Pet owners pay, but not cyclists
Dear Editor:
Just read article “City adopts tougher bylaws for pet owners” (Herald, Nov. 17) and I have to agree with Coun. James Miller that the bylaw could discriminate against responsible pet owners.
This brought to mind that I received a notice in the mail from the city pertaining to renewal of my dogs licences. It will be $32 for next year.
Here’s a thought. Imagine if all bike owners had to have a license to ride how much revenue that would bring into city coffers. Anyone care to estimate?
Sharen Littlejohn
Penticton
Awareness about gender-based violence
Dear Eeditor:
Re: 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Based Violence between Nov. 25 and Dec. 10.
Mark the 16 days to raise awareness about gender-based violence. Every four-to-six days in Canada a woman dies due to violence.
Raising awareness brings attention to how society dismisses and minimizes the attitudes and behaviors that contribute to gender-based violence.
A white ribbon represents the women who have died on the Highway of Tears, on Robert Pickton’s farm, the Montreal Massacre and the thousands of others and it says, “We will remember you.”
This year I send a message to governments and workplaces at every level in Penticton to ensure that policies are not only in place to address gender-based violence, but there is ongoing education and awareness to address the behaviours that contribute to gender-based violence.
For more information on ways you can learn more go to: https://women-gender-equality. canada.ca/en/commemoration
Norma Bates
Penticton
Conservatives are good at predicting doom
Dear Editor:
Thank you Mr. Albas, for sounding the alarm regarding the new, incredibly-dangerous “Deficit Mini Budget,” (From the Hill column, Herald, Nov. 15).
This is terrifying!
But what is a mini- budget? For that matter, what would a maxi-budget look like? Is that a mature budget?
Is it animal , vegetable or mineral?
How can we prepare this invasion of budgets?
What would we do without the Conservative Opposition who are experts on deficit budgets, to warn us of impending doom?
Elaine Lawrence
Kelowna
PM mishandles the Chinese file
Dear Editor:
There’s been much media coverage of Justin Trudeau’s faceoff with Communist Chinese president Xi over Chinese election interference. It was good theatre, but it obscures a pressing issue.
Trudeau has had CSIS reports on Chinese interference in the 2019 federal election for almost a year, but has done nothing.
There should be full disclosures in the interests of our democracy and national security.
Constituencies, politicians, political parties and Chinese agents involved should be named
and penalties and prosecutions undertaken under the Elections Act and other appropriate laws.
Let the chips fall where they may.
Chinese interference in the 2021 election is claimed to have altered the outcome in up to 10 constituencies. Is there a CSIS report on this one?
There’s no need to beard the Chinese leader on this when there’s already have enough evidence for action.
This must all be terribly distressing for Trudeau and the Liberals who pinned their hopes on closer ties with Communist China as an offset to Trump and the United States.
It was a big splashy start with all the Panda hugging, professions of admiration for the basic dictatorship of the Communist regime, donations to the Trudeau Foundation, and an affectionate nickname for “Little Potato”.
Ambassador John McCallum often appeared to be working in China’s interest instead of ours. But it was love’s labours lost.
It’s been a trail of tears with the Huawei and two Michaels imbroglio, Chinese rejection of Trudeau’s unilateral trade deal, and continued abuse and intimidation from Chinese diplomats.
Meanwhile, the Chinese have continued with their piracy of intellectual property and penetration of our economy, governments and academic institutions. Why were they our first choice for COVID vaccines?
We were pointedly excluded from the new U.S., UK, Australia defence treaty in 2021.
Undoubtedly, our procrastination over Huawei was a factor. We’re a leaky vessel which isn’t seen as reliable by our allies.
And our military has deteriorated to ornamental proportions.
Now Trudeau wants to buy his way into the ASEAN group.
What could we offer them, and what benefits would we expect in return? ASEAN isn’t a military alliance, but they are increasingly concerned about Chinese military expansion in the southwest Pacific.
Our diplomatic and economic interests would be greatly facilitated by a robust naval presence in the area.
Meaningful military capabilities are an essential sub-set of foreign policy for counties that want to be taken seriously.
John Thompson
Kaleden
Another reason to not vote NDP
Dear Editor:
We have to get rid of this terrible government come next provincial election.
Selena Robinson and the NDP say they are following other provinces on their government-imposed PST. What a lie.
Compare to our closest neighbour Alberta, where no PST is applicable if purchased used from a private sale.
The NDP are not good for our province. These socialists masquerade as Robin Hood, overtaxing, limiting our freedoms and imposing rules and regulations in sneaky underhanded ways from government housing and insurance to wildlife management and the environment. And this article it implies she will not respond to questions from the media.
We have to get rid of this terrible government come next provincial election (no, I am neither freedom convoy or BC Liberal, just a simple swing voter).
Greg Snider
Creston
Canada needs mid-term election
Dear Editor:
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland makes at least $186,000 a year plus all her perks, and had to tell her poor children that she needed to cancel Disney+.
I’m still LMAO over that statement.
She is the No. 2 ranking member of the House of Commons. I’m more then sure there are a few people who wish they could make about $3,500 a week.
Maybe it is time to look south of the border and maybe consider midterm elections up here as well.
Could you imagine how different things could be up here if the government knew they would have to be more transparent and not waste our hard-earned tax dollars if half the politicians faced the voters every two or three years?
B.W. Lowe
Duncan
45th president needs a shorter tie
Dear Editor:
Donald Trump, your tie is too long.
You’re going to hang yourself.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Regular people can’t buy houses
Dear Editor:
Major changes are needed.
The 1990s marked the end of affordable housing, when Canada followed Margaret Thatcher and Ronald Reagan to cut transfers of funds for housing, health care and education.
Brian Mulroney followed suit: cuts to social assistance, rising tuition fees, and huge debt loads for young people entering the housing market.
I fear the vaunted Missing Middle will be more of the same, i.e. developers amassing huge profits while decent housing becomes, for many, an impossible dream.
It’s time for real change, for our governments to do what it takes to care for regular people, not feed those who already have more than enough.
Roger Painter
Victoria