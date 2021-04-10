An ugly side of human nature that dates back to childhood is envy.
“You have something I don’t have and I want it.”
I always thought envy was caused by materialistic items — the new boat in the driveway of a neighbour who you dislike — not who gets to go first for a vaccination.
When I was in elementary school, when the public health nurse came to our classroom, nobody wanted to be the first in line to get a shot.
—-
I’m puzzled that on one hand, the Ministry of Health is saying avoid any kind of large gathering, but there doesn’t seem to be a lot of enforcement of the rules.
—-
Condolences to the family of well-known Oliver resident Chris Jentsch, the proprietor of C.C. Jentsch Cellars in Oliver. He died suddenly Friday at Penticton Regional Hospital. Chris was 58.
—-
Here are two items from my letter box that I’ve been asked to share with our readers.
The Okanagan Similkameen Conservation Alliance is appealing to fans of their Meadowlark Nature Festival for financial assistance as they’ve had to cancel the celebrated event for a second year in a row, even though most sessions are outdoors. To help: osca.org/support-us/make-a-donation/
Meanwhile, the unconditional love for Pathways Addictions Resource Centre continues to grow. Penticton’s business community is now taking a leadership role.
Meanwhile, safe-socially distanced rallies organized by friends and family members of Pathways are scheduled outside the centre at 996 Main Street, Sundays beginning at noon. Masks are mandatory.
—-
Awards show ratings continue to tank and Academy Awards producers are concerned nobody will care when the statuettes are presented Sunday, April 25.
How can we be excited when we haven’t seen any of the movies, except the “Borat” sequel?
If the purpose of the awards is to recognize excellence among union peers, don’t worry about ratings or a razzle-dazzle show (which usually sucks), focus on the awards. They can have it wrapped up in an hour.
—-
Does Maxime Bernier know something the rest of us don’t or does he just anticipate well?
The People’s Party leader made a swing through the Okanagan this week which begs the question, is there a spring election on the way and if so, who’s going to call it?
—-
Call me a tradionalist, but Tim Horton’s Roll Up the Rim campaign just isn’t the same online.
—-
I know there are thousands of Zags fans in the valley, but being a casual college basketball fan, I had never heard of Gonzaga before their first Sweet Sixteen appearance way back in 2006. I originally liked them just because of the awesome name of the university — GONZAGA.
It was great to see them make it all the way to the NCAA final, but gosh that was disappointing.
—-
Here’s a joke you can tell at your next Zoom coffee meeting and
people will think you’re funny.
What did Winnie the Pooh say to his agent?
“Show me the honey.”
James Miller is managing editor of The Penticton Herald.