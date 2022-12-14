Many residents are hurting financially
Dear Editor:
With only one individual asking a relevant question of council, it would appear to be futile with the make up of our new council.
If 100 residents ask the question, is it possible that you may be able to make council blink and reply? What if 1,000 residents posed the same question, would it wake these council members up?
Coun. Campbell Watt is bringing forward a motion to use the $8 million surplus from the current year to fund four additional firefighters (Herald, Dec. 8). Many residents are hurting financially today and need utility and property taxes reduced today. Once the surplus is gone, your bank account will be the source of funding in the future for these firefighters.
I will pose the first question.
Question: Council, I am one of the residents in Penticton who is hurting financially today, why can you not use the $8 million surplus to aid me in reducing my day-to-day expenses now?
My next suggested question for residents will pertain to the possibility that renters are indirectly paying property taxes.
Another question for the future: Would the $8 million be better spent to pay off the $7.4 million loan to the electrical fund that was, or will be used, to fund the bike lanes and intersection changes.
If the inflationary pressures continue in the future, many Canadians and Penticton residents will be placed in dire consequences. Probably perks will have to deleted from the city budget and basic necessities will be the main concerns for tomorrow.
Ted Wiltse
Penticton
Summerland council quick to the trough
Dear Editor:
Summerland voters made a huge mistake in electing this crew we now have at Municipal Hall. I have never witnessed a council move to the trough so fast.
Mayor Doug Holmes’ first order of business is to hire himself a personal lackey at $600 per month as deputy mayor. If he cannot handle the job, why did he run for office?
The mayor and council state they feel bad that they have to cut our 10% hydro bill discount (a large tax increase), increase all service taxes and general taxes and fees, but feels no remorse in voting themselves a
2% pay raise, a substantial benefits package plus any number of taxpayer-paid perks and then proceeds to reduce the number of council meetings they have.
Don’t tell me the previous council okayed the pay raise — all but two members from that council is on the new one. What happened to the mayor and council working for the good of the town and taxpayers and not their own personal pocket book?
You only hear that at election time. They have only been in office a few weeks. What will the next four years hold for us?
Bill Cook
Summerland
Teachers, police are often imperfect
Dear Editor:
I remember what school was like and maybe Sam Alexander of Saanich and John Bubb of Summerland do too?
For me bullying was a problem as early as Grade 3 and one time I got in trouble for my verbal response to an act of bullying.
Teachers are imperfect after all.
As to why some kids are or may be uncomfortable with school police liaisons, it may be due to encounters with police in public situations. After all police officers are imperfect and some are unworthy of the uniform and responsibility.
Have neither of them witnessed the despicable acts by RCMP on First Nations land? How people who aren’t white are profiled or even harassed by officers?
It happens here in Canada and in the United States.
Patrick Longworth
Penticton
Penticton’s bike lane built as vanity project
Dear Editor:
Regarding the bike lanes in Penticton, I generally don’t like political or opposition positions or discourse that boils down to a version of, “It’s not that I don’t like what you did. It’s the way you did it.”
But just maybe this summation is appropriate with regard to the bike lanes. Like many others, I try to use a bike in the good weather. My objections are that the bike lanes were designed and built as a vanity project.
The last council, in my opinion, wanted it done as a legacy project in a short period of time.To accomplish this, the budgeted expenditures required dipping into reserves set aside for other long-term concerns. It seems to me that the project could have been better planned, executed and funded with less opposition over two to three council terms than as a legacy project for the last council.
That is to say 8-12 years rather than one term.
Ron Churchill
Penticton
Out-of-province staff seems illogical
Dear Editor:
I can’t believe that Penticton has a city planner that works from home in Nova Scotia (Herald, Dec. 7).
Citizens won’t elect someone who lives elsewhere other than in Penticton.
Why isn’t Coun. James Miller, who loves Penticton, speaking up against having a planner working from Nova Scotia if he loves Penticton?
Brian Brown
Chilliwack
Teachers, counsellors make great mentors
Dear Editor:
Re: “Don’t be threatened by police in our schools,” (Herald letters, Dec. 9).
First I’d like to apologize about the use of the word “cop” as I didn’t know it was derogatory, I assumed it was a shorter easier way of saying police or RCMP.
My mistake. I also didn’t know “they” was derogatory either as it was placed also in quotations at the beginning of John Bubb’s letter. I thought I was being respectful by not assuming one’s gender.
As for John Bubb’s letter, they stated that law and justice can be taught by having police in schools. Now I might have grown kids now, but my days in high school were not that long ago and we had a Law teacher at school teaching a law class so law and justice and all that comes with it can be done by a teacher and not the police.
As for fairness, honesty, truthfulness, those too can be taught by teachers, coaches as well as guidance counsellors and social workers and most definitely should also be taught at home.
As well, effective responses to intimidation and bullying can also be taught by coaches and counsellors. When I was in my youth, we had officers that we liked and chatted with and learned from, but they did not need to be in the schools for that.
These really great officers showed up (often on their bikes) to where kids were hanging out to make sure we were safe while enjoying ourselves the way teens tended to enjoy themselves at the time.
This was a great way to build positive relationships between students and the police without infiltrating what is supposed to be a safe space. Marginalized students don’t feel safe because of a history between them and the police that isn’t a positive one.
The diversity of our police force doesn’t matter when it comes to a history of poor conduct against people of colour, our Indigenous population and our LGBTQ+ citizens, which is still seen today. It might be hard to understand why these marginalized students might feel uncomfortable or unsafe with police in schools without being marginalized yourself, but it’s definitely not impossible.
While I respect John Bubb’s opinion and appreciate they were kinder than Paul Crossley about the topic, I believe with the rising class sizes and exhausted teachers as well as our youth suffering from more and more mental health issues.
We need to invest in more teachers, more counsellors and social workers and better training in schools first and foremost.
Kristine Shepherd
Penticton