With the tragedy in Saskatchewan and now the Queen dying, it’s been a heavy week in the news. For this column I will try and keep things light.
—————
Susan Brown, CEO of Interior Health, sent out a beautiful column acknowledging International Overdose Awareness Day.
I replied to the email asking why during an opioid crisis would Interior Health pull its annual funding for Pathways Addictions and Resource Centre in Penticton.
Crickets. No response.
Several mayors of small communities where their hospitals have been closed for weekends have expressed similar frustration with a lack of access of the CEO.
Sorry to name drop. In my role as a journalist, I’ve met and/or interviewed incredibly important individuals including two prime ministers, the three most recent B.C. premiers, Jagmeet Singh, Gordie Howe, Ringo Starr, Meat Loaf, Marty Van Alphen, Don Kendall, Moyra Baxter, teachers union president Kevin Epp, “Har-Vee,” the Penticton Vees mascot, Jeffer the chip guy and actress Susan Olsen — she was Cindy on The Brady Bunch.
I’ve never spoken, met or received a personal email from Susan Brown, not even a second in command.
Something’s wrong with a situation where I’ve met someone as important as one of the original Brady kids, but get the brush off from the top boss at IH.
By the way, I attended an event in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day in Penticton on Aug. 31. I stayed about two hours, chatted with some friends and enjoyed the great music of Mandy Cole. I didn’t bump into any of the top brass from IH. Perhaps they were there earlier in the day and I just missed them.
————
Canada won the World Junior hockey championship. In Edmonton, nonetheless. Did anybody you know watch a single game? Does anybody care?
—————
I’m a week late, but here goes. Five great songs about labour: Sixteen Tons (Tennessee Ernie Ford): 9 to 5 (Dolly Parton); Takin’ Care of Business (BTO); Couple Days Off (Huey Lewis and the News); She Works Hard for the Money (Donna Summer).
—————
When I’m invited to a house party where I don’t know anybody in attendance, I make friends with the dog.
—————
I was picking up coffee to go on Thursday morning at Honey Toast on Front Street and saw something that reminded me of my own childhood. A young boy, maybe 4 or 5, had his nose up to the case marveling at all of the goodies on display. I remember how exciting it was to see all the donuts on display at a bakery and wondering which one would be mine.
—————
Anybody from Ontario who lives in B.C. will tell you the only time of year they miss Eastern Canada is autumn. Fall days, where you only needed windbreaker, were glorious... especially when the leaves were falling.
James Miller is managing editor of the Penticton Herald. Email: james.miller@ok.bc.ca