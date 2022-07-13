The future of hydrogen in addressing climate change is uncertain. It is fairly evident that particularly in the northern hemisphere, some significant alternate to green electrical power is required to address the worlds energy requirements.
That alternate is likely hydrogen.
In the Northern Hemisphere with its large land mass and cold winters a replacement for natural gas heating is required. In addition, the large open areas and existing infrastructure need replacement for diesel electric trains and for large trucks hauling farm produce.
Replacing diesel electric trains and large trucks with electrical vehicles is not economic and not proven. Trials are underway by Volvo to produce a heavy-duty truck that uses only hydrogen for fuel. The drive systems could be direct replacements of diesel electric trains and large trucks.
The main concern with direct use of hydrogen is storage and transportation. Hydrogen needs to be stored in plastic, specifically polyethylene (PE 100) to ensure there is no dangerous leakage. This makes the use of a natural gas plant to produce both hydrogen and polyethylene an important source as there may be no better way to store hydrogen, particularly for the near future.
Polyethylene liners in vessels of appropriate strength and weight to allow compression of hydrogen is probably the best transport method. Continued technical development may drive down the cost of both hydrogen and transport of hydrogen in the future but technical development frequently takes longer than expected, and decisions on hydrogen use will be needed if we are going to reach carbon neutral by 2050.
It is critical that we proceed with some trials exploring the uses of hydrogen. I suggest the use of one existing natural gas plant to produce hydrogen and continue plastic production be initiated. Hydrogen replacement for diesel electric trains and highway trucks and hydrogen replacement for natural gas for both heating and cooking should be initialed on a limited basis to prove safety and reliability. The government should participate in basic research and development for hydrogen use, particularly for storage and transportation. The trials will stimulate public use and public development.
Wider use of hydrogen will be essential to reach carbon neutral by 2050. The government should also establish a cut off date for further decisions on the use of hydrogen to ensure that essential decisions are not delayed.
If technical development presents better economics, changes and additional hydrogen use can be initiated as we progress.
I believe there will be requirements for use of hydrogen in other areas of the world than the northern hemisphere, and the world should look for opportunities to initiate its use wherever practical.
As a G7 country and leader in climate change Canada should promote development of hydrogen use with other northern hemisphere countries.
Bill Stollery is a retired construction manager living in Penticton and aspiring author.
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the final Bill Stollery column. The Herald thanks him for his thoughtful contributions over the past four years.