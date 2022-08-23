Many great things to enjoy and explore in Penticton
Dear Editor:
Be a tourist in your hometown.
I have lived in Penticton since 1948 and it is truly “a place to live forever.”
I love my city despite the controversial decisions made by our current city council. Some of the things I love and I am grateful for include:
1. The two beautiful lakes and beaches and Lakeshore Drive.
2. The mountains and clay banks.
3. The breathtaking views.
4. The events and festivals — Peach Fest, Pentastic Hot Jazz & Music Festival, Elvis Festival, Ironman Canada
5. The Penticton Farmer’s Market
6. Some of my favourite shops and restaurants: the Hospital Gift Shop, Penticton & District Community Arts Council, Buy the Sea, Dragon’s Den and Front Street, Cobs Bread, Cute Nails, Books & Things, Wild Ginger, London Drugs, Carl’s Flowers, the best restaurant Cambo Beach, the B.C. Wine Information Centre, Beadz & Lee’s Overseas... to name a few.
So, I go out daily to find another hidden treasure in my community. Try it, you may like it.
Judy Preen
Penticton
Airline travel quickly turning into a nightmare
Dear Editor:
If you have a beef with an airline, be prepared to shut down or stand in a long line.
I paid for my niece to fly here from Edmonton, round-trip. But, after hours of arguing and my niece who ended up with COVID just before her flight, the airline has her marked down as boarding the flight. After emails and phone calls from my niece trying to prove otherwise, I believe it’s just their way of not refunding the money or giving me airline points.
Anybody else going through the same? Someone, please check into this.
I’m never flying that airline again.
Nancy Wright
Penticton
When bureaucracy enters into firefighting
Dear Editor:
There was an interesting story on the Global B.C. regarding the Penticton company that has invested in the technology to allow their helicopters to fight fires at night.
I recalled a story from a few years back on how this system was tested and utilized in California to some success. On Aug. 18, BC Liberal leader Kevin Falcon was interviewed and questioned why this made-in-B.C. technology wasn’t being used here in British Columbia while it was being used in Alberta this year, and in other jurisdictions.
This would allow a 24-hour attack on a fire rather than only in daylight hours. This would also allow for a rapid response to small fires before they get out of control.
When Global interviewed the person in charge of the firefighting effort and asked why this valuable resource was not being utilized, I was confounded by his answers.
To paraphrase, he mentioned that because of the enormous budget for last year’s fire season, the funds weren’t there plus the system would need years of testing. Huh?
If quick action can prevent the massive damage and loss of property as in previous years, would that not save the enormous amount of cost of fighting a major fire?
Does not the fact that the system was tested successfully in California and is being utilized in Alberta now, not make the testing excuse invalid? I believe that the firefighters on the ground, do an important and dangerous job to the best of their ability with the resources they have, but shouldn’t we be given every tool available?
Is this decision a matter of bureaucracy getting in the way of saving our forests, property and even lives?
I sincerely hope not.
Our firefighters and the residents of B.C. deserve better.
Andy Richards
Summerland
Politicians, police turned Penticton into a slum
Dear Editor:
I just have to write an open letter to all our municipal (mayor and council) and provincial politicians (David Eby, John Horgan) and let them know that they’ve turned my hometown into a slum!
We law-abiding citizens are being terrorized by criminals roaming our streets and neighbourhoods. The politicians and law enforcement turn a blind eye and do nothing. Our lives are being drastically changed because of their neglect for the safety of the majority who live in Penticton.
The simple act of mailing a letter has become more laborious, as all the mailboxes that used to be situated at businesses and neighbourhoods are being permanently removed due to ongoing vandalism. The only safe places to mail letters are inside the main post office, inside London Drug and inside Shoppers Drug Mart. Never trust your mail to be safe overnight in an outdoor mailbox anymore. Packages get stolen from front doors as soon as they are dropped off.
Also, I can no longer get money from my bank at their ATM unless the bank is open due to ongoing vandalism at ATMs. Last weekend my bank’s ATM doors were locked and their drive-thru was out of order. Good thing I use more than one bank. What about the out-of-town tourist?
We can’t enjoy our public spaces anymore as we are terrorized by these thieves, addicts, criminals. Why on earth would seniors want to retire here in this type of unsafe environment?
Why would I ride my bike into town on all the expensive bike lanes and stop along the way to shop or do business if my bike has a 99% chance of being stolen? The bike lanes are theft corridors for those we allow to run lawless and loose.
Do you see the irony here?
City Hall has spent millions of dollars building out lake-to-lake bikes lanes and the No. 1 item reported stolen in town is... bikes! Where do we park our bikes? How will they be protected? Questions I’ve asked our local politicians and city staff many times with no real answers.
Ironmen athletes, don’t take your eyes off your bikes not even for a second or they will vanish.
The increasing crime level in Penticton has to be the No. 1 election issue this fall. Charming, safe, quaint Penticton is no more.
Jo Nichols
Penticton