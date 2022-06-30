Steve King, a long-time counsellor at Pathways Addictions Centre in Penticton, was praised in a letter to the editor in the most recent edition of Maclean’s.
In the letter, the author briefly shares his personal challenges with PTSD, a suicide attempt and drug and alcohol addiction. The author, a Vancouver paramedic, credits King “for saving my life.” Since that time, the two have started their own non-profit. You can check it out online at DetachmentTechnique.com.
If you want to read the letter, visit your local public library; most should have back issues on hand.
One of my many eccentricities is that I love rain (unless I’m attending a barbecue, outdoor event, or Major League Baseball game.)
On Tuesday, I literally stopped working at my desk to go out on the front steps and watch the downpour. I lived for two summers in Stony Plain, Alta., and there are some fabulous storms.
My next-door neighbour (I always remembered he and his wife’s names because they were the same as my brother’s two kids) would pull up lawn chairs and sit on his deck watching storms come in.... and we did this without alcohol.
The rest of the neighbours likely thought we were nuts.
I was invited to a winery this past weekend where the musical entertainment featured three of the four original members of Crosstown Bus (known in their early years as Mark IV). What’s incredible about the trio of Brian Anderson, Jeff Bourne and Rick Gannon is they’ve played together since high school.
It amazes me how Okanagan-born residents – Penticton especially – are loyal to their Alma Mater. I’ve never seen a community this size of Penticton with so many scholarship and bursary opportunities, large grad reunions, and celebrations for each grad class.
Celebrating youth accomplishment is a great thing for any community.
Book club. I just finished reading San Fransicko: How Progressives Ruin Cities by Michael Shellenberger (Harper, 396 pages, hard cover).
An award-winning writer on environmental issues, he’s been published in the New York Times and Washington Post.
This book deals with poverty, homeless issues, and the opioid crisis. (Sound familiar?)
Schellenberger notes that San Francisco spends more money (per capita) than any other American city on homeless initiatives, yet the numbers keep increasing.
Meticulously researched, it’s a compelling read.
Good luck and best wishes to Premier John Horgan who announced Tuesday that he’s stepping down as premier once a new leader is chosen for the provincial NDP.
Whether you agreed with his government’s policies or not, nobody can question his commitment to public service and the people of B.C.
And how’s this for a stat. Horgan is the first B.C. premier in 36 years to step away from office without facing an internal revolt, deal-breaking scandal, or electoral defeat.
Happy Canada Day everybody. Have a great holiday weekend.
James Miller is managing editor of the Penticton Herald.