Proud, happy to support valley convoy
Dear Editor:
We attended the Okanagan truck convoy that started in Vernon and picked up vehicles as they headed south on Highway 97 to Osoyoos
We headed to Oliver and waited for the convoy. At least a thousand plus cars, trucks passed through Oliver for close to three hours, with cheering Canadians’ messages to our Canadian governments to stop the mandates and come up with a workable plan and stop selling the fear.
Power to the people.
Rick and Julia Valenti
Penticton
Begging convoy to stop honking
Dear Editor:
I’m begging the protesters to stop the noise. Everyone has the right to protest, but somehow the idea of respecting others has disappeared in the process.
I, for one, am struggling right now with health issues and the loss of a job and the constant horns honking are so stressful that I end up in tears. It is not OK for you to add to my stress this way.
Please know that there are others going through difficult times and your actions are adding to the stress they are already dealing with. Please respect others. Protest in a way that doesn’t negatively affect others.
Paulette Stoltz
Kelowna
Club can’t look after what it has
Dear Editor:
Re: “Yacht Club picked to run Skaha Marina,” (Herald, Feb. 3).
Okanagan Lake Marina is not exactly the crown jewel on the waterfront.
The clubhouse should entice boaters from up and down the lake to its wedding venue, modern restaurant and bar. That doesn’t exist. The lack of effort and long- term vision at Okanagan Lake stands for all to see.
The Penticton Yacht Club has had years to develop this area to service a bigger customer base on a much larger lake than Skaha. That bigger customer pool offers a considerably better chance of funding an economically-viable endeavour.
If this non-profit can’t fund, improve and gradually develop what they have held for years, how can they possibly have been given control over Skaha Lake Marina? Looking at Okanagan Lake Marina tells you they don’t have what it takes.
As a sidebar: again a local,who provided stellar service, was kicked to the curb for a questionable business deal with some other heavy hitters.
What is going on at Penticton City Hall?
Lynn Crassweller
Penticton
Penticton needs to rethink how it polices
Dear Editor:
The current RCMP contract expires in 2032, however, the contracts include an escape clause which gives provinces and municipalities an option of giving two years notice to opt out and form a provincial or city police force.
So in response to Supt. Brian Hunter’s reports on policing in Penticton (Herald, Feb. 9), I would agree it is not just about the quantity of members, but also about quality and it’s time for Penticton to rethink its police force.
Norma Bates
Penticton
Unwise to reward bad behaviour
Dear Editor:
Ah Elvena (Slump)!
Although we have never even met, our relationship has changed.
I was worried that my constant agreement with your opinions was becoming worship — which you neither requested, nor presumably wanted. But your letter published Feb. 3 in The Herald (“Protesting truckers deserve a meeting”) has changed our relationship into a much healthier one.
One of agreeing to disagree.
Yes, the truckers can request a meeting, but not necessarily with the prime minister — and certainly not in that fashion. Since when does a group deserve a meeting simply by creating so much ruckus? Is it wise to reward bad behaviour? Most of us as children learned that such tantrums don’t work.
There are experts who know how to minimize having an event hi-jacked. Either the experts weren’t consulted or their advice wasn’t followed.
So it behooves the organizers of this protest to be ethically and financially responsible for allowing the infiltration, participation and conduct of yahoos.
Damage and cleanup costs are not the responsibility of any level of taxpayer.
Linda Parnell-Bonnie
Penticton
Shut these scrouges down
Dear Editor:
After I retired from a very satisfying career in the oil industry, I was able enough to consider doing something else.
Always wanting to be my own boss and business owner, I purchased a truck and went trucking. Great experience while it lasted, but the financial benefits were not proportionate to the time and effort invested.
It would appear that times have changed. Seems to be a very lucrative business to take on now. Heck, if you own an expensive truck you have the capability to play silly-bugger in cahoots in Ottawa instead of paying off your rig.
The obvious conclusion we can draw from the nonsense currently happening is that cash subsidies are rolling in to support these clowns while they are AWOL from trucking.
Follow the money and shut these scourges down.
On a further note, do you think that this schism is warranted over a simple request (mandate if you insist) over reasonable COVID avoidance? Gawd, will the world ever be right again?
Paul Crossley
Penticto
A rig of fools has taken over the nation’s capital
Dear Editor:
Re: Truckers convoy hijacked by a rig of fools blowing their horns (degraded from the 1965 movie “Ship of Fools.”)
A bike lesson to be learned from the likes of Donald Trump. What only a few can manipulate when the majority will follow anyone , anywhere, anytime as long as they don’t have to think.
How do you infuse personal responsibility?
The rig of fools wants the freedom to make others sick.
They should take their cause elsewhere.
We’ll donate to their ticket
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Conservative party needs to grow up
Dear Editor:
Re: “Freedom convoy truckers mostly law-abiding citizens,” by Dan Albas (Herald, Feb. 4).
Mr. Albas, you and the Conservative Party of Canada don’t get it!
Political leadership is about gauging public opinion and getting out in front of it.
The truckers and their retinue in Ottawa have a manifesto that calls for the overthrow of lawfully- elected government, among other things.
Most Canadians do not want that. Most folks in Ottawa wish truckers would bottle their urine, not spread it on the sidewalks.
What we see from the Conservatives is not leadership. The once-great coalition of the political right is morphing to a fringe party allied to malcontents who promote insurrection and anti-public health messages. Grow up CPC, and wake up, Dan.
Richard Hall
Penticton
Simple solution to crisis: no vax mandate for truckers
Dear Editor:
A simple statement would defuse the trucker movement. No vaccine mandates for truckers.
At Coutts, truckers are asking the Alberta government to lift its COVID mandates. Rebel News is crowdfunding for the Coutts group to help pay their legal fees. The RCMP estimates that 10,000 trucks and other vehicles are part of the Alberta blockade. The RCMP has swat teams in the area and is blocking hundreds of supporters from entering the Coutts blockade.
In the U.S. there are 90,000 truckers registered to convoy to Washington DC
Ottawa: There are thousands of truckers in Ottawa. Police have blocked bridges and directed these trucks into designated parking lots across the city away from the streets where the protest is located. What you see on TV is only a very small part of the demonstration in Ottawa.
For example, there is a baseball stadium 6 kms away from downtown Ottawa packed with trucks. According to Rebel News reports there are dozens of these camps dispersed throughout the city.
Australia: Thousands have turned up in Canberra inspired by the Freedom Convoy in Canada.
Truckers from Cyprus to Belgium are joining ranks with the Canadians with plans to converge on Brussels as a united Europe.
No vaccine mandates for Canadian truckers has been the catalyst for a worldwide movement.
It has now been usurped into something else. The Freedom Convoy first began as a movement of truckers who created convoys from different parts of Canada to drive to Ottawa and demand the federal government remove its requirement for truck drivers crossing the U.S.-Canada border have COVID-19 vaccination.
However a number of agendas seem at play.
Looking to overthrow the Trudeau government with help from the Senate and Governor General is an unreasonable political agenda.
The trucker protest group is expanding as they begin to focus on the Ontario, Manitoba and Quebec legislatures. Under the Constitution, the provinces are responsible for delivery of health care and a vaccine mandate would fall under that remit.
The longer Trudeau hides from this situation the more it escalates and gives the political agenda group within the group strength.
A simple statement in solidarity with the provinces: No vaccine mandates for truckers should do much to defuse this movement for ordinary truckers. Trudeau needs to lead or get out of the way.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
Canada needs leaders and fewer politicians
Dear Editor:
A few years ago, I listened to Osoyoos Indian Band Chief Clarence Louie speak at an event in Summerland. One thing that stuck with me was his comment that when political parties tried to recruit him, he declined.
He stated, “I’m not a politician, I’m a worker who leads by working.” He reiterates that throughout his recently-published book, “Rez Rules”.
When I look at the sad state of our country, at the moment, I feel we have never been in more desperate need for more leaders and fewer politicians. We have political leaders pitting Canadians against Canadians, the vaccinated against those not, left wingers against the right, east against west, urban against rural, family against family and neighbor against neighbor.
Our politicians are doing so, simply to grab power without thought to the damage to our country and society. That is further fueled by the fact that we are all angry over the last two years of an unprecedented loss of freedom and our social network.
We also find ourselves facing raging inflation driving the cost of living up for working people and those on fixed income. Combine that with a feeling for a huge segment of the population, that their vote means nothing. It was recently stated in the media, that three cities, Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver, elect a federal government.
In B.C., the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island, elects a government. Think about it. I used to look at the mess down south and be thankful that I am Canadian. But I realize now, that that’s where we are heading. I also sadly realize that we are being steered down that road of division, by our politicians.
Andy Richards
Summerland
Protesters should move to Florida
Dear Editor:
I suppose some of the truckers involved in the recent action have somewhat valid issues, though I don’t agree with them.
However, it would seem that some want all the benefits of living in a democracy without the responsibilities that come from living and interacting with others.
The “Make Canada Great Again” banner on the side of one of the rigs along with the confederate flags tells me about all I need to know.
I think some of these geniuses would feel more at home in say Florida. We will miss you. Not!
Gord McLaren
Penticton
Stand strong people of Ottawa
Dear Editor:
Re: “Freedom Convoy truckers mostly law-abiding citizens,” by Dan Albas (Herald, Feb. 4).
Good to know that this MP doesn’t lean towards the rule of law of the majority, which is in keeping with the standard of his current, amoral party.
The majority will make note of this empty suit, I hope.
Stay strong people of Ottawa, the fools have to go home eventually!
Jamie Carter
Penticton
Bring back all health-care staff
Dear Editor:
Enough is enough! Those who have been vaxxed can still get and pass COVID around.
The health-care system is in dire need of workers to the point that some are now paying workers to go to other health facilities at 1.5x their present wages.
So many health-care workers have been terminated for not bowing to the health mandates of getting a vaccination. Shame on our public health leaders. Leaving our already-fragile health-care system on the verge of extinction!
Time to bring back all our health care workers — vaxxed or not.
Maggie McKay
Penticton
Photo doesn’t tell the whole story
Dear Editor:
Re: “Cop gives thumb-up to vax mandate protesters,” (Herald, Feb. 2). Some background is needed.
My family yelled “thanks for your service,” and in response, the officer put his thumb up.
I was dismayed to see some expert from Vancouver attacking the integrity of Police Chief Dal Manak over this.
Derek Sanderson
Victoria
Far from an improvement
Dear Editor:
Regarding the junction at Highway 3A and Highway 97 in Kaleden, I’ve been lobbying for years to have a controlled traffic light put there.
Now I hear they are merging the two lanes going south into one before the junction. They will put an island with a merge lane going north onto Highway 97 at this site.
The traffic on Highway 3A is still going to have to dodge traffic onto Highway 97. At one car at a time, traffic will have to merge onto Highway 97 going north.
This idea is still dangerous to my mind. It would be safer to have a controlled traffic light with amber warning lights at the north and south sides of the junction. This would allow a volume of traffic on Highway 3A to safely cross onto Highway 97 instead of one car at a time dodging oncoming traffic and merging onto Highway 97.
Maybe photo radar would slow the speeders down at this junction.
A.J. Seaman
Hedley