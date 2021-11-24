Arm wrestling with wife for who gets the paper first
Dear Editor:
Congratulation to the folks at The Herald for the smart new look with the larger format.
Still four columns, but larger with an easier-to- read font and type face, gives the new and improved Herald a “big city” newspaper feel.
The only downside is that the sports section is not separate as it was in the past.
Now I have to arm wrestle my wife for my share of the newspaper over morning coffee.
She wins most of the time.
Karl Crosby
Penticton
Lake-to-lake bike lanes are the shift Penticton needs
Dear Editor:
This letter is for Penticton mayor and council.
I’m writing in support of funding the next sections of the Lake-to-Lake Bike Route.
The part that has been completed is already being used and will be even more popular once it is expanded to areas further south, connecting more residents and visitors to needed services, recreation, and jobs.
I just met one cyclist today who says he stopped driving altogether and will use his mountain bike with greater tread on the snow and walk if he can't cycle. This is the shift Penticton needs.
People are adjusting the changes in road structure, traffic lights, and signage. Children are using it without fear, and seniors also feel safer separated from traffic.
The winter is always a slower time for bicycle use, but the spring will bring more riders, and if the route is built in early spring, the summer traffic will certainly increase, keeping us healthier, allowing for safer active transportation, reducing GHG emissions in the city, and reducing future costly infrastructure repairs.
It is a huge win for our city to have an active transportation route from lake to lake as we tackle the climate emergency and look to implement our new Community Climate Action Plan to make a cleaner future for our children’s children.
Thank you for taking the bold step of funding and building the Lake to Lake Route.
Lori Goldman
Penticton
Shame on the Chamber, selection committee, sponsor
Dear Editor:
The Chamber of Commerce should be ashamed that they chose Lee Agur of the Bad Tattoo as Business Leader of the Year (Herald, Nov. 23).
According to the Chamber’s website, this award is to go to an individual who: “...inspires others to improve the services and/or quality of life in Penticton.”
Mr. Agur has, in fact, done the opposite of this by initially stating that his business would not support the vaccine passport as required by the provincial government, stating that “vaccine passports are unconstitutional.”
(He later reversed his stance on requiring the passport to enter his business.)
Mr. Agur and his business were not only going to contravene an order of the provincial health officer, he would have contributed to the spread of COVID-19 in the community.
Shame on the Chamber of Commerce, the selection committee, and TD Canada Trust who sponsored this award.
Bruce Hammond
Naramata