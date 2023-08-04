The British Columbia Strata Act is quite clear in requiring each and every strata to purchase and maintain insurance on common property, common assets, fixtures built or installed on a strata lot buildings shown on the strata plan.
The insurance must be on the basis of full replacement value, except in specified circumstances and must insure against major perils.
Moreover, the strata corporation must obtain and maintain liability insurance to insure against liability for property damage and bodily injury.
The implicit assumption made in drafting this provision was that all strata properties are alike – I suspect the objective was to remove any complexity in the act’s administration.
The providers of the mandated insurance appear to offer the same rate per million dollars of coverage for any given strata.
Unfortunately, the blanket provision ignores that there were, and are, real differences among strata properties when it comes to risks.
Strata properties differ in their construction quality and materials. They differ in location, and so are subject to a range of potential climate effects such as storms and floods, landslides, and earthquakes.
And while each property undoubtedly faces great risks, the probability of total loss remains remote for most.
There is no way that these differences can be reflected in the cost of the annual insurance required, at least according to the existing legislation.
This arrangement is ideal for the insurance companies since all they need is an independent determination of the replacement value for any strata and then they simply calculate the (large) total annual bill.
This means there is less incentive to build strata developments that are well-constructed and likely not to suffer damage.
There would be a larger positive incentive if quality construction resulted in a favourable impact on the costs of the mandated insurance.
Now look at it from the viewpoint of the insurance companies. If they quote only on appraised market value, it means for the well-built and -located strata properties the probability of having to pay out the full amount of the policy is relatively small. But for strata properties with obviously higher risks of possible damage, the payout probability is higher.
The way to compensate for this is to raise the standard rate per $1 million of valuation on all strata policies.
In the strata where I live, the annual cost of the required insurance has risen over the last decade. The total insurance bill rose in just over 10 years from $60,700 in 2014 to an estimated $320,000 for this coming fiscal year.
Why? First, the appraised value of the strata rose because we added a sizeable addition and because of increasing property values in our region. The cost per dollar of coverage rose, either because the loss experience of the companies increased or, perhaps, their other costs of operation increased or they increased their price to increase profits.
Finally, consider how this steadily-increasing cost is impacting on the unitholders in B.C.’s strata. Older unitholders often live on fixed incomes.
Thus, if the monthly strata fees increase due to higher insurance payments, these unitholders will have to adjust their budgets to spend less on other things – or consider selling their unit.
Some have advocated the provincial government provide public insurance, akin to automobile insurance through ICBC.
This is not something the provincial government should do when the private sector already provides such insurance. What the government can do is provide some flexibility in the amount of insurance any strata must purchase.
That might be accomplished by the establishment of a risk appraisal of each strata development, similar to the annual property tax appraisal. Such a risk appraisal could be done on a quinquennial basis and each strata council would know what percentage of the appraised value has to be covered.
Such a system would serve to improve the overall risk of each strata property over time, since reduction of risk would lead to lower insurance bills. It would also increase competition in the provision of insurance since companies would obviously seek clients with the lowest risk.
The current structure is not working and needs to be reformed.
David Bond is a retired bank economist who lives in Kelowna.