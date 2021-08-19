Is anyone, other than Justin Trudeau, excited about the Sept. 20 federal election?
Calling an election on the day the Taliban entered Kabul is shameful.
Although no malice was intended by the prime minister, I’m sure he could have held off for another week before taking his family to visit the Governor General in what was a well-staged photo-op. Instead of Rideau Hall on a Sunday morning, why not take his kids to Denny’s?
In addition to disregarding our troops, Canada has entered a fourth wave of COVID-19. British Columbia is on fire.
These criticisms come from someone who loves elections. Elections, at any level, are one of my favourite things to cover as a print journalist, even when the outcome is a foregone conclusion.
“Anytime an election is called, there will be something (bad) going on... there’s never a good time,” a Conservative, who recently relocated here from Alberta told me at the dog park. (Great words of wisdom are often spoken when you’re holding a bag of dog poo in one hand, a leash in the other.)
And, when you think about it, everyone hated the timing of last year’s B.C. election but, hey, John Horgan still got his majority.
In a Washington Post column, J.J. McCullough was critical of what’s happening, but directed most of his critisism at a system that allows a prime minister the power to call an election. He describes our process as “ludicrous.”
Just to be an equal opportunity critic, the Conservative party’s post (now taken down) with Trudeau taking the place of Violet Beauregarde in “Willy Wonka” looked like a grade school student made it. Not only was it unfunny, it’s disrespectful knowing that the child actress, Denise Nickerson, is recently deceased.
———
Congratulations to Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick and his wife Helene on their 40th anniversary. The couple was married at Mt. Assiniboine on Aug. 19, 1981.
———
A get well soon wish to Ted Schumaker, Penticton’s Green Party candidate in the last provincial election, an acoustic musician and all-round nice guy.
Ted is recovering from COVID-19 exposure ... and he was double-vaccinated.
According to his social media posts, Schumaker contracted the virus from “someone who thought they did not need to be vaccinated.”
He’s feeling better, but must continue to self-isolate. Fortunately, his wife isn’t showing any symptoms, but she too is isolating for 14 days.
Getting political, those refusing to get the vaccine can harm others. It’s like a car accident where everyone gets killed, except the drunk driver.
———
Quentin Tarantino was so in love with his film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (I share his obsession) he wrote the novelization himself.
Apparently, tons of scenes had to be cut due to the extended length of the movie.
The book — now available in paperback from your favourite bookstore — has tons of back stories as well as references to real people from the late-1960s. And, he answers the long awaited question, “Did Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) get away with killing his wife?”
James Miller is managing editor of The Penticton Herald. Email: james.miller@ok.bc.ca