Like every other triathlete in the valley, Michael Welsh is happy to have Ironman back in Penticton.
It has been nine years — 2012 to be precise — since Ironman Canada was last staged in the Peach City and with it finally being back here, Welsh decided to come out of retirement.
The 68-year-old attorney-mediator did an Ironman only once, way back in 2008 with a finishing time “around the 15-hour mark.”
Additionally, he’s volunteered many times — doing everything from directing traffic to helping with a Rotary Club aid station.
“I’m really so pleased that Ironman Canada is back in Penticton. It’s the second-oldest Ironman in the world and to have it back where it all started is wonderful,” he said in an interview.
His introduction to the sport is humorous, although not for him at the time. He signed up online to do his first race — a sprint distance in Oliver — but unknowingly registered for the half-Ironman. With very little training time, he also had to learn how to swim.
“I started swimming laps in the pool of the Holiday Inn in Osoyoos and then eventually the lake. I struggled my way through the swim and I finished the half-Iron. I wasn’t happy with my time, but I did finish.”
Now a senior citizen, he’s working harder than he ever has before, extending training hours and utilizing the services of Ken Lucchesi,an coach from San Francisco who meets with him online.
Race day is Sunday, Sept. 26 — backed up a month due to COVID — and Welsh welcomes the extra time to train even though the lake will be colder by then.
“The biggest challenge for me has been the smoke and the weather which means a lot of my training has gone indoors,” he said.
His goal is to beat his only other full-Ironman time of 15 hours, shooting for 13 hours, 30 minutes.
Qualifying for the World championships in Hawaii would be nice, but it’s not on his radar. He doesn’t even know what the qualifying time is for his age bracket.
His bigger goal is to raise $10,000 in pledges for Crohn’s and Colitis research as a member of Team Challenge. His daughter, as well as two other family members, face challenges from Crohn’s.
“I’m currently fundraising for research and cures and I figure the best way I can do this is by beating up this 68 year old body,” he jokes.
“It’s been a real boost to my training and it keeps me focussed and motivated,” he said.
Welsh has a website set up through the foundation, but also welcomes donations the “old-fashioned way” by mailing a cheque payable to "Crohns & Colitis Foundation" to his law office at: 203-383 Ellis Street, Penticton, B.C., V2A 4L9.
The link for his Team Challenge fundraising page is: https://online.crohnscolitisfoundation.org/site/TR?px=3958750&fr_id=9812&pg=personal
James Miller is managing editor of The Penticton Herald. This column appears Friday.