisis, and there is no end in sight.
One of those lives lost was that of my son, Joe Bauman who, prior to his death, tirelessly advocated for improved community services and livable, affordable housing in Maple Ridge as he, himself, was homeless.
However, I, and the BC Coroner’s Office, strongly disagree with the popular determination that my son’s death was caused by “overdose.”
Joe never used opioids — ever.
He used methamphetamine which he found helped counteract the negative effects of attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), so the fact that his blood toxicity level found a lethal amount of fentanyl shows that the methamphetamine he took on the day of his death was poisoned with fentanyl.
Joe’s cause of death was poisoning due to a toxic drug supply, poison that runs rampant in the illicit drug supply. Where are the “emergency measures required to prevent, respond to or alleviate" the effects of this emergency?
We must act now — not by decriminalizing drug possession which will do nothing to prevent deaths due to a toxic drug supply — but by legalizing and regulating the use of street drugs. Do not allow stigma and fear to stand in the way of taking the action needed to allow us to save lives and start the healing.
Unfortunately, it will be too late for me and my son. Joe is gone. And that is my pain to bear. And if our federal government continues to ignore this crisis, more lives will be lost and their loved ones will bear the pain of that loss. They are us — our family members, our friends, our loved ones — and I will remain vigilant in my attempts to effect the change that will spare them my fate.
Joyce Bunge
Oliver
Draconian measures to the small growers
Dear Editor:
Re: “Insect battle needs war chest filled,” (Herald, Feb. 12).
The Okanagan Kootenay sterile insect release (SIR) program has been operating in the South Okanagan for a quarter of a century with an operating budget of around $3 million a year.
The technique as implemented by this program may work in areas of even terrain and large plantings however much of the agricultural terrain here does not fit that description.
The Similkameen and Oliver/Osoyoos areas perhaps do.
However, with its rugged uneven terrain harbouring numerous wild pomme fruit trees small and widely spaced plantings the Naramata, Summerland, Penticton area never was an ideal candidate for this experiment.
As the article points out, the vestigial apple and pear orchards are rapidly shrinking in number and in acreage.
This fact, combined with what in my opinion is poor management of the technique, does not bode well for future improvements on the spotty record of SIR in these areas.
Poor monitoring due to inferior lures which they insist on continuing to use, willful ignoring of the required ratio of treated to wild moths (40:1) and at times very poor grower relations are some of the factors which in my opinion have doomed their efforts.
For instance, when the program fails and there is a resurgence of moth populations the protocol seems to be to find some small growers and enforce stripping of fruit or removal of trees on them.
These draconian measures are almost always used on small growers and never on large producers. The 0.2 percent threshold for the program if applied evenly would result in much more collateral damage and serious opposition to the program.
As it is SIR certainly forces the removal of tens of thousands of dollars worth of food every year.
So with regard to their plea for more tax dollars I would like to say... cry me a river.
SIR needs to do what every business has to do in tough times, tighten their belts, look at their operation and cut the fat.
Michael Welsh
Naramata
Michael Welsh is an organic fruit grower, not to be confused with the Penticton lawyer who shares the same name.
Tories need to repent of their own failings
Dear Editor:
Thank you for publishing my letters to the editor, it seems the Penticton Western News won’t.
I agree that the Liberals should accept the blame for their failures on vaccine rollout, but until Tories like Dan Albas repent of their failings and change, we should never allow them back into power.
It’s time to remove all Liberals and Conservatives from office forever more.
Patrick Longworth
Penticton
Thanks to courts, it’s catch and release
Dear Editor:
According to the B.C. government Police Resources website:
Penticton:
Population: 36,425, has 47 RCMP members individual criminal offence caseload 170 per officer. This excludes drug and traffic offences. It includes property; violent and other crimes.
Penticton’s case load is far too high and repeat or prolific criminals operating out of Penticton exceed the capacity the RCMP can be reasonably expected to handle.
According to the Herald (Feb. 24) the Crown wants major jail time of six years for Thomas Kruger Allen for battering Brian Eliason who subsequently lost his wife; home; pets and future.
Governments and courts are failing when repeated deliberate actions of this nature result in the Crown seeking this kind of sentencing.
It is wrong on so many levels. It is wrong for Eliason whose life is irrevocably ruined.
It is wrong for the average citizen who walks the streets while thugs like Kruger Allen roll the dice with their lives.
Who next will have their lives drastically altered by Kruger Allen?
It is wrong that with time served Kruger Allen will likely be out in a couple of years: The courts fail and the police play catch and release.
It is wrong to force police to risk their health and lives providing a babysitting service for repeat prolific offenders such as Kruger Allen that are the failed responsibility of the provincial and federal governments and the Courts.
The two weeks of criminal action released by the police shows a violent life on the road for Penticton’s police officers. It is quite plausible that most of the violence in these cases comes from clashes with repeat and prolific offenders.
It is wrong that the failures of the federal and provincial governments and the Courts to deal with these cases endanger the future lives of innocent civilians and taxpayers that pay for an orderly society they are not receiving.
Second chances are fine; remedial action to reform criminals is just. But failure must come with a price. And it should not be more endangerment of the innocent.
Town councils should combine forces in organizations such as Southern Interior Local Government Association to give them added strength and pressure the government to take remedial action to reduce crime on the streets.
Taxpayers pay for a multitude of services for an orderly society. They deserve no less.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
Guns are a political football to divide Canadians
Dear Editor:
Jim Taylor recently wrote gun control is “the most explosive topic I ever tackle” in a column that sparked many letters to the editor (Sharp Edges, Herald, Feb. 20).
This shows just how well Liberal and Conservative MPs use wedge issues to divide us and raise money for their parties. Unscrupulous politicians use guns, abortion, and climate change to get us fighting amongst ourselves so we don’t hold them to account for decades of failing to find solutions to these issues.
Instead, we get angry and donate to their parties which is exactly why MPs use wedge issues.
Meanwhile the science tells the real story. The majority, or 75%, of all gun deaths in Canada from 2000-2016 were due to suicide (Statistics Canada).
During the same period, 68% of gun deaths in Ontario were from self harm in men 45 years and older living in rural areas (CMAJ, October 2020).
It seems Conservatives and Liberals long ago sat down and agreed to use gun control as a political football to divide us.
Maybe we should stop yelling at each other and start holding these MPs to account for not doing their jobs.
Barbara Cousins
Enderby
Inclusive housing needs a commitment
Dear Editor:
There is a lot being said recently about supportive housing requirements in the region and the issue is critical.
I prefer the term “inclusive housing,” but when it comes to affordability, sustainability, universal design and environmental issues, there remain too many obstacles that could easily be removed.
As one involved for 35-plus years in the new home industry — and my involvement in local, provincial and national housing studies — there is a premise that must be understood, and that is that housing issues are local and micro.
There will never be a national or provincial mandate where one-size fits all, and unless and until we look at housing as a municipal issue and deal with it on that level there will be no progress.
For example, “affordable” means controlling costs both for the producer and end user.
“Inclusive” means building to standards respecting mobility and accessibility.
There needs to be discussion and commitment on all levels, and no one knows better than I do the cumbersome layers of approval that does nothing but add time and costs to bring product to market.
But I present solutions as well as criticism and let’s start with use of public lands for inclusive housing, changes to density requirements, changes to parking requirements, DCC credits for inclusive development, stop NIMBYism, and adopt transitional housing and mixed-use provisions.
When local governments and the building industry share the social commitment and responsibility for a basic life requirement, there are immediate positive impacts.
But, is there a commitment?
Paul S. Betts
Vernon
Who pulls strings? It’s Vladimir Putin
Dear Editor:
Anyone who has not yet realized that the elusive “Q” of the QAnonsense tribe is none other than Vladimir Putin has not been affording the issue the attention it merits.
If I were intent upon sowing civil strife in a given country I didn’t like, what richer resource would I have to exploit than the monumental gullibility of 50 per cent of its inhabitants?
No money, no commitment of troops, no trade wars; just a few posts on the internet will suffice to propel the lemmings over the cliff and into the sea.
John C. Simpson
Victoria