Greater efforts or greater effects?
Dear Editor:
Fr. Harry Clarke (Herald, Oct. 29) claimed Joy Lang “exhorts” him to greater efforts; but do those efforts result in greater effects?
Joy Lang
Penticton
Is Poilievre the Don Quixote of Canada?
Dear Editor:
In a recent edition of The Herald, I read a letter that Patrick MacDonald submitted. Usually, when I read a submission from him, Trudeau and Liberalism are the main stay of what he writes.
This recent letter speaks of the way that Pierre Poilievre considers himself as the fostering spearhead of Canada’s salvation. However, MacDonald manages to state this while still pontificating the Liberal way.
In the past, I found MacDonald to push and praise the Liberal agenda any time that he made a submission.
Because we enjoy free speech in this country, it is his right to do so. More often than not, I disagreed with what was written in the past.
However, to quote an old British saying, MacDonald is “spot on” with his assessment of Poilievre.
Poilievre seems to be an airplane without wings. He has been an MP since 2004 furthering the cause of Conservatism, if you will. The cause, in spite of his effort seems to be grounded for the moment.
Miguel Cervantes needed a hero to fight windmills in his book Don Quixote. Maybe Poilievre sees himself the same way.
MacDonald goes on to talk about the economy and the cost of living and as to now, more than ever, it is affecting the lives of Canadians.
While I agree with him that our current overall economic situation is not too bright, there doesn’t appear to be a “silver bullet solution.”
One statement made on inflation by MacDonald caught my eye. It had to do with inflation and the aspect of interest.
He makes reference to Consumer Price Interest with reference to the Bank of Canada. I am wondering if he didn’t mean Consumer Price Index as his reference to CPI does not seem to exist in any economic publications that I have read. Just wondering?
Recently, Poilievre seems to have stepped on his tongue in what he has said by coming to the fore in loose claims and comments that he has made.
Fortunately, he has done this because we enjoy free speech in Canada. It is his right to do so but we don’t have to agree with what he says unless we choose to.
That choice is ours.
Ron Barillaro
Penticton
Worry about real problems, not pets
Dear Editor:
Re: “City adopts tougher bylaws for pet owners,” (Herald, Nov. 17).
Is it really the City’s business to control the number of pets families own?
As long as those pets are well taken care of and are not a nuisance to the neighbourhood, the city has to stay out of it, it is not their concern at all.
If there are problems, the neighbours will certainly complain to the bylaw officers and they will look into it.
There are a greater number of real problems for the City to take care of.
Alice Wolf
Penticton
Never mind the vets, how about dentists?
Dear Editor:
Re: “Will doctors ever catch up to veterinarians?” (Herald letters, Nov. 19).
The letter-writer bemoans the high cost of veterinarians compared to what doctors are paid for the same length of visit. Try comparing what dentists can charge.
I paid $200 for a non-emergency chipped-tooth filling that took 10 minutes. It is doubtful our family physicians will ever get commensurate pay for service in comparison.
Mike Wilkinson
Duncan
Smaller vehicles will help Mother Nature
Dear Editor:
Time to downsize road vehicles to downsize tire residue fouling our waterways.
Time to tax road vehicles by weight every year. Vehicles weigh vastly more now than they did years ago.
Vastly more steel, aluminum, paint, rubber, plastic, lithium, copper is extracted from Mother Nature’s bosom for the vanity of these mobile throne rooms.
Mother Nature will be grateful to the elected councils that can engineer the passing of such laws over the might of the purveyors of vanity vehicles.
Brien Smith
Campbell River
Write: letters@pentictonherald.ca