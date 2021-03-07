More love, less indifference.

I am coming up to my one-year anniversary of writing this column. In those 12 months, I do not believe I have quoted Pope Francis.
But about a year ago, I stumbled across an amazing quote about Lent and fasting.
Now, most of my friends and family tend to fast candy, cakes, all things sweet, or they give up alcohol, choosing sparkling water instead of sparkling wine.
Let us be honest. Some of this is motivated by faith in preparation for Easter, but some of the motivation is a desire to lose the lockdown extra. If we are going to fast from anything during Lent, Pope Francis suggested that we fast from indifference towards others.
“Indifference to our neighbour and God also represents a real temptation for us Christians.”
I remember a youth event where we took teenagers out on the streets to offer hot soup and drinks. One young lady turned up in high heels, a skinny dress and looking like she was ready for a night of dancing.
She had never offered to help in this way and had never spoken to a homeless person. Holding the cup of soup in one hand, she tottered off down the dark street. Leaning nervously down to offer the soup and bun, the man under the tarp looked out, asking, “Why are you doing this?”
She paused, looked and said, “I have no idea, sir,” the man groaned back at her, then she said, “but this is the most important thing I have ever done, please take the soup.” That day that young lady moved from indifference to caring for her fellow man. It was life changing for her.
She returned, week after week.
Each year during Lent, we need to hear once more the voice of the ancient prophets who cry out and trouble our conscience. We all must fight indifference.
Otherwise, we end up being incapable of feeling compassion.
“But when we fast from this indifference, we can begin to feast on love,” Francis continues. “What have you given up for Lent?”
It’s a question many will ask in this season. If you want to change your body, perhaps alcohol and candy are the way to go. But if you want to change your heart, a harder fast is needed.
This narrow road is gritty, but it is not sterile, it will make room to experience a love that can make us whole and set us free. Now that’s something worth fasting for.
As Michelle Collins writes, let’s walk the road to Easter. More stopping for the one, less rush. More engaging with stories, less scrolling past. More hearing hearts, less agenda. More awareness, less head in the sand.
More love, less indifference.
Phil Collins is pastor at Willow Park Church Kelowna.