The Canadian Institute for Health Information says health-care spending grew by 13% between 2019 and 2020. That’s three times the growth rate over the preceding four years.
The immediate reason, of course, was the COVID crisis.
But while it’s unlikely we’ll see increases of that order again as the pandemic eases, this may be the straw that breaks the camel’s back.
Our country’s health-care system has been struggling for years.
In B.C. we have too few family physicians, too few nurses, and long waits to see specialists. Our mental-health services are totally inadequate, as is home care.
Long after COVID has passed, these problems will continue.
No doubt a funding boost would help, but where is the money to be found? Health care is already the most expensive public service, and the 2019 bailout nearly broke the bank. One of the most frequent criticisms directed at government is it proliferates needless duplication.
Do we need 60 school boards, each with a team of senior managers making $300,000 each? Once upon a time we could have asked that of the health-care system.
Before regional health authorities were created in the early 2000s, there were roughly 700 separate and independent health-care agencies in our province.
That wasn’t just wasteful, it inhibited the introduction of new technologies, of better practice models, and of long-term planning.
But we fixed that. There are now just five regional authorities. There is little practical opportunity for further consolidation.
Cut the number of hospital beds? But again, we’ve already done that.
In 1981, there were 6.9 hospital beds per 1,000 population in Canada. Today, there are just 2.5, and B.C. is second-lowest.
Cut physician salaries? Family doctors in B.C. already make less than the national average.
There are indeed some specialties where reductions should occur. Ophthalmologists, for example, bill about $870,000 a year on average. That’s three times the average for all physicians, and beyond reason.
On the other hand, there are only 208 of these specialists in B.C. Halve their salaries and the amount saved would be a drop in the ocean.
It’s true our nursing budget is toward the top end of the national grid, but could any government, much less an NDP government, roll these back?
Fundamental change is needed.
Part of the problem is we live next door to the most profligate health-care system on the planet. The U.S. spends more than twice as much per capita as we do.
Inevitably, some of that excess spills into our system and raises expectations of practitioners.
Nevertheless, the need for change is clear. Canada’s public health-care spending is 7% higher, per capita, than Britain’s, 11.5% higher than Australia’s and nearly 40% higher than Italy’s.
Inevitably there will have to be changes to family medicine. That will face resistance. And hospitals must become a last resort, not a first resort.
This means shifting resources away from acute care into long-term care and home care. That, too, will meet resistance.
From a patient perspective, these reforms are a win-win proposition. But it will take enormous and sustained political will to make them happen.
Perhaps the COVID nightmare, and its aftermath, will bring about the necessary resolve.