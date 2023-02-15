Frustrated with lack of services offered
Dear Editor:
Re: “Interior Health has much to answer to,” (Herald, Feb. 11).
Robert Mason’s letter should wake us up to the fact that Interior Health and the provincial Minister of Health are unable to balance out the spread sheet.
When care aides and front-line workers work part time, on-call, off wages, when programs and labs are closed down, when hospitals run out of personal protective equipment, when doctors and nurses run out of help and hope, the top “brass” are paid massive failure wages instead of hiring workers. The province has to own this mess, they have let it happen.
It was not up to the federal government to manage the money, so now they want accountability. Wish them good luck because we need it.
This is like watching the 1980’s British series on You Tube,“Yes, Minister: The Empty Hospital, How to Run a Hospital, Infuriating Government.”
Lynn Crassweller
Penticton
Self-righteousness, arrogance and envy
Dear Editor:
We’ve recently heard several contributors urging the curtailment of individual freedoms for what they believe to be the greater good in areas of climate improvement, personal health and public safety.
These have ranged from restrictions or bans on travel, alcohol consumption, dietary choices, family size, vehicles, energy consumption and firearms. Now it’s a proposal to ban AirBnBs to make more housing available for the homeless.
This is right out of the 1917 Communist recipe book. Maybe the proponent of this idea would like to volunteer as a block commissar to re-apportion living space in other people’s homes in the name of social justice. Please think this through again.
Pressing for limitations on other’s freedoms for the sake of fulfilling one’s own ideas isn’t right. It reeks of self-righteousness, arrogance and envy. Haven’t we already had a bellyful of over-reach from government without people wanting more?
Governments limit freedoms instead of increasing them. It’s all about power and control which is sold under various virtuous guises. The only new freedoms we’ve seen over the past eight years are legal access to previously illegal drugs and expanded gender choices. More government is a problem, not a solution.
The Cato Institute downgraded Canada to 13th place in the list of the world’s most free nations, down from number six in 2021. It’s the first time in more than a decade that we haven’t been ranked in the top ten. Excessive and prolonged COVID controls are cited as a major factor.
The Liberals have increased the size of the federal bureaucracy by 78,000 over the last eight years to manage the processes of increased socialism. We’ve also seen the imposition of more controls and regulations in many aspects of our lives. Many of these are driven by ideology, rather than any useful purpose.
The fruits of socialism are becoming hollow and bitter in spite of all the lofty rhetoric and promises of sunny ways. Healthcare has deteriorated, crime keeps increasing, inflation is rampant, and food, energy and housing costs continue to mushroom. It’s a house of cards which isn’t sustainable, yet people keep expecting more. We’re now confronted with a $1.3 trillion national debt which has been doubled during eight years of Liberal rule.
Shouldn’t we be reading more appeals for smaller, sensible, and less intrusive government? Perhaps an unwarranted sense of entitlement, widespread group thinking and self-censorship has become too pervasive for this.
John Thompson
Kaleden
A compliment for our city council
Dear Editor:
I, and I know many others, would like to compliment Penticton’s city council for giving us a few months of two-hour free parking in the downtown area.
It has been a delight to drive downtown and go for lunch or shopping without having to worry about crossing the street to plug the meter and or exceeding my planned time of one hour. I’m sure the businesses in downtown Penticton appreciate the increased customer base too.
Please continue with this through the summer months as well and even if you are considering reinstating the fees, put it to referendum or surveys before you act.
If the revenue is so urgently needed, a suggestion might be a two-hour pass for local people as we want to support our downtown businesses all year without inconveniences.
Bonnie Snyders
Penticton
Respect our police, they deserve it
Dear Editor:
I was driving south on Martin Street last week with a police cruiser in front of me. As we turned into Main Street and approached the Penticton Public Library, I saw a group of about 10 teenagers on the edge of the lawn, obviously on a break from the high school across the street.
As the police car passed the teens, one male, maybe 15 or 16 years old, with long black hair, pointed his arm towards the police car and pretended his hand was a gun. He proceeded to pretend fire 10 or so rounds into the police car with appropriate verbalization, much to the delight of his high school friends.
I have one question for the teenager with the pretend gun. What if you and your friends were standing in the same location and a car drove by and a person inside reached outside the window with a real gun and fired real bullets at you and your friends, would you call for help?
I bet you would call 911, and I bet you would expect the RCMP to attend, the same RCMP you showed so much disrespect for, the same RCMP who go to work every day, risking their lives to protect you, your family and your community.
If they drive by, wave to them as a sign of respect, if you see them on the street, say hello, thank them for their service. I’m sure they would appreciate it.
Dave Smith, Owner
Penticton Security
Decriminalization is not the answer
Dear Editor:
The worrisome trend in hard drug use continues and the debate about how to respond to the problem rages on. In the meantime, Health Canada has granted an exemption from the Controlled Drug and Substances Act to the Province of B.C. from Jan 1, 2023 until Jan 31, 2026. Maybe it’s just me, but is this really the way to go? Changing the rules because a select few cannot deal with the complexities of living and become addicted for whatever reason, somehow doesn’t compute. Decriminalizing the possession of hard drugs will probably have a negilable impact on overdose deaths, which I have little infinity for.
The solution to some is tougher penalties for dealers and consumers. The woke (hate that word) among us suggest that less restrictions are the answer, hence we have this new legislation. Will legalizing drugs improve the death rate? Maybe, but not in my view. On the other hand, perchance it’s just me.
Paul Crossley
Penticton