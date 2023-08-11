Well done City on lake-to-lake bike lanes
Dear Editor
I am a senior from Burnaby and currently vacationing in Summerland.
I’ve read a few negative comments about the downtown bike lane in Penticton. I decided to check it out myself. The first day I drove my car both ways alongside the bike lane.
The second day I rode my bike from the start of the bike lane at Okanagan Lake and followed it to its Phase 1 end and continued on to Skaha Lake.
I found the signage to be very clear,the green paint to be bright and in all the appropriate places and the physical separation from the cars in the downtown area to be very friendly. Well done Penticton. I look forward to Phase 2.
Doug Young
Burnaby
Jet skis are often operated recklessly
Dear Editor
Tragedy on Skaha Lake (Herald, Aug. 8) with jet ski is very sad indeed, but entirely expected, especially watching the way the greater majority of operators run these annoying watercrafts.
When enjoying the sand on Skaha beach, these machines race back and forth just outside the designated swimming area near the marina.
They are usually operated by young look-at-me males, seeking the attention they so desperately need. Don’t think we should be surprised to hear of more calamities out there.
Also, I am acquainted with Donna Schellenberg and know of what she speaks when commenting on noise levels.
I stopped going to cinemas long ago due to mumbling actors and have found watching Netflix with hearing aids paired to a Bluetooth connection device works very well, and of course you can pause the movie at your leisure.
Also stopped attending hockey games due to the unacceptable blasts from the airhead operating the air horn whenever a goal is scored. Suggestions to customer service to tone down the volume fell on deaf ears. Bugger getting old.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
A tag on a senior might make life easier
Dear Editor
Reports of “lost” members of a family who are suffering from dementia or other related diseases seem to be increasing.
This places extraordinary stress on family members and local authorities to track down a family member or other person who has wandered off undetected.
Measures such as placing locks on doors or assigning supervision to a family member or friend does not always work.
I wonder if our seniors’ organizations have thought of marketing the use of applicable non-invasive electronic tracking devices to help.
We use them to track our luggage when we travel. So why not our loved ones as well?
Cary Corbeil
Qualicum Beach
Are you getting tired of all the Trump coverage on TV?
Dear Editor
Listening to Donald Trump
Gives everybody the hump
On TV he acts like a goat.
Thank goodness for the remote.
Pixie Marriott
Summerland
Where are the statistics to support bike safety?
Dear Editor
Major Claude Filiatrault’s letter to the editor (Herald, Aug. 9) brought out many salient points, that from a common sense point of view, seemed to escape the City Hall pundits.
It seems to emphasize the old adage of, “There are none so blind as those who will not see.” The rethink of Martin Street would seem to bear this out.
It seems that City Hall has blinders on when it comes to anything bike lane oriented. The pervading attitude here would seem to cater to special interest groups at the expense of the majority of taxpayers. Sorry folks at City Hall, “build it and they will come” philosophy doesn’t seem to work in this instance.
Harping about safety issues and usage for all ages would seem to be a buzzword that only City Hall buys into. The main question here, based on statistics over the last two or three decades, is bike safety really a priority item? If so, where are the figures to support this apparent need for change and the pending expenditure to support the safety need?
In fairness, I am not opposed to bike lanes per se. However, referencing several large cities in the world has shown that barriers, curbs and the like are unnecessary and have not been implemented. Painted lines are the order of the day.
Why not here, if large cities can do it with little or no threat to safety?
In a meeting with a City Hall official, I was told that the bike lanes were built to provincial code standards. In doing research, I found that this is not accurate as there is no specific provincial code for bike lanes, just suggestions and recommendations.
Somebody dropped the ball here. I was also given to believe that bike lanes were engineered projects. No one said by which engineers. However, it was soon noted that the project was engineered in house. How convenient!
Subterfuge or what?
I have outlined the plan to a large engineering firm that a friend of mine is part of and he just shook his head at some of the measurements (some appear to be inaccurate) and stated that his firm would not put out frivolous information like this.
For the record, I have pointed out, I am not against bike lanes per se. However, I question the logic or the lack of logic that justifies the reason that council authorizes the changes to bike lanes and the expenditure of millions of taxpayer dollars that could be used on infrastructure that definitely needs attention and makes sense.
Accountability, openness, and fiscal responsibility should be the order of the day and not kowtowing to special interests and council whims.
Ron Barillaro
Penticton