Privacy over protecting the public
Dear Editor:
During the management of the pandemic by Dr. Bonnie Henry and the provincial government, there has been a veil of secrecy over where the infected people are.
According to Dr. Henry, this was done to protect the privacy of infected individuals. However in doing so, the government robbed us of one of our best tools for avoiding infection.
Avoiding infected people.
I have avoided colds and flus during my life in part by completely avoiding people who appeared to be symptomatic. However, with the COVID-19 virus, it’s not possible to do so because the virus in its various guises can be transmitted by asymptomatic people.
Is privacy more important than protecting the public? That is what the actions of Dr. Henry and the government would seem to indicate. I completely disagree.
In the second week of May, we were finally told that we would know where the cases were by neighbourhood and also vaccination rates by neighbourhood.
I have no idea where this information can be found. I went to the website of the BC Centre For Disease Control and found no such information. Is this information available to the general public at all?
Al Martens
Penticton
Learning from old Cree Indian saying
Dear Editor:
For six years we lived in beautiful Singapore. We made frequent visits to the Singapore Zoo and Night Safari.
At the entrance to one of the animal displays at the zoo, this was on the wall — a beautiful wood plaque, with these words:
“Only after the last tree has been cut down
Only after the last river has been poisoned
Only after the last fish has been caught
Only then will you find that money cannot be eaten.”
An old Cree Indian saying.
Sandra Paterson
Okanagan Falls
Things are great for the financially set
Dear Editor:
Re: “Step right up get your CERB cash,” (Herald letters, Aug. 7).
John Thompson, an obviously well-off senior, has a lot to say about and (as he thinks) for, the rest of us. It is quite alarming how he equates daycare with cotton candy! Wonder how working parents feel about that analogy?
Free pharma? Apparently only the rich can be allowed to get sick/injured. We pay some of the highest drug prices in the world – for some, it’s rent/food, or medicine. Guess which one is left out, costing us (taxpayers!) more in medical expenses in the long run.
Cheap housing? Is such a thing even a memory, now that $1 million is the average house price around here.
Affordable? Why not? Common sense and practicality should tell us that the working poor (and others!) cannot work where they cannot live — who will drive our taxis, buses, delivery trucks, serve us in stores, restaurants, barber shops, hairdressers, etc?
And not least, but definitely last, who will cater to your unsanitary needs when you end up in a rest home?
As to our grandchildren resenting us
if they have a safe, secure affordable/accessible time in daycare, I’m sure they would want the same for their children, also resentment-free.
Greed, re: government payouts: most payees really need them, especially seniors and minimum wagers. Seniors’ OAS still leaves pensions at poverty levels; how do you get more “based on circumstances?” Those who don’t need it get it taxed back.
By the way, John, lemmings don’t actually do that. It’s a myth, just like your story of us greedily being taken in by bribes.
Joy Lang
Penticton
Cottonwoods are killer for hay fever
Dear Editor:
Re: “Appreciates majesty of Cottonwoods,” by Elizabeth Lominska Johnson.:
Elizabeth, I do appreciate your love for the Cottonwood trees. However, I for one am glad they are gone as I used to go through hell with hay fever when they were shedding. Other than that colour me “green.”
Ted Strange
Kelowna
Containment could solve homeless crisis
Dear Editor:
Re: “Penticton’s homeless count rising: survey,” by Joe Fries (Herald, Aug. 10).
The 54% who do not have mental health or addiction issues would likely welcome lower-priced housing, whereas the 44% who do have these issues seem to prefer outside living in order to spend their money on intoxicants. I think of this population similar to wildfires out of control. What are the firefighters doing? Containment?
Why do I care about this issue?
Because as I walked along the east side of Esplande Park Beach where fires and camping are disallowed, I counted evidence of 25-plus fire pits as well as two burns sites in the trees behind the tennis courts. Whether it be the homeless or partiers responsible, I would be very worried about their judgement while imbibing.
This area is too close to hundreds of homes just above in the Uplands area. Insurance companies may get skittish about providing fire coverage if they saw this risky behaviour. Bylaw enforcement does not work after 8:30 p.m. so even if fires are plainly visible at night along the shore, who is there to call? I have seen bylaw officers walk as far as the entrance to the park, then walk away while there are permanent tent sites further down the shore, hidden in the trees.
So by containment I mean a liveable designated campsite for those who choose that lifestyle where there is no fire danger to family neigbourhoods. More problems to solve, yes, but not as big a problem as would happen if fire raged uphill from Esplande park.
I would ask the mayor and council to take a walk along the several kilometers of the park and count the campfire burn sites and ask yourself if you would feel secure sleeping at night if you lived in the blocks just above the park.
We need night-time surveillance of this area.
Patricia Kristie
Penticton