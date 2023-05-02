Thomas L. Friedman, a three-time Pulitzer Prize winner and long-time senior reporter for the New York Times, recently wrote an in-depth piece explaining what the United States and China are fighting about.
It is a sobering article that provides an in-depth response to this fundamental question.
Having been, at one time, a reporter based in China, Friedman begins by pointing out that both nations are involved in a traditional struggle between an incumbent power, the U.S., and a rising power, China.
They are jostling to acquire the greatest possible economic and military power to shape the rules of the 21st century in ways most advantageous to their respective economic and political systems. What is ironic, however, is this battle for dominance is occurring between two highly intertwined economies.
Friedman cites several examples of how intertwined they in fact are. The favourite mobile device in the U.S. is an iPhone, assembled in China.
Until recently, the favourite foreign destination for Chinese students, some 300,000, was the U.S. But to Friedman the most interesting twist to U.S.-China relations has to do with the increasing question of trust – or its absence - in international affairs.
The almost limitless increase in both communications devices and services is driven by microchips and software.
These devices are connected by data centres, accessible by the Internet.
Of new and great significance is the fact that now these networked devices and services can be put to dual use; that is, technologies that can be easily converted from civilian tools to military uses and vice versa.
Friedman goes on to explain that, for the first 30 years after China opened up, it sold “soft goods” to the U.S.; things like shoes, socks, shirts and solar panels. And the U.S. sold China what he called “deep goods” – goods that went deeply into their systems and were potentially of dual us – that is software, microchips, smartphones, and robots. China bought these, because, until recently, it could not make many of them.
But then, about eight years ago, China started selling high-tech products, such as switching systems for phone networks. Things changed.
These deep goods can be used in dual capacities and western nations, headed up by the U.S., don’t trust how Chinese manufacturers will use the information generated from the use of these new technical devices in western homes, industries, chatbots, and urban infrastructure.
As the use of microchips in ever more products led to rapidly-accelerating
digitization of everything, the microchip became the new oil. i.e., chips became as important to current products as oil was in the late 19th and all of the 20th century. This means that the nation that makes the fastest, most powerful and cheapest energy-efficient microchips can make the biggest A.I. computers and dominate economic and military affairs.
But, because the manufacture of these strategic products is so complex, no one single entity can own the supply chain and that chain is so tightly intertwined that each company has to trust the
others intimately.
More than 90 per cent of advanced microchips are produced by one company headquartered in Taiwan. This company is successful because they keep every client’s design secrets secure. China also has a microchip production facility, but no global chip designers trust the Chinese so they remain about a decade behind in the development of chips.
Why? Xi Jinping has centralized power in all aspects of economic activity, insisting that the Communist Party must have representation in all such activities. Therein lies source of the intractable conflict. Thus, rivalry in chip development and production is at the heart of the current deterioration in China-U.S. relations.
With limited or non-existent trust, the Chinese will probably remain about a decade behind Western, and particularly American, chip technology and product development. The solution to this fundamental difference in technology capacity is not obvious and that will be a dominant issue going forward.
David Bond is a retired bank economist who lives in Kelowna.