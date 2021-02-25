It appears we need to put a “no vacancy” sign up in the Okanagan.
This month, Penticton council rejected a rezoning request for the Vinterra development of over 300 houses on the Naramata Bench. There were several reasons for opposing the project, but top of mind was developing on hillsides and the effect on wildlife and agri-tourism.
If building on hillsides is bad, the alternative is not popular either. There is not a lot of available land on the valley floor not in the Agricultural Land Reserve. The famous Summerland “Land Swap” saw council proposing to change land protected by the ALR near downtown to housing in exchange for poor quality land west of town.
It resulted in that council chased out of office at the earliest opportunity.
Since I moved to Summerland, we have rejected the Land Swap, the Banks Crescent seniors development and an 1,100 home golf course proposal west of town. Apparently, we Summerlanders do not like housing on a grand scale.
All of these proposals had their flaws and I opposed every one of them.
As an aside, arguments supporting the Vinterra development promoted the benefits of an increased tax base. Studies suggest the cost of servicing a new single-family home (especially on large hillside lots) is far greater than new tax revenue. This deficit is forever versus a one-time tax infusion gained from development charges and other fees. For instance, the studies submit, for every dollar of property tax I pay for my home, Summerland probably incurs costs of around $1.40 to upkeep the services I demand.
My planner friend from Toronto, says at least half of a successful municipality’s tax base has to be commercial/industrial as it is much less expensive to service. (Summerland is nowhere near this split and is further hobbled by so many farms within the district paying very low taxes).
Unless Vinterra created new commercial and industrial buildings in Penticton, it would be a constant money loser.
The question then becomes where and what do we build to accommodate a growing population. Some of my friends are happy making it difficult to increase the housing stock, as they like the Okanagan just the way it is.
The problem with this thinking is, with an aging population we will need workers to look after us. These workers will be able eyeing a range of housing types, as they will be doctors, nurses, lawyers, auto mechanics, clerks, cleaners, caregivers and landscape maintainers etc. Housing options range from McMansions on hills through row housing to multi-story apartments (for sale or rent).
The goal of builders on the hillsides is to maximize building size to maximize profits on expensive view lots. If there is no space on the valley floor to build multi-family housing, we are hooped, as it is not likely to be built on the hillsides.
Municipal leaders now wait for out-of-town developers (viewed as carpet-baggers by the locals) to come forward with proposals. Maybe leaders should stick to their expensive OCP, then decide the housing mixes needed and finally find developers willing to help.
We need to figure this out.
John Dorn is a retired tech entrepreneur who resides in Summerland.