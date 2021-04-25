The federal budget is in. As presented by Finance Minister Christia Freeland last week, the budget expects to run a $354 billion — yes, that’s billion — deficit for the current fiscal year.
Plus $152 billion next year.
And $59 billion the year after.
On top of somewhere over $400 billion thrown at the economy during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic to reduce the carnage caused by closures, shutdowns, lockdowns, and travel restrictions.
I have trouble thinking in billions. For that matter, I have trouble thinking in any figures larger than what I can carry around in my wallet.
I empathized with Parkinson’s Law, when the author imagined a village council meeting in which the councillors argued for hours about the cost of a new broom for the janitor, but passed without debate a proposal to spend a million or so to attract a nuclear power plant.
The late C.D. Howe gained notoriety when the Opposition in Parliament challenged the precision of some figures he quoted. “What’s a million?” Howe shrugged.
Or a billion, these days.
I won’t quarrel with the purposes of the federal deficit. Child care, a green economy, pandemic relief, increases to old age pensions — I’m a small-L liberal. I support all of those.
I’d support the funding for improving the health of indigenous communities too, but I’m skeptical about the ability of the former Indian Affairs Department to do anything beyond perpetuate its own bureaucracy.
Still, the most common reaction I observe to the federal budget — aside from eyes glazing — is the cry, “We can’t afford that kind of debt!”
I sympathize with that emotion too. Personally, I’m a fiscal conservative. I avoid debt. I’d rather pay cash up front than make monthly payments.
But then I start asking, who’s in debt, to whom?
Most discussions about national debt assume that other countries are lending us huge sums, for which they can assume control of large chunks of our economy. I gather that two-thirds of the world’s major container ports are now owned by China. Saudi Arabia owns America’s largest oil refinery. The Arab Emirates own six of the busiest U.S. ports.
But we’re not borrowing those billions from other countries. Because they’re also running huge deficits as they react to the pandemic.
No country has spare billions around to lend to Canada.
So, as near as I can tell, the federal deficit is borrowing from us. Or from our grandchildren’s future, as several friends remind me.
So let me work this out in my own mind. The federal government itself has no money. It operates on money it collects from us, in taxes.
When it spends money on social programs, emergency relief, whatever, it’s giving our money back to us.
Simple accounting requires that debts must be repaid.
But we’re not repaying the debt to some outside body. The government, acting on our behalf, is borrowing from us, so when we repay that debt, we’re repaying it to ourselves, aren’t we?
This makes as much sense to me as insisting that if I take $20 from my wallet to buy groceries (not that $20 will buy much anymore) I am now in debt to myself and must repay that debt to protect my credit rating.
I wonder if the problem is that we think about money as a finite quantity. There’s only so much money around. For me to get some of it, I have to take it from you. If you loan me your money, I have to repay that to you. Eventually.
That may have been true in the days of the gold standard, when national currencies reflected the amount of real solid yellow metal stored in underground vaults, somewhere.
But as a recent article hypothesized, we don’t work with gold anymore. Not even with cash. We work with credit.
If you go to your bank to get a $5000 loan, the teller doesn’t go to some fortified vault somewhere and remove $5,000 worth of gold. She doesn’t even count out $5,000 in cash. She clicks some keys, stamps a piece of paper, and presto, she has added $5,000 to the world’s money supply.
Credit is not real money, I contend. It’s imaginary money. Therefore it is not finite anymore.
The federal budget, in that sense, is about the government giving itself a line of credit.
Which — since it is simultaneously banker, borrower, and payer — it can presumably write off as easily as it can create.
Watch and see how economists re-think universal deficits.
Jim Taylor is an Okanagan Centre author and freelance journalist. He can be reached at: rewrite@shaw.ca