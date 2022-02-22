The recent release of data from the 2021 census shows the many unique demographic characteristics of Canada.
We have the second largest land mass (more than 9.9 million square kilometres) of all countries in the world, but a small population distributed sparsely over this broad expanse: 3.7 persons per square kilometre.
Moreover, while we have lots of room, more than 73.7% of us live in one of the nation’s 41 large (population of 100,000 or more) urban centres.
Six centres were added to this list in the 2021 census, including Kelowna which was the third fastest growing urban centre in Canada.
Canada’s demographics can reasonably be described as a string of urban centres linked by railroads and highways with vast, lightly-populated rural areas between them. It was these urban centres that accounted for most of the nation’s 5.2% population growth between 2016 and 2021. More than nine out of 10 new immigrants to Canada settled in these centres.
This rapid increase in population in cities increases the demand for infrastructure, transportation and services of all kinds, including emergency services such as police and fire. Not only is this growth expensive, but relentless growth also raises environmental concerns about pollution generated by car-
dependent cultures and encroachment of development on farmlands, wetlands and wildlife.
Urban centres throughout Canada are changing in significant ways. First, the population in what StatCan refers to as “downtown” is increasing along with higher densities while, at the same time, in some centres, urban sprawl is actually accelerating.
StatCan attributes the growth of downtown populations to the policies that many cities have adopted to increase both downtown density and the supply of housing.
As well, many Canadians want to live in central neighbourhoods to minimize commute time as well as to enjoy the dynamic centre of the city with its many nearby services and entertainment.
It is clear the COVID-19 pandemic has had a measurable impact on many urban centres. The growth rates of downtowns slowed beginning in 2020 as well as in suburbs — though, in this latter case, at a slightly slower rate —as some urban dwellers opted for a quieter, less expensive life in smaller communities.
But the significant long-term trend is that urban centres are growing ever more populous while rural Canada is declining in population terms. This shift to urban centres has been going on since the 19th century when farming began to be more mechanized and industries in cities offered employment and rising incomes.
One of the consequences of this increasing urbanization is a widening difference in the demographic profiles between rural and urban populations. The urban centres are more diverse in ethnic composition with both higher average incomes and levels of education. And in political terms, urban centres are more politically and socially liberal than rural Canada.
This latter trend is having an impact on the composition of the federal Parliament. The Conservative party is very strong in rural ridings while the Liberal and NDP parties are stronger in urban ridings.
While the Conservatives have a hammerlock on much of western Canada, in voter-rich and heavily urbanized central Canada it is the Liberals and NDP who win most of the seats. They also dominate in the western urban centres of Vancouver and Vancouver Island.
These simple realities put strains on the support and effectiveness of governments in a federal and provincial system. It is something that will need attention as we face the challenges of climate change and shifting trade relations.
David Bond is a retired bank economist who lives in Kelowna.