I am now in the process of publishing a smaller and simpler book of columns with an introduction and conclusion to capture the basics of a larger book.
I will keep the Penticton Herald and its readers aware of the publication status.
The challenge to all of us is still a very demanding process. We must change the world towards a different financial concept to allow the transition a better view of economics more suitable for our closely connected world.
The new world will have a fairer, more secure, and more just form of economics and finance. These changes are initially needed to address climate change in a sufficiently timely manner in our current climate crisis status.
I find it difficult to understand how any of us can avoid the need to support and promote the required changes. If we fail to accept some involvement, we are likely abandoning our children and grandchildren to a world that will continue under much worse circumstances, as climate change temperatures continue to rise, and climate destruction increases.
However, with COVID restrictions lessening, the large climate change organizations are restarting protests. We should be able to persuade the government to take an appropriately aggressive climate change stance that meets their committed obligations and helps to avoid the worst conditions.
I have given you some ideas on possible solutions to making the world better in some of my other columns.
Other required changes will also be difficult but there are many great thinkers and brave individuals who have ideas on making the world better, and who are bravely doing their part to make the world a better place. We can all stand on other shoulders to help the world progress.
There are many great people we can follow.
The world will face more difficult conditions if these transitions are not accomplished in a timely manner. It will be the poor and middle classes who will suffer the most.
We will all do better if we all do a part.
—
Bill Stollery – retired construction manager living in Penticton and aspiring author.