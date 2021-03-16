Opposed to project on Jubilee Road
Dear Editor:
I am writing to express strong opposition to the proposed rezoning at 8709 Jubilee Road in Summerland.
While the local community may be unable to prevent development, the project in itself will be detrimental to the area.
Nearly all residents in the neighbourhood are completely opposed to the addition of multi-family housing that will cause traffic and safety problems, possibly creating even more problems with schools and potentially lower the property values of the existing community.
Traffic and safety of pedestrians are major areas of concern. We urge Council, prior to reaching a conclusion, complete a detailed assessment of the area. It appears that not only will the residents be adversely affected, but the businesses located on Jubilee Road will be adversely affected.
Numerous businesses on Jubilee Road currently have open access to their parking facilities. With a major increase in pedestrian use, with a complex of the size and nature of the proposed building would require a complete change to avoid potential injuries.
Businesses that would be adversely affected include but not limited to: Integra Tire, Summerland Animal Clinic, Cross Fit South Okanagan, Summerland Timber Mart, Koncept Kalifornia and B.C Fruit Packers Cooperative.
In addition to the businesses, the Summerland Arena would require major changes to the parking and vehicle entrances/exits.
We also must say that the “information” meeting hosted on Zoom was not appropriately handled. In view of the current COVID situation, the meeting was required to be held virtually, and while notices were sent out, we must point out that numerous residents in the area are seniors who are not computer literate which made it virtually impossible for them to participate.
In addition, some participants were most definitely not heard as questions that were submitted were most definitely not answered.
This application is of major importance and I am of the opinion that the District of Summerland has not yet completed what would be considered important due diligence prior to reaching a sound conclusion.
Pushing something of this magnitude through without further due diligence would prove to be a major mistake.
I strongly believe the council should not proceed with any approval at this time or postpone the decision on this application until such time as what should be considered “required due diligence” be completed. Failure to do so would place the District of Summerland in what could potentially be serious jeopardy.
J.R. (Bob) Todhunter
Summerland
Eby doesn’t belong in council’s business
Dear Editor:
The people of Penticton are fed up with MLA David Eby attempting to change our municipality into a Vancouver Lower Eastside drug-infested slum.
The BC Housing Minister is trying to force change and undermine the authority of Penticton City Council.
Unfortunately, in Penticton in certain areas of the city there has been talk of vigilantism and this is what happens when the law is unresponsive to the needs of the community.
Thousands of seniors have retired in Penticton. In the basement parking garages of their condos; during the hours of darkness, criminals break into cars. Today, many seniors stay in at night unless they have a vehicle as they believe the streets are too dangerous.
It is bad enough when a store suffers a B&E in the silent hours: It gets worse when robbery and theft blatantly occur during the day in front of the store owner.
The store owner calls the police; the police reply, that we don’t take shoplifting calls any longer. The store owner is placed in the unenviable position of hiring a professional service or keeping his store secure without any training to do so.
Why have the police adopted that view? The RCMP in Penticton carry a heavy burden of 170 criminal cases per officer. This is more than double the case load of many other jurisdictions. They don’t have time to attend on minor calls as they have to spend their time shepherding all the prolific offenders out on the streets due to the incompetence of the court system.
Compounding the problem are Canada’s governments, both federally and provincially, failing to provide adequate housing facilities to house criminals thus forcing judges into a position of catch and release.
Both the federal and provincial governments must be held accountable for the lack of adequate programs to deal with not only first-time offenders, but prolific offenders. Compounding the issue is the lack of adequate facilities in which to house repeat offenders that have been unresponsive to the remedial services made available to them.
The courts should be throwing the book at the prolific offenders by increasing jail sentences but are unable to do so due to lack of facilities.
Ernest Slump
Canadian army retired
Penticton
Old growth replaced with plantations
Dear Editor:
A contributor highlights the problems logging may be creating for water management in the South Okanagan area (“Timber supply review has big effect on lake,” Herald letters, March 11).
Forest management as it’s practiced in this part of B.C. (and likely elsewhere) is not sustainable. All the effort that went into developing the Land and Resource-use Management Plan for the Okanagan Shuswap seems to have resulted in the forest industry being given carte blanche to carry on logging without regard to other users of the forests.
Cut blocks of over 300 ha are not uncommon, what protected areas have been established are in danger of becoming isolated islands as logging continues up to their boundaries, streams and riparian areas have been cut over in places, and no one seems to be monitoring impacts on biodiversity, recreation, and other services the forests provide.
Old growth is being replaced with plantations, essentially.
The public has opportunity to comment on the current review of the Annual Allowable Cut in the Okanagan Timber Supply Area, as the contributor noted. Everyone should make it known to this government that forest management as now practiced cannot be allowed to continue.
Rick McKelvey
Penticton
Dear Editor:
As many of you know, the Skaha Lake marina has been a sore topic for quite some time now.
I attended the Parks and Rec special meeting of March 11. I heard Chief Financial Officer Jim Bauer speak on how their legal department was able to get the wording changed from having an electoral vote on a long-term lease with the marina by using the words “community opinion.”
They changed the wording so no electoral vote would be needed. By using the words from long-term leasing (25 years) to management operating agreement, it would change all that.
It is with the same ending, corporation having long-term use of this property, thus effectively changing it from publicly-owned land to privately owned tenancy.
But still in the event those words don’t work, they would consider using “companion licence of occupation.”
As for the marina “ownership,” Bauer admits they are still working on wording and how best to present it for the public to (swallow… my word).
On the other hand, the city’s corporate officer Angie Collison said they already have on the byelection voting ballots to read “do you support the city of Penticton entering in to a long contractual arrangement?,” but did wonder if the wording “entering a contractual arrangement” would be confusing to the public.
So Bauer is saying there is a lot of work yet to be done, Collison is saying it’s already on the voting byelection ballots.
It seems they went ahead without public opinion after all.
So, residents of Penticton, here we go again, the City is trying to get a long-term leasing operator by changing the wording. As they present their proposal asking you for your opinion, just read carefully how they’ve used their wording, it will be very trick wording. They may say things like “Do you support the city in the event of…,” if you are not sure what to do, just vote no.
Karen Brownlee
Penticton
Extensive study on Royal’s geneology
Dear Editor:
I enjoy reading Jim Taylor’s column on Saturday mornings. I was enjoyed reading his latest “Everyone is part of history at a certain age” (Herald, March 13). However, l did find an error in something he said.
He mentioned the last Viceroy of India, Lord Louis Mountbatten who was the father of Prince Philip, who is married to the Queen. Actually, Philip is the nephew of Lous Mountbatten who was a daughter of Victoria who was the granddaughter of Queen Victoria.
Her mother was Alice, Queen Victoria’s third child. Mountbatten’s older sister was Alice who was the mother of Prince Philip. She married George I of Greece, a brother to King Constantine and so Philip was actually a prince of Greece. Louis married Edwina Ashley and they had two daughters, Patricia and Pamela.
Several years ago I did an extensive study into the geneology of the Royal Family and so I have a booklet that I made with all this information.
Norma Thibault
Kelowna
Regrets voting NDP in provincial election
Dear Editor:
I do have compassion for the homeless and have aided them in the past on many occasions.
I don’t know you David Eby and now after your arrogant bullying tactic with regard to the Penticton shelter, I don’t think we can be friends.
I did vote NDP in our last provincial election, but if I would have known that Eby would be part of John Horgan’s party, I wouldn’t have. I really don’t appreciate arrogant, egotistical people.
In my mind, only an arrogant egotistic politician would have handled the homeless shelter situation as Eby did in his role as B.C. Housing Minister.
Eby’s comment about having a thousand tents and sleeping bags he would send to Penticton was uncalled for and stupid.
And from a cabinet minister no less.
What a dumbass remark.
Wayne Murphy
Penticton
Plenty of tents that could be shared
Dear Editor:
I’m just wondering if any of the caring friends of the homeless population donated those nice tents to people in need after the Gyro Park gathering on Feb. 6 in Penticton.
Tim Lyons
Penticton
Name calling won’t resolve the issue
Dear Editor:
Re: the homeless situation in Penticton.
Unfortunately, judging by the local news and letters to the editor, some people (including local politicians) are choosing to take sides in the disputes between the City, BC Housing and the provincial government rather than focussing on helping to solving the problem.
This “I’m right and you’re wrong” approach does nothing to deal with the issue. Surely, the community is better served by working toward a collaborative resolution rather than resorting to name-calling and the like.
Peter Benson
Naramata
COVID regulations appear inconsistent
Dear Editor:
The government has decided that the Royal Canadian Legions and other service clubs have to shut down their pool tables during the pandemic.
This makes absolutely no sense at all. It does nothing to stop the spread of anything, all it does is prevent the members from participating in an activity that they enjoy.
Why then is a commercial business such as Cues Game Room allowed to offer this activity?
If the goal of this ban is to control the spread of any contagious pathogen, then it has failed miserably.
Folks consider this: we can go into any restaurant — including Cues — and sit at a table and not wear a face mask.
When you go to Cues, you wear a mask until you sit at a table. So if three or four people are sitting at a table, would not that be the place where any transmission of a pathogen would take place?
But when a person walks over to the pool table where they are far away from anyone else, they must wear a mask.
Now I ask you, does that make any sense at all? Is this consistent? I think not.
I would encourage all Legion members and the general public to contact the Legion’s BC Yunkon Command and the government to have them stop this ridiculous rule.
If any of you readers have direct contact with the upper levels of government I would ask you confront them with this issue and have them remove it.
I’m not suggesting Cues and other businesses be forced to shut down their tables, just allow our Legions and service clubs to be on a level-playing field.
Garry Kuse
Penticton