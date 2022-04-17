The sun has not yet risen. It’s Sunday morning. A small group of Jewish women straggle along a path towards a cliffside cemetery outside the city walls. Gravel crunches under their sandals. Their breath makes little clouds in the chilly morning air.
They don’t talk much. They did all their talking while they were imprisoned by Sabbath laws that prevented them from doing any work on the seventh day of the week.
So they couldn’t go out to offer last rites to the man who had been killed on Friday, to anoint his still and stiffening body with oils and ointments, to prepare it for the long sleep from which no one awakens.
They had done all their talking during the enforced confinement of the Sabbath. They had talked about their growing relationship with this man. This God-like man.
The first pearly light of dawn lined the eastern horizon as they shuffled along the path to the tomb.
The only thing they talked about was how they would be able to open the tomb. If they would be able to open the tomb.
But when they got there, the tomb was open. Empty. The soldiers guarding it had run away.
The Easter sun rose over the horizon, its glare shining into their eyes, blinding them.
I know how this story ends. I’ve heard it every year for 80 years. Because it’s written in the Bible. Portions of it are read every Easter.
Mark’s gospel leaves the story just where I did, two paragraphs ago — the grieving women find the tomb empty. They leave it in fear and despair.
Luke and Matthew add some detail. An angel, or a stranger, tells the women that the person they love is not there. He is alive, in a new way.
Only John’s gospel adds the story of one of those women, Mary known as the Magdalene, personally encountering that person who is not dead, after all.
I know how that story ends.
—
The sun has not yet risen. It’s Sunday morning. A small group of Ukrainian women creep from the underground bunker where they have been imprisoned for the last few days. Even underground, they could feel the earth tremble aa bombs showered on the city above them.
They had been sent by their men into an old wine cellar, with mouldy brick arching over above their heads, for their safety. The men stayed up top to defend their city.
And the bombs kept falling.
The single lightbulb that drove back the darkness of the cellar flickered every time another bomb exploded. Every time another historic building collapsed. Every time another powerline snapped.
Huddled together for support and comfort, they talked through the nights about what was happening to them. To their country. To their men, vulnerable in the open.
Then, in their overnight vigil, silence. Silence in their bunker — they had talked themselves out.
And silence overhead — the bombs had stopped.
So they opened their doors and ventured up to the streets.
The first pearly light of dawn lined the eastern horizon as they stumbled up into the open.
Gravel crunched beneath the soles of their sneakers. Gravel that had been concrete. That had been walls, and sidewalks, and parking garages.
The streets were littered with blocks and bricks and bodies.
But aside from debris, the streets were empty. Silent as a tomb.
They can see no men. Anywhere.
The Easter sun rises over the horizon, its glare shining into their eyes, blinding them as they look, desperately, for survivors.
I don’t know how this story ends.
Maybe the men are dead, corpses crushed by falling walls, incinerated by raging fires, vaporized by high explosives.
Or maybe some men appear out of the ruins of buildings. They struggle over the piles of rubble. They cough in the clouds of dust.
And some of the women see their husbands, their lovers, their fathers or sons, and call their names and run to them and cling to them and sob with sheer joy and relief.
Their dead are alive after all. They have been resurrected.
It’s a miracle!
But some of those women will not find their husbands. There will be no angels, no strangers dressed in white, to offer re-assurance. They have no solace, no consolation, no comfort, no happy ending.
That’s why I say that I don’t know how this story ends.
I know only that the 2000-year-old story is being endlessly re-enacted. Somewhere. Every day.
Jim Taylor is an Okanagan Centre author and freelance journalist. He can be reached at: rewrite@shaw.ca