Wait until after Queen's funeral to debate future of the Morachy
Dear Editor:
It was a little disconcerting to see on T.V. some Commonwealth countries expressing a wish, official or not, to “part with the Crown;” even Scotland, lobbying for separation (again) which is still part of the United Kingdom, and very much involved with, served and loved by our late Queen Elizabeth.
And, here, the Canadian Indigenous people indicating they are not happy to continue as was the status quo for a long time.
Of course, this is their right to do so, but could they not have had enough respect for her late Majesty to at least wait until after her funeral?
And furthermore, it must be an extraordinary busy time for the U.K. Parliament and others to deal with these issues, just days with a new King and a new Prime Minister.
Time is not always of the essence.
Marjorie M. Montgomery
Penticton
Election campaigns mean more pollution
Dear Editor:
We have another election and our neighbourhoods become polluted with plastic signs that end up sitting in the landfills for many years, well after the voters are gone and the politicians are forgotten.
One could accept this needless waste if it were really critical for the process of democracy. However, is the electorate so foolish that the only thing that sways them is seeing the same names again and again?
That’s all there is on the signs, names, sometimes a picture, but no policy, no information beyond that. Just endless rows of names.
We have to move on from this banal way of advertising candidates. Perhaps the new council can designate areas where candidates can put up large signs with their names, their best pictures, and … maybe even some information about their policies.
Then leave the rest of our city election-sign-free and keep thousands of pieces of plastic out of the landfill.
Dara Behroozi
Rockland
City’s spreadsheets needs to be rewritten
Dear Editor:
Everyone has favourite things and lists are high on my list. This seems to be a month for making them and surprisingly I found myself on one (Herald, letters, Sept. 10). Thank you. It led me to offer a short list for your consideration.
Two letters appeared in The Herald on Sept. 13 that not only explain the city’s current woes but also suggest solutions.
First up, Clifford Martin, a dogged defender of Penticton, wrote the city’s planning department “is running the show.”
He is right that without careful consideration of the “trickle down” problems that any plan will cause, and change will cause them, the plan will fail. Cliff sees that today’s problems are yesterday’s solutions trotted out and laid at council’s feet. It is obvious that the planning department and city council have no desire or no ability to grasp that concept or to change their approach.
Next up, Harry De Rosier wrote: “Interior Health needs to trim costs at the top.” He is right: When CEOs get paid failure bonuses and care aids get starvation wages, the system is unjustifiable. When a former IH medical health officer gets $360,000 while on paid leave awaiting a criminal trial, you know there is something very, very wrong.
We need mental hospitals, addictions hospitals and improved long-term care homes. Our hospitals are in serious trouble. The money is going to the wrong end of the health services spreadsheet.
Health care is under provincial jurisdiction, yet there is no concrete plan to fix the system as a whole and remedy the lack of doctors and other health professionals. The system will continue to crumble if municipal and medical leaders do not demand change and show the way.
As for the upcoming election in Penticton, the city’s spreadsheet needs to be rewritten as well. It’s ridiculously top heavy with expensive office workers and lacking in actual infrastructure workers.
This time out, I’m going to vote on the past record of the candidate. Do they have an Achilles heel? Do they have a good reputation? What about their character and values and the work they do for a living? Club memberships are not a measure of a person. Do they just need a job or want to get on the gravy train to Victoria?
Please try to remember that the old do not have a monopoly on wisdom or stupidity.
Lynn Crassweller
Penticton
Comparing Poilievre with Harper is fair
Dear Editor:
As expected with Pierre Poilievre’s resounding win as leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, local federal Liberal supporters are apoplectic.
Now had I been a betting man, I would have bet that the first letter, loaded with fear mongering and Liberal rhetoric, would have come from Justin Trudeau’s No. 1 fan, Patrick MacDonald. Damn, I wish I was as good at picking the lotto numbers.
At least MacDonald’s Sept. 14 letter, didn’t use that tired and inaccurate comparison to Trump, but instead compared him to Stephen Harper. You know, that fellow who cut taxes and actually achieved an occasional balance budget and even payed off some national debt.
MacDonald points out that Harper cut, not only corporate tax, encouraging economic activity, but also the GST making purchases a little less expensive for all Canadians. Well Patrick, you got me on that one. As you so proudly pointed out, your man Justin wouldn’t be caught dead cutting taxes. Aside from the so-called wealth tax and luxury tax, of which I have no worries, you also forgot to mention the ever escalating carbon tax, which ads cost to every single item we buy and don’t forget the quarterly escalating sin taxes on alcohol and whatever else the government thinks is bad for us.
I would be remiss to not acknowledge that aside from increasing taxes, Justin Trudeau and his gang also excel at increasing: our national debt at a scale never seen before, expensive taxpayer funded bureaucracies, and dividing Canadians, just to mention a few highlights.
So folks, you got it straight from Patrick MacDonald. If you love taxes vote Liberal. MacDonald also went on to say that the Conservative Party under Poilievre is not John Diefenbaker’s party.
Yup. Just as sure as Justin’s woke, green, left-wing Liberals are not the middle of the road party of Paul Martin, Jean Chretien and even daddy dearest.
Andy Richards
Summerland