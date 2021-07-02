Build up the country, but don’t tear it down
Dear Editor:
Happy Canada Day!
This is our national day of celebration. We must acknowledge that as Canadians we have fallen short. We must not forget our past and we should never cover it up.
Quoting the leader of the Conservative Party Erin O’Toole: “There is a difference between legitimate criticism and always choosing to run Canada down… let’s channel the pain of a Canada falling short to build up the country, not tear it down.”
This is the best county in the world and there are millions of people around the globe who would do anything to be able to live here. Together let’s choose to become better people, better Canadians.
And let us always celebrate Canada Day!
Helena Konanz
South Okanagan-West Kootenay
Conservative candidate
Book recommendation on residential schools
Dear Editor:
Just finished a book that is alarmingly appropriate for our current ongoing news: “St. Michael’s Residential School: Lamenting Legacy” by Nancy Dyson and Dan Rubenstein.
This is a small book with a personzlied focus on their own experience in a localized example of a much-greater tragedy.
St. Michael’s, at Alert Bay, just off Vancouver Island, was torn down in 2015 (to great emotions) and in a timely fashion, as the Truth and Reconciliation Commission was finishing up. (Some excerpts are included here.)
Certainly not dry reading — will leave you will indelible memories.
Joy Lang
Penticton
Use manual counts in municipal elections
Dear Editor:
Automated voting machines used in municipal elections and referendums absolutely violate the rights of candidates and scrutineers as they do not allow a person to actually see the casted ballot.
They also do not allow scrutineers or candidates to truly verify the final count.
Too much power is put in the hands of the town or city’s CAO who is in charge of appointing a staff member to run the election.
This is a mockery to our democratic system.
Politicals will argue that the automatic voting machines are cost-effective as it would cost thousands of dollars to do a manual hand count.
I then ask, why does the federal and provincial government — with far more money and resources available — still use the old-fashioned method of counting the votes manually?
Probably because the automatic machines can’t be trusted.
As a candidate, you can spend thousands of dollars and countless hours of time on your campaign, but don’t have the right to count the actual ballots at the end of the night.
Sy Murseli
Osoyoos
July 1 focus should be on raising awareness
Dear Editor:
It’s my opinion that the most important and enduring contribution Indigenous Peoples have made to Canada is, well, Canada.
July 1st, 2021 offers a time for Canadians to begin to reflect upon and reconcile our good fortunate with our increasingly complicated history.
While I agree that it’s a day to symbolically lower flags, a focus on raising awareness and seeking resolution are more concrete, year-long actions that each of us can choose to engage in.
Pati Hill
Summerland
One cannot and must not try to erase the past
Dear Editor:
One cannot and must not try to erase the past merely because it doesn’t fit the present.
Terry Tyne
Penticton
Supports development over citizen concerns
Dear Editor:
It would seem that city council is listening to the residents of Penticton in reference to the five-storey building that was proposed for Front Street.
On June 15, city council rejected that proposal in a 5-1 vote with Coun. Julius Bloomfield being the lone dissenting vote.
The Official Community Plan is very clear on the three-storey limit that citizens voted on and accepted. Why then did Council previously pass the motion to allow a five-storey development at 605 Main Street?
All one has to do is look at who made the motion — Bloomfield.
Our mayor, John Vassilaki, recused himself as he owns property in the vicinity. The motion only passed by a 3-2 vote. Remember, at this time, all of council was not present.
Bloomfield is a real estate agent. In my opinion, it’s becoming very clear where his interests are. Bloomfield appears to be in favour of the real estate market and not the citizens who elected him to council.
Bloomfield states, “This policy of no more than three storeys on Front Street and Main Street is doing the exact opposite of what everybody wants us to do,” (Western Advertiser, June 23).
This is not correct.
Yes, we want a vibrant downtown, but we also want our beautiful city to remain unique and not a high-rise concrete jungle. If variances on three-storey limits are allowed, then where does it stop — seven, 10, highrises? Want another Kelowna?
Bravo to the rest of city council for understanding what Penticton wants.
Ken Wagar
Penticton
Discovering a little gem here in Penticton
Dear Editor:
I finally had a chance to visit family in Penticton after the COVID lockdown last week. I want to congratulate the City of Penticton’s parks department for the grooming and excellent care of the little gem of a beach next to Okanagan Lake Marina.
This is such a wonderful area in the city with a beautiful grassy park and amazing sandy clean beach. I noticed this year more people are finding this hidden gem and it had such a fun vibe with a new shop renting kayaks, canoes and paddle boards and a little cafe.
You have added some new trees for shade and a slide in the water. One improvement might be a closer washroom, especially for us seniors and families with small children. Keep up the good work parks department, this is a happy and happening place to be this summer.
Colleen Silcox
White Rock
Not excited this year to celebrate July 1
Dear Editor:
I’ve lived in Canada all my life and July 1st used to be a patriotic day for me.
Somewhere along the way, I learned about Canadian history and of what maybe wasn’t taught in school.
The more I learn of First Nations suffering — whether at Oka, Ipperwash, Kamloops or elsewhere — the less I feel being Canadian is anything other than citizenship with a lot to face up to and almost nothing to be proud of.
I think of Canada now in terms of how it compares to other countries, not just the United States or England, but South Africa and Germany.
I’ve never been to South Africa, but I have read of their apartheid history and, of course, Nazi-era Germany is even better known.
That is my perspective as a privileged white man who has also seen how harsh this country is to newcomers, the poor and those outside of the privileged circles.
Patrick Longworth
Penticton
Warning signs of hate were ignored long ago
Dear Editor:
I wrote, “Iceberg ahead” many years ago for the many Ingenious people I hired for my work crew at a federal penitentiary.
It’s sad that such a tragedy has left a huge stain in our nation’s history.
Barbaric residential schools mistreated and buried hundreds of children in unmarked graves and the guilty of the day will never live to pay the piper. They will never see the insides of a courtroom.
How ever history tells us, there are so many unforgiving tragedies shared by other colours and minorities that resulted in crusades, wars and natural devastation.
Life is for the living, yesterday is now part of history, but “Iceberg ahead” tells of the warning signs that could surface as time will tell.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Serious moral, ethical failure by Canada
Dear Editor:
It was with extreme sorrow and disgust that I heard about first the 215 unmarked graves in Kamloops and then the discovery of up to 751 more unmarked graves at a residential school site in Saskatchewan.
I am aware that there are probably many more sites that will be found. This is not only a tragedy for the children, their families, the communities they came from and First Nations as a whole; it is also a serious moral and ethical failing of this country that we call Canada.
I immigrated to Canada as a young child in 1960. This country has been very generous and good to me, my parents, my siblings and my extended family. I still remember fondly the day in 1972 when we became Canadian citizens. I love Canada!
So how do I reconcile this with the horrors of the residential schools and the attempted cultural genocide of the First Nations People? This is very difficult.
I do understand that most, if not all countries have skeletons in their closets, but this certainly does not excuse or diminish how my country discriminates and treats its First Nations to this day.
I pray and hope that reconciliation will happen. It has to start with all Canadians acknowledging what really happened at residential schools and how shabbily our government treated First Nations people. Reading Indigenous authors is a good place to start gaining some insight on this.
The book, “21 Things You May Not Know About The Indian Act,” by Bob Joseph is very informative. Only then can we talk of true reconciliation and developing mutual respect amongst the many cultures, First Nations, European, Asian and African that make up Canada today.
On Canada Day, I will celebrate this country, warts and all, but I will be wearing my orange “Every Child Matters” shirt and not my red Canada shirt. I will also take time to seriously reflect on how my country treated and still is treating its First Nations people.
Tom Hoenisch
Naramata
How much are your children worth?
Dear Editor:
The question of money for residential school survivors and families is on the table, because that is where we have determined value.
We need to part with something of value in recompense for having robbed a culture of all that they love and value — the resistance to monetary compensation says more about us than the Indigenous people. We have created a system, where everything has a price attached — that is something we created. We also know that there are costs attached to just about everything.
Our accountability lies in our response.
I could not be more disgusted with the history of our treatment of the Indigenous people and I am determined not to allow the racism, colonialism, toxic religion and greed to continue to narrow the choices and the opportunities of our First Nations.
The fact that no criminal charges against perpetrators of overt abuse and neglect is about privilege, so where do people turn when the people who are supposed to care- don’t?
Every judgement against a people tells us who we are, not who they are.
Greater minds gathered and began uncovering the impact of the systemic genocide that people in this country endured on this land. The Truth and Reconciliation Commission began an important work. They have made 94 recommendations. These are not arbitrary suggestions. This was written by people invested in finding a path to heal our nation. We need to push for these.
I am all for moving forward, but we have work to do to make sure no one is left behind.
We, as a people, need to invest in helping to heal what we broke, in the way we would if it was our own families who endured these atrocities.
Money is just an exchange of values.
How much are your children worth?
Sandra Lucier
Penticton
Our nation has a lot to answer for
Dear Editor:
Can someone out there try to explain to me why there hasn’t been hundreds — if not thousand or even millions of people — world wide denouncing their affiliation to the Catholic church.
Reading the horrifying news of late that gets morbidly worse by the hour, about all the kids buried in the unmarked graves gives one a feeling of complete and utter staggering disbelief. The then governments might have built the so-called schools, but it was the Catholic church with its priests and nuns that administered the lethal ongoing punishment, they ran the torture chambers with complete non-culpable impunity.
And now adding insult to injury (and as always quick to jump on the bandwagon), we have our own prime minister suggesting that the “inevitable slow to react’” Pope offer an apology on Canadian soil to the Indigenous peoples.
Really? Might I suggest its a little late for that Justin, a forced apology at this late stage would be more of an egregious insult to those people and their families,
The time is long past where we in Canada can stand tall and feel righteous on the world stage, we as a nation have a lot to answer for and a lot of ground to make up, we have severely wronged a whole nation of people who had all their inherent rights taken away from them, can anyone out there begin to imagine what it must have been like by having your children, your culture, your language, all your rights all taken away from you! It defies any reasonable comprehension.
I have said it before, it doesn’t matter which of the so-called “Good Books” you follow, the results and effects don’t differ or change.
Religion, the ultimate con job. Religion is a world-wide scam. Thank God I am an atheist.
Don Smithyman
Oliver
Our accountability lies in our response
Dear Editor:
Achievement requires motivation, opportunity, effort, education and an element of risk. That’s how Canada was built. It wasn’t done with entitlements and handouts.
Handouts suffocate initiative and destroy incentives for change. They promote complacency and dependency. People have enough to get by at a marginal level, but sacrifice a considerable measure of their potential and dignity in return. It’s the classic welfare trap; a cheerless and soul destroying existence for anyone.
We’re at a cross roads with First Nations and must find a better way.
The Indian Act has been the path for the last 145 years and it’s a proven disaster. It institutionalized a culture of subordination and dependency for Indigenous people where a paternalistic government knows best. It’s worst manifestations today are the squalid conditions in remote northern communities which are worse than Soviet-style gulags.
A renewed relationship can’t be dictated from above, like the Indian Act. It must be fair and equitable for everyone. The pattern of dependency must be replaced by one of independence, equality, education and opportunity. There are no quick fixes. And wisdom, responsibility and patience are in short supply.
Who speaks for First Nations? Should we treat Indigenous people as individuals or groups? An individual approach recognizes personal freedoms, rights and choices. Will there be a “one-size-fits-all” solution like the Indian Act? There are 630 First Nations communities with widely differing circumstances and needs.
Fifty five percent of Indigenous people don’t live on a reserve, which means that provinces and cities must have input. There are approximately 600,000 Métis out of a total of 1.6 million aboriginals. What’s the future for them? The aboriginal population is the youngest and fastest growing in Canada, so what might work today may not fit tomorrow.
There’s a lot of power and money invested in the Indian Act system; both in government and Indigenous bureaucracies, and there’s a lot of inertia to overcome on both sides. Many politicians promote dependency because it buys votes and power.
Let’s reject that thinking.
First Nations and their chosen representatives must speak for themselves, but what about us? We have a long history of ignorance, indifference and political and bureaucratic ineptness working against us. We’re also wearing the mask of white, liberal guilt which distorts straight thinking and good judgement.
First Nations people are looking through their experience of disappointment, mistrust and resentment which is equally limiting.
John Thompson
Kaleden