Chamber president is scare mongering
Dear Editor:
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce president Nicole Clark’s press release regarding the increase to the minimum wage and its supposed negative effect on seniors and the purchasing public is tantamount to scare mongering (Herald, Page A8, April 11).
It’s a pity nothing statistically is quoted to verify the supposed detrimental effect of such an increase to the community at large.
Seniors on fixed incomes have seen recent gains to their income through federal programs that will offset this minor increase to the minimum wage.
For example, to refute her claim, for a major grocery store to cover this increase to the minimum wage over its inventory is negligible, if at all. And given that many employers in the present labour landscape pay more than the minimum wage to attract workers and retain workers, they will not be affected.
Nicole Clark said: “... the collective result will be increases in commercial insolvencies and reductions in access to goods and services, community vibrancy, and the competitive forces that are needed keep prices as low and standards as high as possible.”
I, nor anyone I have talked to, have ever heard of commercial insolvencies due to an increase in minimum wages or “reductions in access to goods and services, community vibrancy, and the competitive forces that are needed (to) keep prices as low and standards as high as possible.”
For the Chamber president to issue such unverified, alarming, and statistically unproven claims is highly irresponsible and extremely unprofessional and damaging to the morale of such workers who need this increase to keep pace with the cost of living.
It is clear her only mean interests are for the business profits of owners and not for the workers of those businesses that pay the minimum wage.
John Archer
Penticton
Is premier shuffling problem to Penticton?
Dear Editor:
Please correct me if I’m wrong, but was it not the new premier of this province, David Eby, who threatened to send 300 tents to the Penticton area if the Victory Church was not kept open as a hostile, a couple of years ago?
With the Vancouver Eastside dismantlement of the homeless, could the government be quietly shuffling the problem to this area and less visible spots?
Robert Fozzard
Penticton
Vision quest: how do we want it to be now?
Dear Editor:
We need to stop dwelling on pathology, the negativity and the sickness.
We need to focus on the goodness, our health, happiness, love and wellness. Let us focus on what is OK with us now!
We need to work from strength... our vision quest needs to be, how do we want it to be now?
Shared words with spiritualist Lydia Masri. We thought this attitude would be interesting to the readers of your paper.
Jon-Lee Kootnekoff
Penticton
To address atheists, here are six possibilities
Dear Editor:
Joe Schwarz asks, “Is Easter real?” (“World slipping away from decency,” Herald letters, April 8).
It’s commonly thought the word Easter comes from a pagan figure called Eastre (or Eostre) who was celebrated as the goddess of spring by the Saxons of Northern Europe, but this idea has no basis in history. The most that can be said is the word Easter is probably related to the word “east” (“ost” in German) and the Saxons had a month they called Eosturmononath.
Today Easter is known as a Christian festival and cultural holiday commemorating the resurrection of Jesus of Nazareth from the dead, following his crucifixion by the Romans at Calvary c. 30 AD. (Note: The name Jesus is the Greek version of the Hebrew name Yeshua/Joshua.)
To address atheists, agnostics, and believers alike, there appears to be six possibilities as to who Jesus was/is:
1. Myth: He never existed.
2. Legend: He existed, but stories about a first-century man became embellished with retellings over the years, turning him into the God-man of the New Testament.
3. Prophet: A prophet of God who performed miracles, but was not God's son.
4. Liar: A first-century man who was sane, but lied to others about being God’s son.
5. Lunatic: A first-century man who was deluded/insane; he really thought he was God's son.
6. The Lord: A first-century man but also God incarnate (1 Timothy 3:16)
In the 2005 book “Bono: In Conversation with Michka Assayas,” Bono, U2’s frontman, commented:
“So what you’re left with is: either Christ was who He said He was, the Messiah, or a complete nutcase. I mean, we’re talking nutcase on the level of Charles Manson. This man was like some of the people we’ve been talking about earlier. This man was strapping himself to a bomb, and had ‘King of the Jews’ on his head, and, as they were putting him up on the Cross, was going: ‘OK, martyrdom, here we go. Bring on the pain! I can take it.' I’m not joking here. The idea that the entire course of civilization for over half of the globe could have its fate changed and turned upside-down by a nutcase, for me, that’s farfetched.”
David Buckna
Kelowna
Human beings should never be disposable
Dear Edior:
No one should ever be considered and treated as though disposable. Yet indigenous women literally were when their bodily remains were dumped in a Winnipeg garbage disposal site.
Even in otherwise relatively civilized nations human beings, however precious, can be perceived and treated as though
disposable; therefore, by extension, their suffering is somehow unworthy of external concern.
One can also observe this immense injustice with the many Canadian indigenous children who’ve been buried in unmarked graves. Treatment that was a part of an attempt at annihilating native culture.
Frank Sterle Jr.
White Rock
Carbon tax just another government tax grab
Dear Editor:
The carbon tax has been a disaster and for the next 20 years it will solve zero — only making Canada and Canadians poorer.
Since the tax was first put in place, the environment has gotten worse every year. Canada is responsible for around 2% of the world’s dirty emissions. The U.S. is at 15% while today China and India are responsible for near 50%.
China and India have announced that over the next 20 years they will be increasing their coal-fired plants. Yet we are considered to be the worst offenders. In high school, I was taught 50% is far greater than 2%. For China, they hope to build around 20 new plants every year. Somehow Greens believe 2% is the worst. This is confusing
A university in Tasmania a few years ago found that all the guck in the atmosphere circles the world for roughly two years before it dissipates.
This means we will be getting, for the next 20 years, all Chinese and Indian added guck via the winds. Canada will still be around 2% while China and India will be over 50% of the world’s daily guck.
It must be remembered all the so-called Green charities’ sole job is to preach doom and gloom so as to make money for themselves. They like to tell us we cannot allow the temperature to rise by 1.5 C degrees. How much money would they raise if their target was 10 degrees C? Next to nothing.
Science tells us today carbon floating in the atmosphere is roughly millions of years average. I ask you: how many protests have there been against China and India? Zero, because many countries do not listen to the Greens any more.
I will believe the Greens are for real when they get in their sailboats and protest in China. Here in Canada, when are the Greens going to protest the drive-thrus, one of the biggest polluters throughout Canada?
You cannot correct the environment unless all countries are in agreement to do so. Please note that not one prediction the Greens have made around the world has come true.
Remember New York City was to disappear in 2020 due to rising water levels. Now Greens tell us it is going to take place around 2030. The carbon tax is 100% tax grab, nothing else.
Brian Merriam
Penticton
