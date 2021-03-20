A solution for Victory church
Dear Editor:
I am a veteran and retired senior living at the Charles Manor Residence across the alley from the Victory Church and have personally faced the problems associated with that location.
I understand Housing Minister David Eby’s challenging responsibilities and those of the Penticton council regarding this matter. However because slamming the hammer to keep the Victory Church open, has the NDP government considered a different avenue for all concerned? Specifically, have BC Housing reopen the 25 to 30 closed beds of Compass House due to COVID and move the less-fortunate residents of the Victory Church to the Compass House as an interim measure until a satisfactory solution is reached for all.
The hygiene centre trailer could be moved there to serve all the clients of Compass House. This would save a bundle of money and show great leadership on Eby’s part and solve the unfortunate feud between the Ministry and the Penticton council.
I offer this humble and heartfelt possible solution for review and consideration.
Major Claude Filiatrault (ret. RCAF)
Penticton
Mobile home park has regular vandalism
Dear Editor:
I am writing as a very concerned senior in Penticton. My husband passed away in June and I am now living on my own in Figueira’s Mobile Home Park, only a few blocks away from the proposed site for the homeless on Skaha Lake Road.
We do not need another complex here in Penticton as we seem to already have our share of homeless facilities in the city.
We do need more housing for seniors and low-income persons no doubt, but the police in our city are reporting a large caseload per officer and cannot handle the calls as it is now.
We are already experiencing a rash of break-ins and thefts in our park and have had other parts of our community experiencing the same thing.
My heart goes out to the homeless with addictions and other issues. My grandson passed away at the age of 25 from an addiction, a young man who had everything going for him.
My suggestion is that we build a facility that would be placed on an acreage outside of town compelte — with help for these poor unfortunate people — that is monitored so that the drug dealers cannot access them on a regular basis.
Shirley Haesch
Penticton
Now is not the time to transition Pathways
Dear Editor:
I am writing to add my voice to the many who are concerned about the impact the closing of Pathways will have on our community.
Interior Health and provincial authorities have stated the closing of Pathways and the move to an “in-house” service will be a smooth transition. This is not the time for transitions.
Our society and community are in a crisis mode. We have yet to see what the social, mental, and economic fall out of this past year will be. Many people I know, particularly the elderly, have barely left their homes in more than a year. Calls in to suicide hotline are up in Canada by as much as 66%, while overdose deaths in B.C. set a record with a 74% increase.
The Martin Street Clinic expansion, while a good addition, will not replace the services Pathways has offered this community for so many years. Pathways has helped our most vulnerable citizens, including people of every economic status, and offered support to their families.
It also offers assistance through grief and loss groups, anger management counselling, and youth outreach. Interior Health has decided to dismantle an organization that has been offering critical services to this region for years and has decided to close it without any local input.
I ask Interior Health and provincial officials to please reconsider your decision to defund Pathways.
Helena Konanz
Penticton
Leave our great community alone
Dear Editor:
This is why municipalities don’t stand up to the province. Penticton is under attack from the province!
It is purely political retribution for our community leaders and our council standing up to bully Minister David Eby and No- Responsibility Minister Sheila Malcolmson.
The timing of Malcolmson and nonsensical Interior Health announcing they are shutting down Pathways Addictions Resource Centre is at the same time as our elected council started standing up to the bully Province.
When will passive Premier John Horgan step in and take leadership of his ministers?
I have lived here for 19 years. I am embarrassed that our province is now using passive aggressive political retribution. Stop! Leave our great community alone bullies.
John Davy
Penticton
Forces’ leadership must get back on track
Dear Editor:
Birds know enough not to foul their own nests, but people aren’t that smart.
It’s confounding to see two heads of the Canadian Forces accused of sexual improprieties with subordinates. These are unacceptable leadership failures.
The reporting and investigative processes within the chain of command aren’t working. People must have confidence that the system won’t penalize them for reporting. I’d recommend a separate Inspector-General process; like in the U.S. Army.
The military has always maintained a non-fraternization policy between ranks, and for good reason. Fraternization is corrosive to discipline and operational effectiveness. You can’t party and sleep with people who you might need to order into harm’s way.
Officers aren’t any better than their troops, but they need to walk a separate path to be effective. For better or worse, they show a continuous example. The old admonition to never touch a soldier shows respect and care for him/her, but now it has a whole new meaning.
The military is a cross section of society, but it’s not a reflection of society. It’s a paternalistic, authoritarian institution which requires obedience to lawful orders before anything else. Rights can be forfeited and people imperiled to fulfil operational imperatives where quitting or losing aren’t an option.
We’re a permissive, rights-driven society where individual choices and self-indulgence now seem to come first. Unfortunately, the military has become infected with this. I’d advise a renewed non-fraternization policy and meaningful censures for violators. No superior/subordinate personal relationships. Familiarity breeds contempt, invites abuse and detracts from operational effectiveness.
Officers pay attention to their evaluation and promotion criteria, so I’d start grading them on fraternization. Mess that up and they limit and punish themselves.
But assessments need to be consistent.
Hormones and power games run both ways, so people need to be watchful. Do the job and not each other. Workplace relationships, consensual or otherwise, are always bad practice.
General Jonathan Vance should have been replaced several years ago. His likely replacement was Admiral Mark Norman, who was pilloried by the government over the “shipgate” affair.
Norman was forced into an early retirement and received a financial settlement in a non-disclosure agreement with the government before the last election.
So we got Admiral McDonald instead.
Hopefully leadership of the Forces will get back on track.
We don’t need sex police in charge.
We just need adult leaders who can be trusted to act professionally.
John Thompson
Kaleden
Homeless shelters must offer treatment
Dear Editor:
I read with dismay in the Vancouver newspapers that the B.C. government will prevent Penticton City Council from closing a shelter in Penticton.
As B.C.’s attorney general said, “This “would force 42 people onto the street.”
What is bizarre is that Attorney General David Eby, the Minister Responsible for Housing, notes those in the shelter “are sick and vulnerable, some of them seniors.”
Too many people “are sick and vulnerable” with too few living to their senior years due to the B.C. government not providing accessible, adequate and effective treatment for those suffering with mental illness and self-medicating/addictions.
Homeless shelters without such treatment are like bandaids over an infected wound. Things get worse, not better.
When I was growing up in Penticton, we did not have the folks such as are now existing — not living — at the shelter.
During my nursing training in Victoria, I worked for a time with folks admitted to the building dedicated for treatment of those with mental illness.
We did not have people struggling to exist on Victoria streets and in the parks. When I was in Vancouver, I could walk on East Hastings or visit parks without fear due to the too many folks there struggling with untreated mental illness and self-medicating/addictions.
Some of us going about our day in areas where we did not expect to be harmed have now been harmed by someone mentally ill and or self-medicating/under the influence of illicit drugs.
A message to our B.C. government.
Please stop confusing the issue and effects of untreated mental illness and self-medicating/addictions. Too many are suffering. You do not meet your responsibilities regarding the health care they need. They are too often unable to advocate for the treatment they require and deserve as much as the other health care that is provided in B.C.
Many of us recognize this and, on their behalf, are identifying the health care you are not providing for homelessness being just one of many inhumane results.
And we are advocating for our B.C. government to provide accessible, adequate and effective treatment for those suffering with mental illness and self-medicating/addictions.
Diane Gillis
Burnaby
There’s no quick fix to homeless problem
Dear Editor:
“Paramountcy” — now there’s a new word, to me anyway (Herald, Page 1, March 18).
So the predatory David Eby with his perceived position of relative power is paramount in slamming through legislation to force his misguided approach to the homeless problem on us here in Penticton.
You know what’s needed is a realization that there is not a quick fix to this problem. Years ago, people with addictions, mental challenges or a predisposition to vagrancy were lodged in appropriate facilities.
Then the social engineers began hand wringing over the notion that human rights were breached. So let’s blend them into society and hope some good will rub off from those who contribute to society, and live within the law, free from drugs, etc.
Duh! The experiment has failed miserably. It is not working and the sooner we realize that there will always be a dropout percentage of the populace who cannot abide by the rules and house them in proper establishments, the better off everyone will be.
That does not mean plunking them down in well-established neighbourhoods in the hopes there will be little impact and everything will be just ducky.
For God’s sake government give your collective heads a shake and quit being so stupid.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Strange request from the regional district
Dear Editor:
I just received a flyer from the Regional District Okanagan Similkameen regarding “residential watering restrictions for system users.”
The RDOS flyer recommends washing our vehicles on the lawn.
Who is in charge of this flyer information and are they serious?
What about the different kinds of soaps, chemicals and cleaners used? Are they not harmful to lawns? Just asking.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla