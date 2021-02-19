Okanagan Gleaners challenged by pandemic
Dear Editor:
The Okanagan Gleaners, based in Oliver are still doing well even with COVID restrictions.
The Gleaners exists to transform produce that might otherwise be wasted into nourishment for the millions of the world’s hungry. We are grateful to our distribution partners who shipped more than 12 million servings of soup mix in the year 2020. This would not have been possible without the partnership of our producers who donated more than 2-million pounds of product to be dried, and our many volunteers who come to process vegetables and fruit.
Okanagan Gleaners is 100% donor-and- volunteer driven. Funds donated are used to operate our facility and allows us to continue our mandate to feed hungry people around the world.
For more information, check out our new website: okanagangleaners.com and join our Facebook group: Okanagan Gleaners.
With the projected increase in global poverty levels because of the pandemic, nutritional soup mixes produced by the Gleaners will be needed more than ever.
Thank you for your support.
Val Fenn
Promotions Chair
Penticton in dire need of affordable housing
Dear Editor:
Amid the current crisis of the COVID-pandemic lurks a more pressing crisis to the residents of Penticton — housing.
Low-income housing and affordable housing are often seen as issues only plaguing the precariously housed.
And while those who frequent homeless shelters, live in their vehicles, or live in camps out of sight are still in need of help, rising house and rent prices are tugging a new demographic into the threat of homelessness.
Low-to-moderate income earners in Penticton are scared. They’re scared of rent hikes, evictions, scared that one missed paycheque could lead them out to the streets.
Three years ago, a Global News report pointed out that almost half of Okanagan residents were paying more than 30% of their income on housing, and the number has been steadily increasing year after year.
It is time that Penticton start to look at creative solutions to house the silent majority that need housing desperately — young students getting on their feet, young families, low-income seniors, and working professionals.
The City of Penticton has a “crisis-centric” approach to housing management right now, helping the precariously housed. They have partnered with several non-profit organizations. Where is the affordable housing for the thirty-something single woman, who works three jobs and is currently paying 50% of her wages to rent? I personally know several people in that situation.
It is time that we move beyond crisis management and start preventing homelessness. The City of Penticton should shift its focus to working with private developers to incentivize moderately- priced housing.
The former Greyhound station, currently a city-owned parking lot, is an ideal location for a new housing project. This land could be far better utilized for housing people instead of cars. The City should look into attracting a developer to build affordable units on this strategic piece of land.
This location is downtown, close to bus routes, and ideal for young families and those new to the workforce.
Our mayor has said he is concerned about adding more housing for homeless to our city — if we don’t take a proactive approach, the city will soon need a lot more.
Katie O’Kell
Penticton
Robins seem content with Okanagan climate
Dear Editor:
Not everyone is flaunting the system by wintering in the hotter climes. Yesterday there were three robins in my juniper bush, enjoying the berries.
They must have forgotten to go south or have they flown back early this year?
Pixie Marriott
Summerland
Every intersection is a crosswalk
Dear Editor:
We have a pedestrian safety crisis on our hands. Are we going to do anything about it? Or will the carnage continue unabated?
In the past month downtown, we have had three pedestrians hit by motorists. At least one is dead, and a second was listed in critical condition as of Jan. 13. The third victim went up over the hood of the car and sustained a concussion and a broken foot, among other injuries.
This doesn’t address the emotional trauma that victims and their families of such violent experience.
After the first was struck on Jan. 13, the RCMP put out a thinly-veiled comment on the pedestrian’s behaviour stating, “police want to remind the public to always try and use a crosswalk, and make certain cars have stopped prior to stepping into traffic.”
There was no comment as to the speed the vehicle was travelling, the size, weight, or the height of the grill of the vehicle: the most important elements to consider for survival. In the last two crashes, both motorists have committed actual crimes by leaving the scene, yet the RCMP didn’t comment on their behaviour. Why not?
Humans make mistakes. The key is that such mistakes don’t result in deaths. Nine of 10 pedestrians survive when being struck by a motorist going 30 kilometres per hour, the legal limit of speed in all three locations.
Every intersection is a crosswalk, and there is a duty of the motorist to yield if there is someone walking across.
The intersection of Nanaimo Ave. W. and Winnipeg Street, where one of our citizens died Monday night, is terrible. I’ve worked in the area for many years and crossed multiple times per day.
Compliance of the speed limit is very poor, the crossing is unnecessarily wide, and there are dedicated right-hand turn lanes which inhibit visibility. I have witnessed many close calls of motorists blowing through the crossing while people are in it.
I was so concerned about it a few years ago, I spoke with our community policing. They came with speed reader boards one day, and the whole vibe changed.
Then they left and it went back to the way it always was.
Helsinki and Oslo, a combined population of more than 1.3 million, had zero pedestrian fatalities in 2019. We may have had two in the last month.
The time is now to act.
Matthew Hopkins
Penticton
Mayor, city council: you did a great thing!
Dear Editor:
Over the past 10 years or so, many people (myself included) have written letters to this newspaper excoriating the mayor and city councillors of Penticton for various bad decisions.
At the heart of most of these mistakes was a refusal to listen to the wishes of their fellow residents. I believe that the current mayor and councillors now deserve to be applauded for listening to their fellow citizens by denying first reading to Canadian Horizons’ proposed Vinterra development on Spiller Road. The vast majority of us who had an opinion (76% according to the last Herald poll I read) were opposed to this development which would have seen our newly minted OCP thrown out the window and replaced with an unsightly bubo on the hillside above Penticton.
Thank you for listening and making the right decision.
R. Bruce Wereshagen
Penticton
Trump botched his response to pandemic
Dear Editor:
Re: “Elect leaders for accomplishments,” (Herald letters, Feb. 13).
I read, with interest, Gerry Rayner’s postulation of the accomplishments of one Donald Trump. True, there has been much ado re: Donald Trump and his presidency. Fortunately, that era is now over. To look for issues that made Trump look good one would have to do considerable research to overshadow things that were detrimental to the United States during his tenure.
Granted, we in Canada have our political problems and will be saddled with them for some time to come irrespective of what political persuasion group is driving the political bus.
Mr. Rayner listed a few points that might show as accomplishments. However, he seems to have forgotten about one major point that “The Donald” chose to downplay — no, totally diminish — the pandemic.
The Trump Administration failed to take the coronavirus outbreak seriously. In late February 2020, while other high-income countries were ramping up testing and developing tracing procedures, Trump stated that “the Coronavirus (was) very much under control.” Somehow Mr. Rayner didn’t report this. Maybe, unimportant?
Trump’s handling of the coronavirus led to a huge spike in the unemployment rate. Economists pointed to this as failure to retain jobs. Millions more Americans might still have their jobs if the Trump administration had acted sooner.
Trump’s tenure led to failure to help small businesses. When Trump assumed office, he and his administration made it clear that one of their primary policy goals consisted of dismantling safety nets and laws meant to protect workers.
In December 2019, just as news of the coronavirus outbreak was starting to circulate widely, the Trump Administration issued a new ruling that limited states’ ability to account for local unemployment rates in determining whether and how long someone would be able to receive benefits under the executive Supplemental Nutrition Order.
As for Nobel Peace Prize, the question here might be “for what?” I have yet to see anyone receive such a prestigious award for causing as much of a furor as Donald Trump did. One can only hope that the likes of Trump will not ever again set foot in the White House as president.
Ron Barillaro
Penticton
More and more people now desire Okanagan living
Dear Editor:
I moved from New West. to Hayman Rd. in 1953. At that time, Naramata was exclusively an agricultural area.
Over the years, agriculture has adapted away from cattle and orchards and more to vine culture. With the wine industry attracting people to the area, residential housing became an area of focus, as visitors would dream of moving here. And a large number have done exactly that. And continue to do so almost daily.
Families purchased houses in Heritage Hills overlooking Skaha Lake. Then in 2009, Fortis installed a transmission line across their sightlines to the lake and beyond. Plenty of opposition to the appearance of said line.
But, if the population hadn’t increased like it did, there would be no reason for that pesky eyesore.
The folks who got here first are not willing to surrender to growing housing pressures. “I moved here from elsewhere because I fell in love with it years ago while on holiday,” is a common refrain.
Problem is, those people want the valley to remain unchanged from those earlier visits, and that is just not possible today.
As a kid, the population of Westbank wasn’t much more than OK Falls, around 4,000. Today: 36,000. Size of Penticton. Add to that, the nicest climate in Canada.
People will come. Time to deal with it. After all, the Okanagan let a lot of newcomers in without complaint, and we didn’t whine about them, just dealt with it. Newcomers will get to deal with it, too.
I can’t think of a way to dissuade folks from coming here. All you have to do is look around to see why. Sadly, the sunny Okanagan is no longer the quaint little spot it once was.
Compare South Okanagan photos from 2000 until now. Additionly, the city could surely use an increased tax base to aid in things like paved roads in Penticton, park maintenance, to name a couple of items.
Please note that I haven’t a preference for one plan over the other, just trying to introduce ideas other than “no-no-no” regarding this development.
Anyone can see our population is increasing, and to think it won’t increase in our areas is incorrect. The population of our world has doubled since 1970. It’s even beginning to be felt in the little town of Oliver, as well, and we have few of the attractions that Naramata/Penticton has. Good luck with all this, and remember that facts give your argument solidity, name calling does the opposite.
Dave Drought
Oliver
Canadians should not rely on other countries
Dear Editor:
I see the Liberals are now getting 40,000 vaccines from Pfizer. Wow! The last time I checked we are a nation of 45 million. This is just a drop in the bucket.
What a farce, we need leadership that will do the job. Talk is cheap as I listen to him in the morning speeches and just wonder where he is coming from. What a louse job they are doing as people are dying by his inexcusable job he is doing.
Now the Provinces are ordering their own vaccines and bypassing the federal government just to look after the own citizens. I hope the population will remember what a bad job he and his government did when the next election is called. How many people have to die by his incompetence?
Canada should have our own production facility to produce vaccines but he did not support the opportunity when it was available. Shame on him!
Byron Berry
Penticton
We should appreciate living in the Okanagan
Dear Editor:
As someone who lived in and around the Lower Mainland of B.C. most of my life, I never imagined that I might move to the Okanagan Valley.
I am not sure if I even travelled up here in my youth.
Anyway it was a “crossroads moment” that brought me up here and it was a great change in my life. Vancouver and the surrounding areas are beautiful, but pale next to the Okanagan.
My two employers to this point have proved tough, even cruel, taskmasters but there were a lot of blessings such as the people I’ve met here, acting, Peachfest, the Vinylfest, etc.
I just wish other people appreciated living here as much as I do; that they don’t is shown in the litter, dumping of garbage, bad driving, rude behaviour, etc.
Patrick Longworth
Penticton
Canada should have produced own vaccine
Dear Editor:
One hears a great deal of government bashing around vaccine production and I think much of it is not justified.
Canada once had a vaccine powerhouse with Connaught Labs, which was founded in 1914. Connaught created critical vaccines and medicines for diphtheria, tetanus, smallpox and polio, to name a few. The polio vaccine was of such quality that Canada avoided the scandal of U.S. producers which led to the U.S. Surgeon General suspending all U.S. production in the mid 1950s.
Connaught Labs was sold to the CDC (Canadian Development Corp) in 1972. As we know all too well, governments are not always the best at running efficient operations. In 1984, Prime Minister Brian Mulroney sold Connaught off as part of his privatization plan. (I await MP Dan Albas’s and Conservative leader Erin O’Toole’s defense of this move.)
I have a friend who worked for Sanofi for 30 years setting up vaccines and other pharmaceutical production facilities around the world. Sanofi is one of the largest vaccine producers in the world and most of their production is in China, India, Brazil and the United States.
The focus of Sanofi’s vaccine program was on influenza and common childhood vaccines.
Other vaccine makers such as Moderna were working on Ebola vaccine but these outbreaks were controlled so they couldn’t run their trials to test efficacy.
Now everything is different. We have a COVID virus which will likely be with us for a long time.
From Nature Magazine Feb 2021: The 1918 influenza pandemic, which killed more than 50 million people, is the yardstick by which all other pandemics are measured. It was sparked by a type of virus known as influenza A, which originated in birds. Almost all cases of influenza A since then, and all subsequent flu pandemics, have been caused by descendants of the 1918 virus. These descendants circulate the globe, infecting millions of people each year.
Seasonal flu still has a significant toll globally, claiming roughly 650,000 lives per year. So as this virus will be lurking, it makes sense now for the national governments to fund research and development and to offer subsidies and tax incentives to vaccine producers and establish Canadian production.
If COVID outbreaks are reduced in Canada, then the vaccines can be exported to countries that need help.
Brian Hughes
Penticton
Sorry, COVID-19 is not a conspiracy
Dear Editor:
I am 100% in agreement with the anti- mask protesters who claim a right to not wear masks. After all, if in our evolution one was needed, we surely would have been born with some sort of flap over our faces.
Given one wit of indisputable evidence of a world-wide conspiracy that the COVID pandemic is fake news, I would gladly join with you in peaceful protest. But a world- wide conspiracy would require the U.S. government to chug-a-lug a few beers while discussing it with Kim of North Korea and pals in Iran, Canada to get chummy with Putin and Israel and Assaid of Syria dining together. How likely its that to happen?
So, no conspiracy.
And the COVID-19 and variants are still marching world-wide taking many lives daily and gravely impacting our beautiful Okanagan. World health professionals tell us that wearing facial coverings help, not absolutely, but help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Yes, you have rights but you do not have an absolute right to harm or endanger the lives of your children, siblings, parents, friends, neighbours and community.
And you do not have the right to break the law which currently means masking up in public places to protect you, your loved ones and fellow human beings.
By the way, you were born naked. Where are you and fellow protesters on that? Finally, though you do not appear to give a damn who you endanger, is it too much to ask for some compliance to protect your own children, parents, friends, neighbours?
As for me, I will hold more with the word of world health professionals than the Tom, Dick, Harry and Janes.
Sheldon Hansen
Penticton
History of Ireland’s political situation
Dear Editor:
Re: “Why isn’t Ireland just Ireland?,” (Herald letters, Feb. 9).
British rule in Ireland began with the Anglo-Norman invasion of Ireland in 1169.
Northern Ireland was created in 1921 when Ireland was partitioned by the Government of Ireland Act 1920. This Act created two separate parliaments in Ireland: the Parliament of Northern Ireland and the Parliament of the Republic of Ireland.
Northern Ireland is part of the United Kingdom (YK). As stated in the Belfast Agreement, also known as the Good Friday Agreement, the Government of the UK (Great Britain and Northern Ireland) and the Government of Ireland recognized the birthright of all the people of Northern Ireland to identify themselves and be accepted as Irish or British, or both, and accordingly confirm their right to hold both British and Irish passports.
(The Republic of Ireland chose not to be part of the UK and do not identify themselves to be both Irish and British nor do they hold British and Irish passports.)
Citizens of the Republic do not wish to hold British or (Northern) Ireland passports.
The majority of Northern Ireland’s population were generally the Protestant descendants of colonists from Great Britain. Meanwhile, the majority of the people in the Republic of Ireland were Irish nationalists and Catholics who wanted independence from Britain.
It would appear to many that Northern Irish citizens would be advantaged by remaining at part of the UK both economically and from benefits such as health care.
This is why Ireland isn’t just Ireland.
Northern Ireland does not want independence from the UK. It will remain Northern Ireland until such time as majority of the people of Northern Ireland vote to change it: the choice is theirs to decide.
Jean Sanford
Penticton
BC Housing clashing with piece of paradise
Dear Editor:
Way to go council. You have listened to those opposing the 300-home subdivision on the Naramata Bench, now continue the good work and put the kibosh on any additional homeless shelters in Penticton.
They are obviously clashing with our little bit of paradise in the most undesirable way. BC Housing seems to be unaware of the havoc these hangouts create so it is up to you to correct their perception that they are doing what society needs.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Canadians need to avoid travel to U.S.
Dear Editor:
I totally agree with Kerrigan Baxter regarding former MLA Rick Thorpe escaping to Arizona while others of us are paying all the necessary expenses for our vacant homes in the south (Herald letters, Feb. 18).
We are obeying the health orders of our government. We do not need a possible future city councillor for Penticton who flaunts these orders. What do these people not understand? It is little wonder we see cases rising.
Another concern I have is, why do we not see our federal government helping Westjet survive this pandemic? Do we as Canadians want one airline — Air Canada — to survive and monopolize our air travel.
We will be where we were many years ago, paying expensively for tickets and limiting who can travel by air.
It certainly speaks to Justin Trudeau’s politics and the Liberal’s handouts.
Carol Newton
Penticton
Sunday rallies are about freedom
Dear Editor:
Setting the record straight: Rick and Julia Valenti’s names and reason for contacting South Okanagan media were misrepresented in the two Herald rally articles of Feb. 12th. and 17th. Our names were mentioned at the end of each article in reference to the Penticton rallies.
We had written two letters to the editor, one in December and one in February, explaining the rallies (they are freedom rallies, not anti-vax, not anti-mask, but rather pro rights and freedoms) and explaining why people participate. The letters were not printed and we presume that is because the Herald will not give press to an alternative viewpoint but prefers to bombard readers with the relentless, and often misleading, mainstream narrative.
We did not send an e-mail to South Okanagan media to seek press solely for the Feb. 14. Penticton rally as inferred in the article of the 12th. Again, as just mentioned, we had sent a letter to the Editor about rallies and participants in general and mentioned both local rallies in the closing of the letter.
Seeking press for events and letters to the Editor are fully different in intent.
To have our unprinted letter cherry picked for content that was taken out of context and have that content tacked onto two articles is journalistic manipulation and a lack of integrity.
However, the upside is the rallies did get some press and hopefully more people will participate in the ongoing Kelowna Saturday and Penticton Sunday events.
Rick and Julia Valenti
Penticton
Fake news creates Doubting Thomases
Dear Editor:
“Fake news,” a term I was introduced to four years ago by “D.T.” Sadly I have seen many examples since then.
It seems that appeal to the to self-centered greed and gain are most likely to be swallowed whole, and develop loyal followers. Also, ones that play on fears of poorly understood items like viruses or the body’s reactions to injected materials build “anti” followers.
This has become so widespread, I am getting to be more and more a “Doubting Thomas,” and tend to take many items “with a grain of salt” until proper proof is provided.
Bradley Houston
Penticton
Editorial on vaccines didn’t dig deep enough
Dear Editor:
James Miller wrote a Page 1 assessment of Justin Trudeau’s performance on the COVID pandemic (Herald, Feb. 9). However, he left out some vital information.
Trudeau’s first attempt to get a vaccine was with China in May 2020. This quickly fell apart. The Liberals then had “to get in line” behind many other countries to get vaccines elsewhere. It wasn’t until August 2020 that they were able to strike a deal with Phizer and Moderna.
Why did he go to China first? This naive affection for China led to delivery dates later than other countries. How many deaths and hospitalizations could have been avoided if Canada had dealt with vaccine makers in the West first?
Somehow 275,000 doses (enough for 137,500 people) were sent in December/January but at a cost which has not been revealed. All countries have been affected by Phizer retooling their plant in Belgium, but Canada remains at 38th in the world (and falling) in number of citizens vaccinated per capita.
Then there is the failure to assist (apart from a small $4-million grant) a promising vaccine company in Calgary while at the same time giving WE $40 million to manage a grant program for students.
More than $81 billion was spent on CERB payments, but when CRA pointed out very suspicious applications they were told just to pay anyway and we will deal with it later. We now know there will be no repayments.
“Hard working” 80-plus-year olds received CERB, hundreds of millions went to 15-17- year olds living at home with their parents and drug dealers got their clients to claim leading, in part, to a spike in overdose deaths.
Trudeau’s handling of the vaccine supply (or lack of it) has cost Canadians dearly in lives, health care and the economy due to lock downs. As a taxpayer I am furious at the Liberal government’s priorities when spending massive amounts of our money.
Allison Budd
West Kelowna
With climate, you can’t have it both ways
Dear Editor:
Human-influenced climate change is the sum of the parts, and it all adds up. People say they want to fight climate change, so what are they doing about it on a personal level?
How many have turned in cars to reduce carbon? How many operate two or more vehicles, RVs and recreational carbon emitters?
What about heating and electricity? There’s no shift to smaller homes without air conditioning. We once lived quite nicely in 1000 square foot homes without air conditioning.
Most travel is discretionary and recreational in nature. It’s a leisure and lifestyle choice which blows carbon out the tailpipe. Tourism releases more carbon so, logically, it should be discouraged.
We can’t have it both ways.
The government declared a climate emergency 18 months ago, and did little except impose more environmental taxes. Why aren’t people taking climate actions themselves? Like COVID, some personal deprivation and hard choices should be acceptable in emergency circumstances.
People prefer to talk about climate instead of doing something. Demanding action by government really isn’t doing something, nor is expecting others to make sacrifices. Paying carbon taxes isn’t doing something. They don’t work and only make us poorer. We ban plastic straws, but still guzzle bottled water. We don’t need government to tell us what to do, do we?
If we won’t stop air travel temporarily to save ourselves from COVID, it’s unrealistic to expect to stop it permanently to save ourselves from carbon.
There’s lots of tub thumping about wind and solar energy. The Okanagan is ideal for this with abundant sunshine and high winds, so why aren’t we seeing wind turbines and solar farms rising around us?
COVID shows we can live without air travel, so why not turn airports into solar farms? Valley slopes are also well suited for solar arrays. Wind and solar farms are a blight on the land, but it’s an emergency, isn’t it?
If electric vehicles are the obvious solution, why do we need laws and subsidies to force people into them? What about the environmental impact of the batteries and plastics they use? What about the additional electricity to propel them? It still takes 361,945 litres of crude oil per mile of pavement. Can electric cars in Canada offset coal emissions in China?
Canadians won’t willingly accept the lifestyle reversals necessary to influence climate change. Self delusion and virtue signaling are a lot easier.
John Thompson
Kaleden
Chase grants that are more appropriate
Dear Editor:
Looking out the window today at the snow-covered solar panels on the Penticton hospital roof, I wonder how Summerland Council can continue to support the ruse that the proposed solar project will provide resiliency for the town’s electricity supply.
At this time of year when we use additional electricity, there are few days that will charge the panels from our typically overcast skies and provide any meaningful stored energy.
How does Council support a now estimated $1.6 million project (not including the $2 million value of the land), that will benefit so few (maybe 100 house purposely wired), that has removed a prime Urban Growth Area and that will have ongoing costs to all Summerland taxpayers?
As a small town, with a limited tax base, Council needs to stop chasing government grants that are best suited for larger communities and instead, consider which grant money from which government initiatives is suitable for a town our size.
Let’s use our reserve monies wisely to fix our infrastructure so it will benefit all Summerlanders.
Diana Smith
Summerland
