Kindness, what a novel idea
I was out walking my dog on Argyle Street at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.
Someone from a nearby apartment building, yelled for me to turn around only to discover a large deer coming toward me.
I scooped up my dog and yelled toward the animal but it kept coming; at one point it charged at me.
I dodged between parked cars yelling at the deer, looking for rocks to throw.
However, my dog was getting heavy and I was afraid to look away from the deer to grab a rock from the ground.
I was in trouble.
A white car was passing by and realized what was going on.
This very kind gentleman used his car (going round and round in circles) to come between myself and this deer (who seemed to be getting more agitated and coming at me with more speed and aggression.)
The deer wasn’t giving up so this gentleman allowed me to get in his car and he drove me up the road further away from that block.
I am so sorry that I didn’t get his name, but I want to thank him, whoever he is, for being aware of what was going on and taking the time to help me.
Kindness, wow! What a novel idea.
Thank you so much.
Fiona Nicholson
Penticton
Let the Germans police themselves
MP Dan Albas asked if Canada should allow components for the Nordstream gas pipeline to be returned to Germany so that the flow of natural gas from Russia to Germany can continue in spite of economic sanctions. I say yes.
Let the Germans police themselves on consumption of Russian energy. The Germans painted themselves into this corner with their green politics and their addiction to Russian gas and oil. They can figure their own way out and offer whatever alibis they want to Ukraine.
We helped police the Germans twice in the last century; and both times they went back to acting on their own interests and making choices with the resulting consequences. On the plus side, they’ve lost their appetite for marching on Paris and Warsaw.
On the downside, they’ve disarmed and become vulnerable by slaving themselves to Russian gas supplies. Angela Merkel, a product of the East German Communist youth movement, may prove to be the most effective Soviet mole, ever.
German Greens declared that nuclear and coal were verboten and that wind and solar were the way of the future. Too bad it didn’t work out for them. They’re now frantically re-activating coal fired electrical plants and are planning to supplant gas from Russia with gas from Azerbaijan.
That’s not necessarily a certain solution as those pipelines pass through Turkey, and the Turks are also a conduit for Russian gas and oil. The Turks will extract their pound of flesh in return; perhaps a short cut to EU membership which they’ve been after for some time.
There’s no immediate solution for the EU’s dependence on Russian energy. They’re exactly where they put themselves, and are financing Putin’s aggression in Ukraine to the tune of 1 billion Euros daily.
It’s a sure bet that Putin will tweak the gas valves this winter to remind the Europeans of their vulnerabilities. EU countries are already making contingency plans for electricity and gas rationing and designation of public warming spaces. The threat of gas disruption will become a major political issue, and may cause the Germans and others to suck back on their economic sanctions and arms supplies to the detriment of Ukraine.
The Germans are re-learning the lessons of Bismarck- style realpolitik the hard way; only this time Putin is the teacher. Canada is mostly a spectator, but hopefully we’re drawing the right conclusions from this mess.
John Thompson
Kaleden
Today’s Conservatives seem a lot like Trump
I don’t support Jordan Peterson in any way, but I must admit that he has a cult-like following — much like Trump 45. I recall a Telegraph interview when he was asked “Are you a prophet?” and after some hesitation his response was “I’d have to think about that.” Really?
Since that time he has “completed his journey back to God” and it is apparent that he wants to be viewed as a prophet and possible leader of the Conservative party.
He has a great comradery with his fellow thesaurus-toting supporter Rex Murphy, and as well enjoys much idolization by Pierre Poilievre — the potential leader of the Conservatives. What really concerns me is Pierre Poilievre’s support of many of Peterson’s principles:
Freedom. From vaccinations, from taxes to support the less-fortunate, from social safety nets, for the right to protest no matter the cost to society. Individual rights supersede societal rights. In other words, there is no common good concept. The wealthy again benefit.
Gatekeepers. Immigrants must be free to practice their profession. It matters not if they can or cannot pass the professional standards required by Canadian law.
Finances. Although his education is in foreign relationships, he is now a financial expert and would fire anyone who disagrees with him. Inflation is not a global problem caused by a pandemic which reduced the amount of goods being produced, greatly damaged supply chains, and caused global problems. No, it’s Justin Trudeau’s fault.
Poilievre cannot understand that investors are leery of the fossil-fuel industry, and therefore oil companies are not drilling, but rather hoarding the profits.
Both Peterson and Poilievre are now experts on everything. They kind of remind me of someone south of our border (T45). The consolation I have is the knowledge that a great number of Conservatives do not share Poilievre’s values — and certainly most Canadians do not. He may win the Conservative leadership race, but he will never be prime minister.
Patrick MacDonald
Kelowna
Kingdom of poverty is to be defeated
It goes without saying too much that the letter of Joy Lang (Herald, July 12) did not favour a particularly friendly view of Catholics. It may astonish some to know that in the church we have to suffer as much from institution members as we do from the world around us.
I agree with Joy that the kingdom of poverty is to be defeated by all means possible; aiming, I add, to enrich, awaken and honour the souls of those plunged into hell on earth. This is missing in our modern world vision of what it is to assist a human being.
Pope Francis has said, “So many programs for assistance, but few for true existence.”
I meet my share of street people and what I now find is an enhanced sense of entitlement to relief. No one is confessing, “that the worst day of my life was when I opted for the kingdom of illicit drugs.” Today there are so many people enjoying “victimhood” that it is difficult for them to exit this disastrous world of despair. All kinds of failed services are offered to them, from government money; even abortion services.
Confession is good for the soul and conversions are one by one. One of the Italian priest’s was telling us that after the 2nd world was a man in his parish kept up a constant lament for his life: “when I was prisoner of war….” One day he astonished the priest by saying, “I want to confess myself.” He had discovered that there was so much to be grateful for and that really life does ultimately offer a fair deal. In Church life, beyond all the shadows, he had found the riches hidden in Jesus.
Pope Francis has broken through into a whole other emphasis regard the role of the Church. People are looking for meaning, enrichment, conversion and hope. John the Baptist aroused in people a deep dissatisfaction about their lives, especially those who had given up hoping. He gave them a new zest for life. They were given a new determination in their souls to abandoned the kingdom where self pity rules.
Fr. Harry Clarke
Penticton