Hard these days to have Conservative leanings
Dear Editor:
Having spent most of my life in Alberta, I chose to retire to the warmer Okanagan where we suffer under an NDP government, but that’s another story.
Of course I have Conservative leanings, but are being eroded these days with the new Conservative leader lending support to the louts behind the so called ”Freedumb Convoy” and now Danielle Smith right out of the gate proclaiming “the unvaccinated people are the most discriminated people she has ever seen or experienced.”
Good gawd, what is happening to what used to be the best-functioning, common sense political party in the land?
Where do we go from here?
Paul Crossley
Penticton
What the U.S. can learn from B.C. elections
Dear Editor:
There were no reports of voter fraud or stolen elections during the B.C. municipal elections, but rather scenes of a peaceful exemplary transfer of power. All win.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Scrutineers help uphold our democratic system
Dear Editor:
I would personally like to thank Shannon Stewart’s scrutineer Melody; Lynn Kelsey’s scrutineer Jordan and James Miller’s scrutineer Ron for their active participation in the scrutineer process in the last election.
These three, along with my husband Ernie and myself did the heavy duty slog work during the 10 days of advance polls and during the last big Election Day. Despite the inconvenience to themselves, they were there to preserve the validity of your vote. They were there during the ballot box changes to ensure that new ballot boxes were empty, not stuffed. They were there to preserve the integrity of your ballot once you placed it in the ballot box. They signed the documents sealing full ballot boxes thus ensuring the integrity of your vote and the preservation of our democratic system.
This last election has proven to me that we need much more education of the value that scrutineering provides in ensuring the integrity of the ballot.
I would like to specifically mention Angie Collison and Laurie Darcus, the Chief Elections Officer and the Deputy Elections Officer respectively, who together set up a cheerful, well-motivated, hard-working team at City Hall that did an excellent job of ensuring the election went as seamlessly as possible.
I can’t say enough about the quality of the work by everyone involved in the election at City Hall. I am very proud of the lot of you.
Thumbs down to the person who declared on the net that there were long lineups at the Seniors Centre thus ensuring that voters endured a much longer wait than necessary to have their say.
The Seniors Centre was relatively wait free. Two workers off sick along with the malicious prankster snarled the system at the Trade and Convention Centre.
My thanks to those candidates that participated in the scrutineer system and their follow through ensuring that their scrutineers upheld their end of the bargain. With only about a dozen scrutineers selected by candidates, only a select few candidates managed to pick people that understood the responsibility they were taking on and were willing to fulfill their end of the bargain.
My best wishes go out to all the winning candidates. Remember your decisions while on council can have far reaching consequences. Please take your responsibilities seriously. Good luck to all of you.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
Conservatives are likely to cut social programs
Dear Editor:
I sincerely hope that people realize the deceptive statements being made by Pierre Poilievre and other Conservative MPs.
First, the Conservatives want to eliminate the increase to CPP contributions. The Liberals are gradually increasing both employers and employees contributions in order to significantly increase the CPP pension for future generations.
This premium increase barely affects the employee financially but can have significant impact on employers and shareholders. Thus, once again, the Conservative wish to protect the wealthy shareholders at the expense of the less fortunate. They con people by indicating this is a “payroll tax” when, in fact, it is a pension plan.
Next, the Conservatives wish to stop increases to the EI fund. Once again, this contribution is of little significance to employees but has an impact on corporations and shareholders.
Again, Conservatives wish to protect the wealthy shareholders from subsidizing this insurance.
Remember, Stephen Harper ran six straight deficits between 2008-2009 and 2013-2014 and Joe Oliver balanced the budget in 2015 by raiding the EI fund by $2.7 billion. Harper misused the then $51 billion surplus of the EI fund. Perhaps if he had not done so, the EI premiums would not have to be increased.
One of the first things the Liberals did was create a new tax bracket for the wealthy. Income over $200K now pay 4% more tax on that income. Will the Conservatives scrap this new tax bracket? Possibly.
The Liberals recognize that automation is replacing workers and investors are getting wealthier because of the reduction in payroll costs. The Liberals have now introduced a luxury tax on what is considered luxury purchases of the wealthy.Will the Conservatives scrap this new tax? Probably.
The Federal Liberals have decreased taxes for the less fortunate and approved many benefits for the poor and middle class, some of which is being paid for by the more fortunate of our citizens.Will the Conservatives kill these? Possibly.
Poilievre has already indicated that he will kill the daycare initiatives ($10 per day) of the Liberals. What about the Liberals dental care for kids under 12? Ask.
Patrick MacDonald
Kelowna
Flying VIPs to climate conference hypocrtical
Dear Editor:
The COP 27 climate conference is coming up in November. This time it’s a 12-day event in Sharm el Sheik, Egypt.
I saw Sharm el Sheik in 1979 when it was undeveloped and languishing under Israeli military occupation. It enjoys perpetual warmth and sunshine and has since developed into a world class tourist and conference destination with its own international airport. The beaches are inviting and snorkelling in the Red Sea is a wonderful experience.
How many delegates will Canada send this time, and what will these cheerleaders, horse holders and hangers-on accomplish? We sent 276 delegates to Glasgow which was even more than the 238 who enjoyed the delights of Paris in 2015.
Glasgow involved travel by 38,457 delegates and 400 private jets which created 13,000 tons of carbon pollution. How will this one compare? Greta Thunberg is now a cynical outsider and Al Gore has stopped showing scary climate movies. Mirages are frequent in the Sinai Desert and this looks like another.
As with previous conferences, the Sharm el Sheik COP won’t tackle the basic cause of human-induced climate change, which is increased consumption and environmental depletion created by rampaging increases in human populations.
Money for the Third World and wind and solar energy are eternal topics, but they ignore the fundamental problem. This looks like yet another exercise in climate virtuosity. The media hasn’t been spooled up yet, but we should expect more irresponsible alarmism and drama from them.
What can we expect from Justin Trudeau this time? Will we go further in the hole after more lofty rhetoric and unrealistic promises? Will there be more costs and limitations on energy and food production? Every time Trudeau goes to these group gropes we wind up feeling more pain.
In spite of Trudeau’s professions of climate devoutness, he consistently burns one of the world’s biggest carbon footprints; and pays no carbon taxes. Rules for thee and not for me.
Hopefully, we won’t get suckered into throwing more money to the Third World. We’re confronting serious inflation, recession and mountains of government and personal debt.
No matter how much people want to believe it; we aren’t going to reverse global temperatures. The best we can do is adapt to the changing environment as humans have always done.
Sharm el Sheik is hotter than the hubs of hell, yet people have found ways of living and prospering there.
John Thompson
Kaleden
Outdoor rink space is a community asset
Dear Editor:
I want to express public gratitude to Activate Penticton and its collaborators for the creation of the outdoor rink space in downtown Penticton.
Hundreds of roller skaters have enjoyed this safe skating space throughout the year. The rink has been integral to the roller skate community by facilitating a public gathering space for our passion.
The Activate Penticton Outdoor Rink deserves to be recognized for its value to the community.
On behalf of the Penticton Pistoleras, South Okanagan Roller Derby Association Juniors, and Penticton Roller Skate, thank you.
Kim Wall
Penticton Roller Skate founder
South Okanagan Roller Derby Association, vice-president