The arts and bike lanes can easily coexist
Dear Editor:
I am shocked and appalled at the council’s recent decision to cut funding to the Penticton Art Gallery, apparently without discussion or consultation with those directly involved.
This sudden action appears rude and insensitive as well as short-sighted in terms of the “vibrancy” council desires to see in Penticton.
I do not believe in the false dichotomy of arts versus bike lanes. As a diverse and inclusive city surely we can find a way to have both as other cities do.
Please find a way to reverse this decision so we can all celebrate the 50-year anniversary of our wonderful art gallery.
Laurie Minuk
Penticton
A full withdrawal by Russia is impossible
Dear Editor:
To recognize Russia’s gains is a non-starter for Ukranian President Vladimir Zelenskyy, however, the demand for full withdrawal is something Russia will never do.
The people of Donetsk and Luhansk and Crimea have already decided and voted overwhelmingly for their right to chose — a right guaranteed everyone under the UN Charter for Human Rights.
It is their right to seek and hold a referendum, to chose their national destiny, and take their home and land with them – in this case, to join Russia.
Now after one year of fighting and no end in sight, many, including many Ukrainians feel that if the people of the Donbass and Crimea do not want to be part of Zelenskyy’s new Ukraine, then let them go.
Killing each other is not the answer.
What right do we in the West have to say their voice means less than the voice of those ultra-nationalists who created the 2014 uprising?
This western sponsored political-coup was never accepted outside of Kyiv in the eastern and southern parts of Ukraine. The people of the Donbass region do not share the same cultural imperative as those who declared independence.
To call post-uprising Ukraine a democracy is a stretch. The uprising’s ideology was born out of the cultural influences of a Galician-centered ethno-nationalist Ukrainian identity, (epitomized by Stepan Bandera.)
These groups, in cooperation with western sponsors, managed to highjack a fragile nation in 2014 through an orchestrated violent political coup in Kyiv.
Today they have managed to leverage their position, using war and the billions it generates, to reinvent and re-write a new Ukriane history, purged and sanitized of its Russian heritage.
The price for this revisionism is to allow Ukraine to be destroyed as a NATO battering ram against Russia.
Jon Peter Christoff
West Kelowna
What has our world come to?
Dear Editor:
In the truly civilized world , shooting children without a gun was found to be impossible. Really?
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
We are in trouble, plastics are the enemy
Dear Editor:
A year ago this March, Dean, my son, asked me out for a drive.
“Mom where would you like to go” he asked. I had never been to Chute Lake, on the east side of Okanagan Lake, so off we went. Rounding the corner onto Naramata Road I asked, “What on earth is that ugly brown hill — mountain? It looks awful.”
He said, “Mom, that’s the landfill.” I looked puzzled so he added, “the garbage dump.”
In my 65 years residence in Penticton there have been four garbage dumps in our city. Randy Manuel, Penticton’s historian, and past city councillor, told me just recently there have been five dumps, gradually moving up the eastern slopes of the valley. The original old dump is under the present hospital. Apparently they found some nice black earth there during construction. Garbage was good back then. There are a few stories both Randy and I could tell you about garbage dumps in our town.
And that started my quest for a tiny thing I could do for our residents at ACL, our town and as things evolved maybe our planet Earth. I started collecting the yogurt pods, washing and drying and stacking the pods. I was bound and determined that “Not in Our Landfill” for my plastic pods.
A group of ladies here at Athens Creek Lodge suggested many things we could do with them. (“Repurpose” is the watchword now.) Residents and interested staff came up with more ideas than Recycle B.C. have posted on their website. But the best idea came from a staff member.
“Send them back to the company that put the yogurt in those, well-designed injected molded plastic pods.” OK I thought, how about the people who manufactured them; the design people, the plastic company, the oil company from which so many things are derived? Almost everything we use, even ride in, is plastic today.
The stacks of pods kept growing and people who were interested kept ideas and pods coming. Things evolved. We learned more and more about plastics, culminating, with my niece, Sue. Sue lives in Germany and recently she was at an international European seminar for media She sent me a link of their conclusions, and suggestions that shook me to my core. (Goggle: A Plastic Justice A Teachers’ Guide.)
I knew microplastics were bad, but wow and I’m only up to page 26.
From approximately 20 people who have breakfast downstairs at ACL each morning, the total has climbed to well over 4,000 pods. These ethylene pods, in the future are not only an incredible danger to people, but also most certainly, plastics are an irreversible danger to the environment. Plastics do not break down in a landfill.
Right at the beginning, I wanted to make sure I wasn’t doing something dangerous. I checked with Nova Chemicals in Alberta to see if those pods were safe on my large deck.
The temperature in summer can reach 46.1 C. Plastic needs different degrees of heat to melt or even fume. That is partly why plastics are numbered 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, or 6 inside a very tiny triangle.
My number No. 6 yogurt tubs were safe on my deck. Nova sent me encouraging words and more links to view.
So this past Friday, we mailed back to Danone headquarters in Paris, France, a dozen of their empty yogurt pods. Accompanying the box were several items. One was a letter, suggesting that their company, along with the manufacturers of the pods, plus the plastic and oil companies must help in the world’s endeavors’ to solve this problem of “one-use plastics”.
Our governments, meaning you and I, should not have to pay for this. I guess we could and should quit buying the pods.
On Earth Day, April 22, 2023, a growing number of Pentictonites are hoping to demonstrate, virally, what can be done with yogurt pods.
Please watch and help spread the words: Planet Earth and Not In Our Landfill.
Donna Schellenberg
Penticton
City council makes another dumb decision
Dear Editor:
Congratulations city council on yet another dumb decision that does not
consider the general interest of the citizens who elected you.
There have been many such decisions in the past decade but the bike lane stands out. Special interests prevailed.
Then there was the Nanaimo Street bridge removal. Yes, the bridge was a problem and needed something done to it, but to not replace it; even with a bike lane, was again not considering citizens’ interest.
Where was all the bike lane rhetoric when that decision was made?
And now the Penticton Art Gallery. How can one of the most successful cultural entities in our city be treated so shabbily?
Council, you people are so out of touch with the reality around you. Spending more money on more draconian measures to “ensure public safety” will never work and research supports that statement.
Spending more money on more staff does not relate to successful civic management.
The three decisions mentioned here convince me you have failed miserably in your job as a representative of the community at large and I am disgusted I helped elect you back in October.
Ron Spence
Penticton
Here’s a solution to the homeless crisis
Dear Editor:
If the Oliver lockdown is only 20% occupied, could not a fraction of what's left be used by the homeless?
Gordon Boothe
Summerland
No, we don’t need to relax COVID regulations
Dear Editor:
Re: letter from Robin Russell regarding relaxing regulations (Herald, March 29).
COVID is not over.
There is no shame in protecting other patients, healthcare workers or yourselves.
Please don’t relax regulations.
Anne Henschel
Penticton