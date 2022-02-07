I felt a need to comment on Michael Dupuis’ column “Truckers and trekkers: Will history repeat itself?” (Herald, Feb. 3).
I understand and agree with a few of his perspectives including most strongly his concern reflected in the George Santayana quote: “Those who do not remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”
In addition, I agree with the need to pay attention to peaceful protests and that the best solution for addressing protest is discussion. I also share the concern that there is a currently a great deal of social unrest and government needs to share that concern.
My concerns with the column are as follows. Remembering the past in terms of trekkers being communists does not automatically translate into today’s changed world. I agree that communists were not appropriately viewed in 1935.
I also agree that most of the truckers are not extremist and that if the rally had been peaceful and only truckers the federal government should have been willing to talk to them.
My concerns are that the rally has not been peaceful; this has mostly been the protesters who joined the truckers. At least some of the protesters are extremists. This is illustrated in part with the “No Mandates” banners and more fully by comments provided on the news coverage.
I believe every country in the world is using some mandates to address the pandemic. It is understandable that the government is unwilling to talk to them or any party that includes them in their group. The social unrest exists in most of us these days as we are all restless because of the pandemic. The social unrest has the same cure as the pandemic which includes appropriate mandates.
I believe I have a better historical comparison that we all need to remember in our thoughts about the Trucker Freedom Rally.
The last major worldwide pandemic was the Spanish Flu in 1918. I will provide a historical comparison with COVID-19. In 1918, there was about 1.9 billion in the world and approximately 50 million people (2.6%) died from the flu. Today the world population is 7.9 billion and approximately 5.7 million people have died from COVID-19.
Another related consideration is evolutionary biology tells us that flu viruses are also evolving. We have had two major variants (Delta and Omicron) and may we be due for a new variant soon. The best way to way to protect the country from a new variant is strict border control including vaccination.
Thank heavens our governments work hard to maintain our public health system and we have governments dedicated to protecting public health.
Bill Stollery – retired construction manager residing in Penticton. Aspiring author – How WE Can Save the World.