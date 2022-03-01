Herald shows bias as pro-Ukraine
Dear Editor:
On Feb. 25, The Herald had the Ukrainian flag on the masthead. Is this not indicating a political bias of the paper? Is not the paper supposed to be politically neutral?
We have been subscribers for 15 years and in that time have seen the Herald's journalism decline significantly.
The present columnists have minimal critical thinking skills and spew such nonsense as to be laughable. The letter writers are the same people who have been getting space for years with their repetitive nattering.
(It has been, however, a pleasure to read the few and far between letters from those who do present opinions based on thoughtful analysis.)
The paper refuses to give fact based, researched attention to the freedom activist movement locally and worldwide.
The freedom movement is of epic historical importance. Why in the world would the Herald not cover it in depth with those involved? The Herald panders to the lowest common denominator of people who believe, without thinking, any and all mainstream narratives on any and all subjects.
There are, however, thousands of local people who continually question the mainstream narrative, that think beyond it, multi-millions more across the globe.
There is a destructive and evil force at play on our planet---the roots are deep, the seeds planted hundreds, if not thousands, of years ago.
It threatens our birth rights, our humanity and our survival. Those who are unaware allow the evil to grow and conquer. There seems to be a mass hypnosis that blinds and sedates. It is imperative to wake up.
All is not as it seems. The information to engender awakening is available in reliable, fact based alternative news sources- — podcasts, shows and videos on the internet, books, alternative press newspapers (The Epoch Times, Druthers, CommonGround to name 3).
The Herald would benefit its readers if it researched some alternative materials applicable to any news item and include differing perspectives in addition to its mainstream viewpoints — balanced and thought provoking reporting would result, educating and inspiring its readers to think beyond the ordinary and put the new information to constructive use.
The continued mainstream bias of the Herald does a disservice to its readers. It will be losing us as subscribers precisely for that reason.
Julia Valenti
Penticton
Protest by boycotting Russian products
Dear Editor:
I hope that all businesses boycott and remove all products produced in Russia. We need to protest this senseless war at all levels.
Paul McLauchlan
Victoria
After the pandemic, keep wearing masks
Dear Editor:
I am one of the most vulnerable. I don’ t need this virus, I’ m doing well without it. I’m not against relaxing the restrictions to favour an economic recovery. This has to be done responsibly though, in order to protect us the most vulnerable.
I expect others to value my life as much as I value theirs, regardless of age.
How?
It would be nice if social distancing continues to be observed and close contacts with others be kept to a minimum, at least in public places.
The more we limit close contacts with others the better, it equals less transmission, it goes without saying and it’ s cheap.
Let’ s start with that. Stay virus free and we will also be virus free.
I hear that we need to go back to the way it was before the pandemic for the good of everyone.
Sorry, but this virus is still here and continues to kill the most vulnerable. So, a change in behaviour is required from all of us, we can’ t go back the way it was.
Life does not allow going back, it moves forward. It would be nice if we could go back before the cancer struck. We’ d be younger tomorrow, and we wouldn’ t have a worry in the world about all this.
So talking about protecting the most vulnerable is OK. It’ s not that hard to do, a little effort is all it takes
How should we proceed? Isolate the olds ones like me in some form of camps, yes, with a beach front please and no visitors, while everyone else does business as usual. I don’ t think so.
I like to think that my life is as valuable as anyone else’s. I don’t want to be sacrificed for a fistful of dollars.
In Canada, we all can do with less if we have to, look around you!
Please behave responsibly, we’ re all in this together.
Good day, eh!
Alain Lauzon
Penticton
Call an emergency General Assembly
Dear Editor:
Vladimir Putin’s latest transgression of civilized behaviour has to be stopped, and reversed, if the world wishes to avoid a future where a country can use force to impose their will on another sovereign nation.
The United Nations was created after the last global conflict specifically to avoid such coercion, but the United Nations is ineffectual when its Security Council includes, and is currently headed by, the offending nation.
To remedy this, perhaps it is time to call an emergency General Assembly, and hold a vote to suspend Russia from the United Nations, and its position on the Security Council, until such time as Russia withdraws its forces from Ukraine.
Once suspended, all Russian officials previously in the U.S. for UN purposes could be expelled and sent back to Russia to spread the truth about why this was happening. If Russia wants to act like a pariah nation, then let us start treating it like one.
For those who say you can’t suspend Russia, please remember that the UN is a creation of peace-loving nations, and those same peace-loving nations could change the rules of membership to the club. After all, most of the funding for the UN comes from these nations, and the headquarters are located in New York, so there is little that would change for the UN programs if Russia was suspended.
Lyle Vincent
Penticton