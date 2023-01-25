Adrian Dix must be congratulated
Dear Editor:
Bill 36 has been passed successfully now to amalgamate the health professions and move forward with a sustainable healthcare. Adrian Dix should be congratulated for his fine work and excellent expression of faith in our public system. At the Commission, we are now moving forward with the following proposals for amalgamation:
• Chiropractors with massage therapists and physiotherapists
• Social workers with counsellors and psychologists
• Veterinarians with podiatry and outreach
• Nurses with dieticians.
We need support to move ahead. Let your local MLA know that you support the professional mergers and sensible advice given to us in the Cayton Report.
Robert L. Halpenny
Kelowna
Young suffer most from poor eulogies
Dear Editor:
To be good eulogies must capture a key time that decides a person’s life; a conversion, an enlightenment, a meeting with someone, an encounter with the truth, a sickness that leads to a review of what is important in one’s life. Many of us were let to higher things through hearing of people who triumphed over failure.
Thomas Merton, maintained that life gives a fair deal, but the evil one wants to destroy us. The time of grace (an unmerited gift) comes when it is proposed to us to make a decision; “Shall I leave behind some old barren certainties, vices and sins, or shall I stay where I am”?
Especially for Christians this is a decisive moment because the meaning of everything else is at stake here. The risk is to remain a spectator of ones own existence and to live the faith half way.
I want eulogies to clarify peoples lives. Wealth and fame are like anchors which hold us at bay and prevent us from setting sail again for new and great adventures. It is also necessary to hear eulogies of courage and new beginnings; against what holds us back from living fully, such as, fear, selfish calculations, the guarantees that come from staying safe.
Young people suffer the most from poor eulogies; they want to hear the encouraging truth about people who are important in their young lives.
The author of good eulogies is an artist, crafting how one comes to terms with life’s journey. The best could come from people writing their own final testament.
What kind of person have I become? What is the only success worth having in the end? For us it is to find peace with God, oneself and the world; in the total truth of one’s existence?
Fr. Harry Clarke
Summerland
End the revolving door justice system
Dear Editor:
The recent murder in Ontario of Cst. Pierzchala should be of concern to all Canadians.
Many of us are asking how many more men and women who go to work every day to fulfil their oath to serve, and protect their communities will not come home to their families at the end of their shift?
How many more families will have to experience the grief, loss, and loneliness of burying a loved one simply because he/she was a police officer?
Furthermore, how many parents, siblings or friends will encourage their sons and daughters, brothers, or sisters to join policing organizations that are constantly vilified in the press; organizations that receive little visible respect from the public while expecting these men and women to lay down their lives in the line of duty?
Who among us will champion the support of law enforcement? Who of us will demand punishment for the offenders who injure or kill a police officer? At the end of the day it will be our deeds, and not our mere words that will give those who serve, and their families some comfort.
I take this opportunity to recognize, and thank Kelowna Lake Country MP Tracy Gray for her sponsorship of Bill C283; also known as the “End the Revolving Door Act.” I also want to thank Mayor Tom Dyas, and all of Kelowna Council for their unanimous support of Bill C283.
Bill Shumborski
Kelowna
Boudreau had what the Canucks lack
Dear Editor:
Hopefully, part of the proposed rebuild of the Canucks organization will start with some class.
Tony Southwell
Saanich
A thank you would have been nice
Dear Editor:
As a North Saanich resident, I was, like almost every sentient being on the Peninsula, aware of the royals’ stay here. The Times Colonist reminded us that even if we knew where they were staying, to leave them alone. I think we did as requested.
And I know of people who had fun directing the hapless paparazzi to far-off sites when they asked for directions.
We were all in on this one.
Again, the Victoria Times Colonist reported that Captain Miles Arsenault, owner of Bay to Bay Charters, refused a nice chunk of change to take a few American and Japanese reporters over to get a good shot from the water of Mille Fleurs, the estate where the Sussexes were staying.
He was just starting a business and could have used the money. He said of the couple, well, “Maybe they’ll call and say, ‘Hey let’s go for a ride’.” Don’t think they did.
Deep Cove Market posted a “press-free zone” so that media from Italy, Japan, the U.S. and Britain would leave her customers alone. She thought the British reporters had been “very nice” to her staff as well.
Notice that these are not just British media making life difficult.
And finally, thanks to the Canadian Taxpayers Federation and the CBC, we finally learned that we (the taxpayers) were responsible for nearly $334,000 in security protection for Harry and then Meghan,
covering his trips to see her in Toronto and their short stay here in North Saanich, a Christmas gift from us to Harry and Meghan for a cool $93,000.
I don’t remember them thanking us. They left as quickly as they came.
Virginia Watson-Rouslin
North Saanich
Parents should look for warning signs
Dear Editor:
Re: “Robbers’ goal was to kill as many officers as possible,’ (Herald, Jan. 21).
The details released about the Auchterlonie brothers’ actions are shocking but, sadly, not all that surprising.
Going back to Columbine in 1999, we’ve seen the same picture of the assailants emerge, time and again.
The families never had a clue as to what was going on in their own homes with their loved ones, until after the tragic event had concluded, usually resulting in one or more deaths, not to mention the wounded officers and their families and the traumatized bystanders.
Shyness can be outgrown or overcome; a person with an introverted personality is simply someone who feels more comfortable focusing inwardly, and enjoys spending time alone on hobbies or in the company of one or two people.
These are normal personality characteristics.
If you’re the parent of a teen or young adult, please take a long, sober, honest look at them. If they’re loners, have trouble forming friendships or are downright anti-social; or if they’ve been bullied at school — these are all warning signs.
We’ve seen these characteristics reported in the media, time and again. Respect for privacy is one thing, but building explosive devices in one’s home, and amassing a small armoury — what possible good end could that come to?
This poor family has received a life sentence; what would they give to be able to go back in time and talk to their loved ones, find out what they were interested in, what they thought about and how they spent their time.
Could there have been a different outcome?
We’ll never know.
One thing is certain, though — no one wants to walk in these folks’ shoes.
Lorraine Lindsay
Victoria