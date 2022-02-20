The following editorial appeared on the front page of the Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 edition of The Penticton Herald.
Infighting and petty politics are nothing new in any volunteer organization, especially youth sports.
When we discovered last week the Pinnacles Football Club was rewriting “Lord of the Flies,” we wanted to stay out of it.
Good people often reach suitable resolutions when they pull together in the best interests of kids.
But expelling a 10-year-old soccer player as part of a family suspension — and for an unprecedented three years — combined with most of the executive stepping down, along with five of the most-qualified coaches in the city, it’s a news story.
One camp says a small group of parents is out to discredit the fine reputations of volunteer board members. The other believes the suspended parents simply wanted answers to reasonable questions, complete with documentation.
What everyone does agree on is there’s a 10-year-old sitting at home not playing soccer.
This is a horrible situation.
The executive member we spoke with agrees the child did nothing wrong and was hopeful the matter could be resolved.
Once “Parent-rage” was addressed in the late 1990s by youth sporting groups, offenders were often ordered to stay home from their child’s games and practices, sometimes for an entire season. Children were never banned. They weren’t part of a package deal.
BC Soccer — which has ignored interview requests from The Herald — must immediately intervene. PFC is in a crisis situation and requires guidance and expertise from a governing body.
If BC Soccer is unwilling, the Pinnacles Football Club should recruit a neutral volunteer to mediate, a well-respected individual without a personal interest — someone like Dave Lieskovsky from KidSport or Shelley Clarke, vice-chair of the school board.
“Soccergate” comes at a time when we should be celebrating the game. Canada’s men have nearly clinched their first World Cup berth since 1986 and our women have the best team in the world.
It’s sad that so many adult egos have kept a child off the pitch. If it’s “for the kids,” please rise to the occasion, grown-ups, and do the right thing.
Let the kid play.