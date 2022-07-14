$100 bill once featured our Naramata Bench
Dear Editor:
It’s no wonder the Bank of Canada selected this image for the $100 bill, of which 17 million notes were in circulation from 1954 until 1974.
The back side view of the $100 bill is from Campbell Mountain looking onto the Naramata Benchlands, spanning from the village all the way across to Summerland. The green orchard-filled benches, stepping gracefully down to the deep blue lake, is truly a unique and beautiful scene — and instantly recognizable if you have ever been here.
The proposed development by Canadian Horizons on the Naramata Bench, would turn this iconic natural masterpiece, millions of years in the making, into nothing more than another soulless testament to greed and the new religion of “growth.”
It’s time we took responsibility to make sure that our children, grandchildren, and everyone who visits the area, can continue to experience this billion-dollar view in person, not just on an old banknote in the historical archives.
We need council to hear the people, they have spoken loud and clear. Say “no” to Canadian Horizons’ proposed development and remove the land from the OCP growth area. Let’s preserve the hillsides of the Naramata Bench and maintain the beauty and agritourism appeal of this area for future generations.
Visit: preservenaramatabench.com.
Hans Karow
Penticton
Mayor, staff, police offering no solutions
Dear Editor:
The mayor’s statement about community safety shows he and senior city staff continue to be completely out of touch with reality.
The CAO and head of RCMP have both been in positions of power for more than three years and still have no solutions for Penticton’s out-of-control crime. Three years!
Bring in new staff. These ones show they don’t care as they continue to do nothing and yet claim their annual raises. Enough already.
Ali Heff
Penticton
Inflation bad enough without carbon taxes
Dear Editor:
It’s unfortunate that the cool, wet weather is affecting grape production this summer. But the Okanagan’s original agricultural activity, cattle ranching, is doing better than usual.
Summer range is green and forage production is the best in years. It’s a welcome break for the ranching community which is coping with much higher fertilizer and fuel costs on top of labour shortages and range loss.
People need to eat, yet the climate movement is energetically targeting agriculture as an unwelcome source of harmful emissions. Our ideologically-driven government continues to add more carbon taxes on fuel and fertilizer, which ultimately is a cost to the consumer. Aren’t inflation and the cost of fuel bad enough?
Dutch farmers are rioting over a decree to reduce nitrogen and ammonia, which means less fertilizer and less production. Holland is a major agricultural exporter, so it’s pretty obvious where this is going. Less than 80 years ago, the Dutch were starving and eating tulip bulbs, but memories are short.
It’s ideology versus reality.
New Zealand wants to tax livestock belches and flatulence to combat climate change. Pity the poor cows and sheep who work tirelessly to produce meat, milk and wool only to be taxed for their troubles. New Zealand is a big agricultural exporter, but will legislate itself into penury as fuzzy ideology displaces clear thinking.
Climate enthusiasts echo the dogma of the UN and other unaccountable organizations about the imperative to suppress meat in favor of other protein alternatives like crickets and synthetic meat. We can bet that these pretentious elitists don’t feast on dried grasshoppers and bean curd at their gatherings.
With increasing global population (from 1.5 to 8 billion in the last 120 years), food demands continue to rise. Volume production increases availability and reduces consumer costs, but climate-obsessed governments aren’t helping by demanding less fertilizer and increasing fuel taxes. It’s unconscionable that we continue to grow crops for biofuels in spite of global food shortages.
Food supply was weaponized during both World Wars and is again in Ukraine. Millions in Africa and the Middle East rely on Ukrainian grain exports and are facing starvation as a result of Putin’s blockade. It’s more important than ever for countries with agricultural capacity to maximize production in every possible way.
Food arrives at the grocery store at the end of a fragile supply chain fraught with a host of natural and, increasingly, political perils.
John Thompson
Kaleden
Parliament Hill needs to be cleaned out
Dear Editor:
It’s obvious Canada is in a mess.
It has now been seven years (the number Trudeau has been prime minister) and our medical and military systems have gotten worse with no attempt to correct both.
Now we have the mess made by Ottawa in the transportation system, especially in air traffic, passports and lost suitcases. Parliament is nowhere to be heard from. The politicians two weeks ago voted to continue to work from home for another year.
Since the NDP party has married with the Liberal government Parliament has become more irrelevant. Have you noticed that since the marriage not one elected NDP has resigned their seat or decided to sit as an independent. Not once have they complained about the mess in our airports and passport offices.
The good news for all our elected politicians is if this terrible government lasts the full five years as agreed to by Justin Trudeau and Jagmeet Singh, most will qualify for one of the world’s biggest and most-profitable pension, plus numerous other benefits.
You almost get the feeling the elected politicians see nothing wrong with Canada so they do not have anything to complain about. Nor no reason to show up in the House of Commons.
There is one piece of good news. NDP leader Singh, since he has nothing to add to Canada, has gone out and for the first time in his life has gotten a real, important job, staying home and changing diapers.
It is disgraceful that not one politician anywhere in Canada has stood up and protested the treatment by the Quebec government to do away with the English language (Bill 96). All businesses, schools, medical people and others must when Bill 96 becomes law can only deal in the French language.
Even our photo-op PM refuses to defend the English-speaking people in his riding. Shame on him. We desperately need politicians who love Canada and will try to correct our many problems. Canada needs an election today, not five years away. Parliament Hill needs to be cleaned out.
Brian Merriam
Penticton
Councillor concerned with feathering his nest
Dear Editor:
Re: “Additional work ordered on Giants Head Road,” (Herald, July 12).
Coun. Richard Barkwill is again only concerned about feathering his nest
Recently the staff at the District of Summerland made the wise choice to fix the water mains under Giants Head Road from Gartrell to Hillborn.
Again Barkwill showed how grossly out of touch he is and why he should never be allowed near the council table again.
After delays and fighting improvements, he now wants to start doing something downtown while only paving over the issue on Giants Head.
“I don’t see why just because one project came under budget that we would change our priorities and spend $1 million on some remote corner of town when we've got $1 million that needs to be spent downtown,” said Barkwill.
What a dumb statement. This is a busy road used by many who visit the wineries and cideries that we have here in town.
Just because it’s not on the dead-end street where he lives, it does not make this a remote road or remote corner of town. More folks use this than use his private lane. Five wineries, including our largest in Summerland, Dirty Laundry Winery, with tens of thousands of visitors per year, and myself and three others are in this “remote” part of town.
If he is so concerned about taxpayers' money, why did he line up at the trough for having us taxpayers subsidize his health and dental plan?
The staff had suggested fixing all of Giants Head Road and all the water mains, but the council being short-sighted, cut out part of fixing the water mains on a short section “to look like they actually cared about the taxpayers.” The dumb part is that they would pave it and only have to dig it up when they fix the 50-plus-year-old water pipes in the future.
Congrats to the four that ignored Barkwill’s flawed logic and are going ahead because of the leadership of CAO Graham Statt.
Congrats to staff for ignoring out-of-touch council members and thinking long term that doing the work now would not mean digging the newly paved road up later to fix broken pipes.
If Barkwill is so concerned about taxes, maybe he can approve developments faster, stop wasting money on stupid projects and endless studies, lead by example, and turn down a taxpayer-funded benefit he just voted for himself and the rest of council.
Councils are elected to act like a board of directors. Mayors and councils in the past looked for ways to manage the budgets to help the taxpayer and served for nothing or a small honorarium.
Not increasing salaries and medical and dental benefits.
Ron Kubek
Summerland
Labour shortage was caused by mandates
Dear Editor:
There's a labour shortage? Well of course. The federal, provincial and municipal governments (at least here in Penticton) have all discriminated against about 15% of the population by mandating vaccines.
The medical system was already overwhelmed, and then the government went and fired about 10-20% of our nurses and medical professionals.
Long lineups at the airport, flights cancelled, ferries cancelled due to shortages of staff. Why? How many staff have been terminated or how many people resigned due to the discriminatory vaccination policy?
Shortage of lifeguards at the Penticton Community Centre. Of course.
Lifeguards, accountants, engineers, planners, water-quality technicians, RCMP officers, clerks, receptionists, postal carriers, etc.. So many hard-working residents have been terminated because they believe in keeping their medical history private, or because they disclosed it as being unvaccinated, and they were fired.
How many vaccinated people do you know that have become ill with COVID-19? Everyone can transmit the virus —vaccinated and unvaccinated.
So, get off your high horse. Stop bullying people. Stop segregating and discriminating.
Start talking to each other. Start accepting people that have different opinions. Get rid of these harmful vaccination policies. Apologize to the people you have bullied and discriminated against. Let’s get back to being human.
Oh and please hire back all those people that have been terminated.
Paula del le Vega
Penticton
Invest outside Canada to attract new doctors
Dear Editor:
Many immigrants to Canada have doctor degrees in their home countries which are not recognized in Canada, so are taking other jobs instead of practising here.
Would it make sense for a country like ours to consider investing in medical schools in the countries where student doctors are training, with the intent to come to Canada?
The schools are already there, which would mean they could have an offering of a Canadian or U.S. content program, subsidized by us, for those intending to immigrate and practice here.
This way, when they get here — they are coming anyway — they are ready to do the job they signed up for and love. We need them!
Mace Porcher
Victoria